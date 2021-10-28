'Best defensive game' of season powers Oregon past DeForest in WIAA soccer sectional semifinal

OREGON — Alex Rodriguez is the top offensive threat for the Oregon boys soccer team, but it was the Panthers' defense that had the senior pumped up.
The Panthers are unbeaten in 22 games, have only allowed 11 goals all season and entered play Thursday night with two consecutive postseason shutouts.
DeForest (13-2-4) became the latest casualty as the top-seeded Panthers defeated the fourth-seeded Norskies 2-0 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.
“That was the best defensive game we’ve played all year,” Rodriguez said. “They didn’t have any dangerous chances on offense at all.”
Oregon (20-0-2) will face Elkhorn (16-1-1) in a sectional final on Saturday at Sauk Prairie. Elkhorn is seeking its third consecutive state tournament berth.
Junior Mason Diercks scored his first goal of the season when his direct kick sailed into the left corner of the net at 36 minutes, 41 seconds of the first half.
Rodriguez eyed the ball in the air at midfield and sprinted toward the goal for a one-on-one confrontation with DeForest senior goalkeeper Phil McCloskey. Rodriguez, the Panthers’ leading scorer, increased the lead to 2-0 on a goal at the 63:01 in the second half.
A frightening moment occurred with less than six minutes remaining in the game when Oregon freshman Kellen Diercks and McCloskey collided outside the Norskies' goal box.
Diercks was eventually able to walk off the field with assistance, but the Oregon Fire & EMS District was called to tend to McCloskey. First responders loaded McCloskey onto a stretcher and he was taken to an area hospital for tests and observation. He waved to spectators as he was carted of the field.
“I think a lot of us are worried about the goalkeeper,” Rodriguez said. “That was not what we wanted to see.”
DeForest coach Kevin Krivacek said McCloskey was unconscious for a period of time after the collision.
“It seems like he’s going to be OK,” Krivacek said of McCloskey. “They ran into each other and Phil got the worst of it. He was out for awhile and it was scary. He’s one of the toughest kids I know.”
McCloskey entered the game with 66 saves and a .470 goals-against-average. Krivacek said he was pleased with McCloskey’s performance but disappointed with the setback.
“He had an incredible game and made some saves that I don’t think anyone else would’ve made,” Krivacek said. “It’s a tough way to end but everybody’s season ends this way except for one.”
Oregon has advanced to the sectional final the past eight years, not including the alternate spring season when it competed at the Division 1 level and lost to Madison West in the sectional semifinals.
In five of the past eight sectional finals, Oregon has played Elkhorn.
Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said playing Elkhorn in the postseason has become a tradition of sorts.
“It officially qualifies as a rivalry, although we don’t play one another during the regular season,” he said. “We always meet them for a chance to go to state.”
Oregon was ranked second and DeForest ninth in the final WSCA coaches' poll in Division 2. Oregon was ranked third overall in the WSCA coaches' poll.