Madison West’s Yiyang “Ian” Shi was named the boys academic player of the year and Ellawyn Fong of New Glarus (Belleville/New Glarus team) was selected as the girls academic player of the year on the 2018-19 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association/Stefans academic all-state teams for boys and girls soccer teams, according to a release on the organization’s website.
Fong and Samara Breuer of Dodgeville (Dodgeville/Mineral Point team) were on the academic first team for girls.
Shi, Oregon’s Madison Conduah, Sun Prairie’s Jakob Knauss and Stoughton’s Nolan Meyer were on the academic first team for boys.
2018-19 WSCA/Stefans girls academic all-state team, according to the announcement.
First Team
*Fong, Ellawyn New Glarus (Belleville/New Glarus)
Breuer, Samara Dodgeville (Dodgeville/Mineral Point
Doucas, Isabella Waukesha Catholic Memorial
Erstad, Natalie Appleton West
Kunz, Josephine Cedarburg
Lehman, Katie Franklin
Peterson, Abigail Walworth Big Foot
Skiljevic, Danijela Greenfield
Thorstad, Madeline Muskego
Turdo, Anna Greendale
Zastrow, McKayla De Pere
* = Academic Player of the Year
Honorable Mention
Anex, Genevieve Madison West
Ballweg, Camryn Sauk Prairie
Corcoran, Karson West De Pere
David, Hannah Adams-Friendship
Faull, Madisen Mineral Point (Dodgeville/Mineral Point)
Jensen, Bonnie Greendale Martin Luther
Kettleson, Lissy Madison West
Krause, Abby Somers Shoreland Lutheran
Kuranz, Sonja Milwaukee DSHA
Lawton, Bella Madison West
Lewis, Annika Hudson
Little, Emma Sheboygan North
Okla, Kayla Hartford
Reichl, Gretchen Wisconsin Rapids Assumption
Rough, Taylor Middleton
Tanzi, Sophi West De Pere
Tomashek, Mya Hartford
Tomoda, Taylor Appleton North
Trudgeon, Ellie Madison Edgewood
Vande Walle, Lauren Appleton West
Wink, Kelly Jackson Living Word Lutheran
2018-19 WSCA Stefans Boys Academic All State Team
2018-19 WSCA/Stefans boys academic all-state team, according to the announcement.
First Team
*Shi, Yiyang Madison West
Bosley, Mason Amery
Conduah, Madison Oregon
Holum, Mason Hudson
Janotha, Zach Oshkosh West
Knauss, Jakob Sun Prairie
Lacuger, Andrew Brookfield Academy
Meyer, Nolan Stoughton
Mutschler, Brodie University School of Milwaukee
Pogodzinski, Ryan Milwaukee Pius XI
Rohan, Kyle Wrightstown
* = Academic Player of the Year
Honorable Mention
Abbott, Dominic Somerset
Adams, Dane Baldwin-Woodville
Baldwin, Jack Howards Grove
Bartow, Payton Oshkosh North
Bartow, Reilly Oshkosh North
Bell, Cole Madison Memorial
Delorme, Connor Belleville (Belleville/New Glarus)
Godfrey, Aidan Oshkosh West
Guenther, Caleb Mount Horeb
Heinzen, Kellen Marshfield Columbus Catholic
Holmes, Maxwell Somers Shoreland Lutheran
Joly, Brandon Freedom
Kollman, Brennan Winnebago Lutheran Academy
Markiewicz, Jake Port Washington
Meriggioli, Michael Madison Edgewood
Nickowski, Jacek Baldwin-Woodville
Perez, Gabriel Racine Prairie School
Quinn, PJ Hartland Arrowhead
Rademaker, Noah Amery
Riley, Charlie Somers Shoreland Lutheran
Thyes, Austin Sheboygan North
Torbey, Nadim Marshfield Columbus Catholic