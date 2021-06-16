Area boys soccer players shine on coaches' all-state team for WIAA's alternate fall season in spring

Waunakee senior Nathan Dresen, Middleton senior Ezra Joseph, McFarland junior Zach Nichols, Evansville senior Jackson Stencel and Waunakee junior Decker Storch were named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s 2021 all-state Best 11 for the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring.
Appleton North senior Nick Milani was named player of the year.
The state coaches’ all-state team follows. Also, all-academic choices for the area.
BOYS SOCCER
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
2021 ALTERNATE FALL SEASON IN THE SPRING
ALL-STATE
BEST XI
Nick Milani (Player of the Year), sr., Appleton North; Caleb Davis, sr., Appleton North; Nathan Dresen, sr., Waunakee; Ezra Joseph, sr., Middleton; Denis Krioutchenkov, jr., Shorewood; Peyton Nichols, sr., Bay Port; David Neitzke-Pizarro, sr., Appleton North; Zach Nichols, jr., McFarland; Kevin Ramirez, jr., De Pere; Jackson Stencel, sr., Evansville; Decker Storch, jr., Waunakee.
ALL-STATE TEAM
Ryan Amond, so., Bay Port; Tyler Banfield, sr., Mount Horeb; Spencer Banks, sr., Stevens Point; Jack Bell, sr., Madison Memorial; Michael Cabaltera, sr., Racine Case; Caleb Davis, sr., Appleton North; Nathan Dresen, sr., Waunakee; Keegan Duffy, sr., Sun Prairie; Brady Frantal, sr., Appleton North; Brock Freeman, sr., Bay Port; Jonathan Gamez, sr., Verona; Tomas Garcia, jr., Madison West; Aidan Glancey, jr., Hales Corners Whitnall; Cole Helt, sr., Waunakee; Bryan Jaimes, sr., Appleton East; Ezra Joseph, sr., Middleton; Carson Kelly, jr., Fond du Lac; Denis Krioutchenkov, jr., Shorewood; Coltrane Lebreglio, sr., Oregon.
Liam Martin, sr., Shorewood; Fletcher McGrath, sr., Madison West; Khedive Miguel Konde Gwo, sr., Madison West; Nick Milani, sr., Appleton North; Omar Munoz, sr., Beloit Memorial; David Neitzke-Pizarro, sr., Appleton North; Davis Nelson, sr., Madison East; Peyton Nichols, sr., Bay Port; Zach Nichols, jr., McFarland; Kevin Ramirez, jr., De Pere; Cooper Re, jr., Kimberly; Trevor Roecker, sr., Waupun; Jack Rosner, sr., De Pere; Jake Sampson, sr., McFarland; Matt Schutt, jr., McFarland; Jackson Stencel, sr., Evansville; Decker Storch, jr., Waunakee; John Trilling, sr., Sun Prairie; Ryder Woodworth, sr., Eau Claire Memorial.
ACADEMIC ALL-STATE TEAM
AREA, REGION HONOREES
FIRST TEAM
Jack Nolden, Belleville; Ian Staresinic, Middleton.
HONORABLE MENTION
Adam Acker, Waunakee; Patrick Brognano, Oregon; Jackson Heilman, Verona; Lucas Holmen, Sun Prairie; Mason Lee, Waunakee; Ben Lukszys, New Glarus; Evan Steinmetz, Madison Memorial; Jackson Stencel, Evansville; Leo Stuedemann, Oregon; Johnathan Trilling, Sun Prairie.
