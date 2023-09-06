The Sun Prairie West boys soccer team started its second season with a five-game winning streak.

That’s why the Wolves (5-0-0, 1-0-0 Big Eight Conference) earned the top spot in the Madison/WiscNews high school boys soccer rankings for the second consecutive week.

The rankings, which usually are released every Tuesday morning during the season but a day late this week because of Labor Day, are voted on by a panel of five journalists responsible for the high school sports coverage in the region. The rankings are intended to bring more attention to the teams and athletes in the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews coverage areas.

Teams considered in the voting process can be viewed below the rankings.

Here is this week’s poll.

Week 2 Madison/WiscNews high school boys soccer rankings

1. Sun Prairie West (39, 3 first-place votes)

Last week’s ranking: Tied for first

Record: 5-0-0, 1-0-0 Big Eight

What to know: The Wolves were averaging 4.2 goals a game and had a 2-2-1 record through five games last season. The Wolves are 5-0 and averaging 5.8 goals a game this season.

Last week’s results: Beat Badger 4-2; Beat Janesville Parker 14-0

This week’s games: at Madison Memorial (Tuesday); vs. Madison La Follette (Thursday)

2. Wisconsin Dells (34)

Last week’s ranking: Third

Record: 4-0-0, 2-0-0 South Central

What to know: Sebastian Marchena had four goals against Coulee Christian/Providence while Edwin Rivas and Daniel Saldivar had two goals apiece.

Last week’s results: Beat Coulee Christian/Providence 10-0

This week’s games: vs. Black River Falls (Thursday)

T-3. Middleton (33, 1 first-place vote)

Last week’s ranking: Tied for first

Record: 2-2-0, 1-0-0 Big Eight

What to know: Thursday's win over Madison Memorial was their Big Eight Conference opener. Coach Kevin Pauls said it was a good win for his team, but Green Bay Notre Dame got the better of the Cardinals later in the week.

Last week’s results: Beat Madison Memorial 3-1 Thursday; lost 2-1 to Notre Dame

This week’s games: at Madison La Follette (Tuesday); at Verona (Thursday); vs. Marquette (Friday) and Delavan Darien (Saturday) at Brookfield East

T-3. Verona (33, 1 first-place vote)

Last week’s ranking: Fifth

Record: 2-1-0, 1-0-0 Big Eight

What to know: After opening the season with a 3-1 loss at Homestead, the Wildcats’ got six home games before traveling to Janesville Parker on Sept. 14. The Wildcats' wins are over Oregon and Madison West.

Last week’s results: Beat Madison West 3-0

This week’s games: vs. Madison East (Tuesday); vs. Middleton (Thursday); vs. Racine St Catherine’s (Saturday)

5. Madison West (30)

Last week’s ranking: Fourth

Record: 3-1-0, 0-1-0 Big Eight

What to know: Coach Matt Glittenberg said it was a “good win” over Whitefish Bay last week, his team’s first win over the Blue Dukes since they started playing in 2016.

Last week’s results: Beat Whitefish Bay 2-1; lost 3-0 to Verona

This week’s games: at Janesville Craig (Tuesday); vs. Sun Prairie East (Thursday); at Kettle Moraine (Saturday)

6. DeForest (22)

Last week’s ranking: Sixth

Record: 3-0-2, 0-0-1

What to know: The Norskies have scored six goals in two of their five games. They defeated Mount Horeb 6-1 on Aug. 24 and beat Reedsburg 6-0 on Aug. 31.

Last week’s results: Tied Monona Grove 1-1; beat Reedsburg 6-0

This week’s games: vs. Sauk Prairie (Tuesday); vs. Beaver Dam (Friday)

7. Waunakee (20)

Last week’s ranking: Not ranked

Record: 4-0-1, 1-0-1 Badger Large

What to know: The Warriors, along with newcomer Oregon, entered the week atop the Badger Large Conference with a 1-0-0 record.

Last week’s results: Beat Beaver Dam 3-0; tied Sauk Praire 1-1; beat Middleton Reserve 1-0; beat Madison La Follette 2-1; beat Bradford 7-2

This week’s games: vs. Milton (Thursday); at Oshkosh West (Saturday)

8. Sauk Prairie (19)

Last week’s ranking: Eighth

Record: 2-0-1, 1-0-1 Badger Small

What to know: Cris Quezada Godoy scored two goals and added an assist this season. Taylor Isenring made his first start against Waunakee and posted a 1-1 against the Warriors last week.

Last week’s results: Beat Stoughton 2-0; tied Waunakee 1-1

This week’s games: at DeForest (Tuesday); vs. Reedsburg (Friday)

9. Oregon (13)

Last week’s ranking: Seventh

Record: 2-2-0, 1-0-0 Badger Large

What to know: The Panthers started last season 3-2-1 before going on 19-0-1 unbeaten streak to make it to the WIAA Division 2 state championship, where they defeated Whitefish Bay in penalty kicks.

Last week’s results: Beat Watertown 3-1; lost 4-0 to Marquette University

This week’s games: vs. Monona Grove (Thursday); at Madison Memorial (Saturday)

10. Monona Grove (13)

Last week’s ranking: Not ranked

Record: 0-0-3, 0-0-1 Badger Small

What to know: Monona Grove has just two goals this season. The Silver Eagles were 2-1 and had seven goals through three games last season.

Last week’s results: Tied DeForest 1-1; tied Baraboo 1-1

This week’s games: at Oregon (Thursday)

Knocking on the door

Also receiving votes: Madison Edgewood 10, Stoughton 4, Lodi 3, McFarland 2

Editor’s note: The State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, and Mauston.

