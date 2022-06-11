‘Bought in’ McFarland girls soccer team heads back to state with win over Madison Edgewood

MCFARLAND — It was a familiar stage against a previous opponent, and senior Greta Blau found nylon to ensure her Spartans teammates would get an opportunity to defend their WIAA Division 3 state championship.

The McFarland girls soccer team clinched a second consecutive trip to state with a 1-0 win over Madison Edgewood. It's the program's first back-to-back state appearances since 2007-08.

“The whole program bought in,” McFarland coach Gaelan Fraboni said. “Top to bottom, everyone’s doing everything together. The girls are doing karaoke night together, early-season workouts, preseason stuff, everybody bought in.”

Blau scored the game’s lone goal 26 minutes into the game after the Spartans had controlled possession and scoring chances up until that point. This included a shot by Avery Pennekamp that rang off the post in the 18th minute.

It ended a string of six straight shutouts by Edgewood (16-3-1)

“Our motto is to be confident, not cocky,” Blau said of the team’s mindset. “We just go into every game knowing that we should win, but not knowing if we will.”

The Spartans (19-2-1) have now won 13 of their last 14 games, and five straight dating back to the end of the regular season. Dating back to last postseason, McFarland has won nine consecutive playoff games, and still only allowed one goal through four games in this year’s postseason.

McFarland joins New Berlin Eisenhower, Lakeland and Notre Dame Academy in the state tournament, which starts Friday evening at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

Edgewood pushed back late in the first half and was able to carry some of that momentum into the second, testing the Spartans’ defense.

“You always worry when you get a lead like that,” Fraboni said. “They came after us, I think it was a good back-and-forth battle for most of the game.”

Although the one goal proved enough to win, the Spartans still believed they should have scored multiple goals.

“We had some chances we probably should have finished,” Blau said, “but we work on that a lot in practice.”

As for Edgewood, it had won six straight games — all shutouts — coming into this contest, so it was in an unfamiliar spot playing from behind. The Crusaders did step up their offensive attack in the second half with a lot more offensive zone time and corner kicks.

However, McFarland’s defense proved too tough to crack, as it played with more defenders hanging back after taking the lead.

Edgewood’s best chance came on a shot that hit the crossbar with about 11 minutes to go.

“When we get frantic sometimes, we get down on one another," Blau said, “but we stayed composed and I really think that helped us get to where we are.”

That composure showed in McFarland controlling possession for most of the final five minutes, as it beat Edgewood in sectionals for the second consecutive year after a 2-0 win in last year’s semifinals.

Still, Edgewood played the Spartans much closer than it did in the regular-season meeting on April 8, when McFarland won 4-1.

“The scoreboard wasn’t the result I wanted, but their performance was,” Edgewood coach Chris Martinelli said. “(The players) motivated us as coaches, so I think that’s what made this special. The coaching staff felt a lot of pressure to make this a special year for them.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.