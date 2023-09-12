Sun Prairie West defeated Madison Memorial and Madison La Follette last week to keep a seven-game winning streak alive and kept their top ranking in this week’s Madison/WiscNews high school boys soccer rankings.

DeForest kept up the momentum as well, defeating Sauk Prairie and Beaver Dam to move up. Middleton dropped to fourth this week’s poll.

The rankings, which usually are released every Tuesday morning during the season, are voted on by a panel of five journalists responsible for the high school sports coverage in the region. The rankings are intended to bring more attention to the teams and athletes in the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews coverage areas.

Teams considered in the voting process can be viewed below the rankings.

Here is this week’s poll.

Week 3 Madison/WiscNews high school boys soccer rankings

1. Sun Prairie West (43, 4 first-place votes)

Last week’s ranking: 1

Record: 7-0-0, 3-0-0 Big Eight

What to know: Josh Kiltz broke the single-season scoring record with 13 goals. The previous record was 10, set by Riley Steven and Ty Hodges last year.

Last week’s results: Defeated Madison Memorial 5-3 Tuesday; defeated Madison La Follette 6-0 Thursday.

This week’s games: At Verona Tuesday; vs. Janesville Craig Thursday.

2. Wisconsin Dells (41)

Last week’s ranking: 2

Record: 6-0-1, 3-0-0 South Central

What to know: The Chiefs have four shutout victories this season.

Last week’s results: Defeated Mount Horeb 2-1 Tuesday; defeated Mauston 10-0 Thursday; tied Madison Edgewood 1-1 Saturday.

This week’s games: Vs. Wautoma/Wild Rose Tuesday; at to Nekoosa Thursday.

3. DeForest (38)

Last week’s ranking: 6

Record: 5-0-2, 1-0-1 Badger Large

What to know: TJ Taylor and Owen Kramer scored in both games against Sauk Prairie and Beaver Dam while Blake Lovick had assists in both games. DeForest coach Kevin Krivacek said they expect to see Sauk Prairie in the postseason and it was a good win for the Norskies.

Last week’s results: Defeated Sauk Prairie 2-0 Tuesday; defeated Beaver Dam 6-0 on Thursday.

This week’s games: At Watertown Tuesday; vs. Stoughton Thursday; vs. Lodi Saturday.

4. Middleton (33, 1 first-place vote)

Last week’s ranking: Tied for third

Record: 5-3-0, 3-0-0 Big Eight

What to know: The Cardinals played four games in five days last week and came away with a 3-1 record. They battled with Marquette in the team’s only loss. Marquette is ranked second in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.

Last week’s results: Defeated Madison La Follette 7-0 Tuesday; defeated Verona 3-1 Thursday; lost to Marquette 3-2 Friday; defeated Delevan Darien 8-0 Saturday.

This week’s games: At Janesville Craig Tuesday; vs. Madison West Thursday.

5. Madison West (29)

Last week’s ranking: 5

Record: 5-1-1, 2-1-0 Big Eight

What to know: Coach Matt Glittenberg said his team gained momentum from conference wins over Janesville Craig and Sun Prairie East, and battling in a “hard fought” game on Saturday against Kettle Moraine.

Last week’s results: Defeated Janesville Craig 1-0 Tuesday; defeated Sun Prairie East 1-0 Thursday; tied Kettle Moraine 1-1 Saturday.

This week’s games: Vs. Madison East Tuesday; at Middleton Thursday.

6. Waunakee (28)

Last week’s ranking: 7

Record: 5-0-1, 2-0-0 Badger Large

What to know: The Warriors are outscoring their opponents 17-5 this season.

Last week’s results: Defeated Milton 2-1 Thursday; defeated Oshkosh West 1-0 Saturday.

This week’s games: At Monona Grove Tuesday; vs. St. Thomas More Friday.

7. Verona (17)

Last week’s ranking: T-3

Record: 4-2-0, 2-1-0 Big Eight

What to know: The Wildcats lost to Middleton during the regular season last year, but ended up knocking the Cardinals out of the playoffs in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final and en route to a state championship last season.

Last week’s results: Lost to Middleton 3-1 Thursday; defeated Racine St. Catherine 2-0 Saturday.

This week’s games: Vs. Sun Prairie West Tuesday; at Janesville Parker Thursday; at Green Bay Notre Dame Saturday.

8. Lodi (16)

Last week’s ranking: N/A

Record: 5-1-0, 2-0-0 Capitol

What to know: With the win against Columbus, it ties the same amount of wins the Blue Devils had last season.

Last week’s results: Defeated Dodgeville/Mineral Point 4-1 Tuesday; defeated Columbus 3-0 Friday.

This week’s games: At Sugar River Tuesday; at Reedsburg Thursday; at DeForest Saturday.

9. Oregon (13)

Last week’s ranking: 9

Record: 3-2-1, 2-0-0 Badger Large

What to know: On games the Panthers have won or tied, they’ve scored two or more goals. Their two losses have a combined one goal.

Last week’s results: Defeated Monona Grove 3-2 Thursday; tied Madison Memorial 2-2 Saturday.

This week’s games: At Milton Tuesday; at New Berlin Eisenhower Friday; at Pewaukee Saturday.

10. Madison Edgewood (10)

Last week’s ranking: N/A

Record: 3-0-2, 2-0-0 Badger Small

What to know: Wisconsin Dells was the second ranked opponent by the WSCA. The Chiefs were ranked eighth in Division 3 while the Crusaders were ninth. The Crusaders’ first ranked opponent was McFarland and the Crusaders defeated the Spartans 2-1 on Aug. 29 when McFarland was ranked fifth in Division 3.

Last week’s results: Defeated Stoughton 2-0 Thursday; tied Wisconsin Dells 1-1 Saturday.

This week’s games: At Portage/Poynette Tuesday; at Port Washington Invite Friday and Saturday.

Knocking on the door

Also receiving votes: Madison Memorial 3, Sauk Prairie 3, Waupun 1.

Editor’s note: The State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, and Mauston.

