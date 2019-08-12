soccer cover photo 9-14

Madison West’s Yiyang “Ian” Shi was named the boys academic player of the year and Ellawyn Fong of New Glarus (Belleville/New Glarus team) was selected as the girls academic player of the year on the 2018-19 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association/Stefans academic all-state teams for boys and girls soccer teams, according to a release on the organization’s website.

Fong and Samara Breuer of Dodgeville (Dodgeville/Mineral Point team) were on the academic first team for girls.

Shi, Oregon’s Madison Conduah, Sun Prairie’s Jakob Knauss and Stoughton’s Nolan Meyer were on the academic first team for boys.

2018-19 WSCA/Stefans girls academic all-state team, according to the announcement.

First Team

*Fong, Ellawyn New Glarus (Belleville/New Glarus)

Breuer, Samara Dodgeville (Dodgeville/Mineral Point

Doucas, Isabella Waukesha Catholic Memorial

Erstad, Natalie Appleton West

Kunz, Josephine Cedarburg

Lehman, Katie Franklin

Peterson, Abigail Walworth Big Foot

Skiljevic, Danijela Greenfield

Thorstad, Madeline Muskego

Turdo, Anna Greendale

Zastrow, McKayla De Pere

* = Academic Player of the Year

Honorable Mention

Anex, Genevieve Madison West

Ballweg, Camryn Sauk Prairie

Corcoran, Karson West De Pere

David, Hannah Adams-Friendship

Faull, Madisen Mineral Point (Dodgeville/Mineral Point)

Jensen, Bonnie Greendale Martin Luther

Kettleson, Lissy Madison West

Krause, Abby Somers Shoreland Lutheran

Kuranz, Sonja Milwaukee DSHA

Lawton, Bella Madison West

Lewis, Annika Hudson

Little, Emma Sheboygan North

Okla, Kayla Hartford

Reichl, Gretchen Wisconsin Rapids Assumption

Rough, Taylor Middleton

Tanzi, Sophi West De Pere

Tomashek, Mya Hartford

Tomoda, Taylor Appleton North

Trudgeon, Ellie Madison Edgewood

Vande Walle, Lauren Appleton West

Wink, Kelly Jackson Living Word Lutheran

2018-19 WSCA Stefans Boys Academic All State Team

2018-19 WSCA/Stefans boys academic all-state team, according to the announcement.

First Team

*Shi, Yiyang Madison West

Bosley, Mason Amery

Conduah, Madison Oregon

Holum, Mason Hudson

Janotha, Zach Oshkosh West

Knauss, Jakob Sun Prairie

Lacuger, Andrew Brookfield Academy

Meyer, Nolan Stoughton

Mutschler, Brodie University School of Milwaukee

Pogodzinski, Ryan Milwaukee Pius XI

Rohan, Kyle Wrightstown

* = Academic Player of the Year

Honorable Mention

Abbott, Dominic Somerset

Adams, Dane Baldwin-Woodville

Baldwin, Jack Howards Grove

Bartow, Payton Oshkosh North

Bartow, Reilly Oshkosh North

Bell, Cole Madison Memorial

Delorme, Connor Belleville (Belleville/New Glarus)

Godfrey, Aidan Oshkosh West

Guenther, Caleb Mount Horeb

Heinzen, Kellen Marshfield Columbus Catholic

Holmes, Maxwell Somers Shoreland Lutheran

Joly, Brandon Freedom

Kollman, Brennan Winnebago Lutheran Academy

Markiewicz, Jake Port Washington

Meriggioli, Michael Madison Edgewood

Nickowski, Jacek Baldwin-Woodville

Perez, Gabriel Racine Prairie School

Quinn, PJ Hartland Arrowhead

Rademaker, Noah Amery

Riley, Charlie Somers Shoreland Lutheran

Thyes, Austin Sheboygan North

Torbey, Nadim Marshfield Columbus Catholic

