MIDDLETON — There are specific qualifications to be a goalie: Not only do you have to be athletic, you also have to stand out as a leader, directing teammates throughout the game.

Middleton boys soccer goalie Michael Fussell has filled those requirements since the senior became the starter last season.

“He dominates the box," Middleton coach Kevin Pauls said. "You know he’s coming. He will scare the crap out of people. That’s what we tell all of our keepers, ‘You have to be big and loud.’ He’s physically big, but also extremely loud. He’s a force. You don’t mess with Mikey.”

Those qualities make it difficult to believe that Fussell has a speech impediment, which only his family and close circle of friends knew.

Fussell was calm and observant as a baby, but was slow to start talking. Pediatricians told his parents to give him time, as he grew older.

After waiting some time, hearing tests were performed to find out Fussell suffered from negative pressure in his ears, which means the lining of the middle ear absorbs trapped air and creates negative pressure that pulls the eardrum inwards.

Tara Fussell, Michael's mother, said her son was hearing, but the sounds were “muffled and (he) wasn’t hearing things how they should be.” After the hearing tests, she and her husband had tubes put in his ears in hopes it would help with his speaking.

“He talked a little bit, but then he went backwards real quick,” DeLosse Fussell, Michael's father, said. “He never went forward. It was obvious he wasn’t hearing us, so he wasn’t speaking.”

DeLosse noticed that his son would hear things, but his responses weren’t clear to people outside of his immediate family. Fussell’s way of talking became the norm for his parents.

Fussell struggled to pronounce certain words with an "R", "L" or "sh".

“He couldn’t articulate words,” Tara said. “It was all mumbled together. It was kind of like how he was hearing.”

Fussell’s pediatrician referred him to the Waisman Center in Madison to take speech therapy sessions around 2 years old.

“He went for a long time where I would sit behind a glass and I would watch. He was in play therapy with one other person,” Tara said. “The goal was to talk.”

His parents had a hard time finding speech therapy for him, even going as far as to work with University of Wisconsin student teachers for support until he had an individualized educational program (IEP) through the Middleton School District. He also took private speech lessons at the Verona library, which Tara said was “incredibly expensive.”

“He was so delayed that it was the vital years of hearing and talking,” DeLosse said. “If you don’t get that, you’re going to be so far behind.”

Fussell was reserved growing up and struggled in school at times. His hearing and speech issues caused problems with his reading and spelling because he said it “all flows together.”

“(His personality came out) if he’s around people he’s comfortable with,” Tara said. “I remember third or fourth grade and they did groups where they were supposed to read their report. Every kid was supposed to read in a small group and he was just stressed. I felt so bad for him. He didn’t have to do it even though he was supposed to.”

Fussell combatted his problem by picking up soccer when he was 5 years old. It forced him to get used to his peers by playing with them and eventually becoming friends with them.

“When I was younger, it was easier to talk to people because you knew them,” he said. “Then you grow up knowing those people. When you get to middle school and high school, more people get added. You don’t really talk with them unless they’re friends already with you.”

Fussell’s confidence started to show. He made the switch to goalie during his fifth and sixth grade years, his mom said.

“It taught me a lot of skills. Like normal human skills – soft skills, communication, empathy and just talking,” Fussell said. “It helped me develop hard skills, too, with footwork, handling with the goalie and diving.”

By the time Fussell was in eighth grade, the COVID-19 pandemic picked up steam and his IEP stopped.

“I couldn’t really do anything and people didn’t know how to use Zoom at that time,” he said. “We just let off.”

Fussell gained confidence with his communication skills as he reached high school. His freshman year was the alternative spring season in 2021. Pauls said during tryouts that Fussell’s presence was felt.

“Right away, the shyness – no,” Pauls said, shaking his head. “He’s screaming in tryouts and had guys three years older than him (listening to him) as a freshman. We definitely considered him as a freshman keeper on varsity. He ended playing our varsity reserve team. He played every minute of every game. It ended up being two seasons because of what we had.”

He gained valuable experience on the varsity reserve team, which plays "the best junior varsity teams" and varsity teams willing to play them. Pauls established this team around a decade ago to ease the adjustment between junior varsity and varsity.

When Fussell finally got his starting spot as a junior last year, he finished the season with 15 shutouts, had 75 total saves and a 0.52 goals against average. He was named honorable mention All-Big Eight Conference.

“He jumped in last year and I said it at the all-conference meeting and I will say it to everybody, ‘He’s the best keeper in the conference last year,’” Pauls said. “He should’ve been first-team. I understand some of the decisions, but the stats didn’t lie last year.”

Fussell is thriving as the Cardinals’ goalie this year. He was named a captain by his peers before the start of the Big Eight Conference game against Madison Memorial on Thursday, which the Cardinals won 3-1.

“It’s a unique position in soccer,” Pauls said. “It draws a lot of attention. So I think he likes that attention. He doesn’t mind giving it back to a lot of the guys if he needs too. He stands up to everybody. That’s part of his leadership and protect guys if he needed to.”

And there’s no indication that his teammates aren’t understanding him on the pitch.

“No, the only thing I would say is he’s too loud sometimes,” Pauls said. “That’s totally fine out of him. Being too loud is a good thing out of a keeper.”

Photos: Action from Thursday's Big Eight Conference boys soccer game between Middleton, Memorial