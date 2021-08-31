Anchored by towering goalie Joey Fuhremann, Waunakee boys soccer again eyes state playoff success

Five years later, it was again his prowess in the net that helped Waunakee advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 1999.

Kettner is hardly surprised.

“From a goalkeeper standpoint, I’ve been excited about getting Joey into a position where he can really shine for a long time,” Kettner said. “It’s been good to see it come to fruition a good five years later.”

Kettner now stands 6-foot-8, a towering presence in front of the net every game for the Warriors.

“He’s truly an emotional leader on the team,” Kettner said. “He always leads our cheer. … He’s the guy who says ‘Waunakee on three!’ before we jump on the field. Certainly he’s very vocal from the backline as a goalie, and that’s kind of what you really want from a goalie.”

Even though Fuhremann is vocal when he has to be, his nature is to be more reserved and lead by example.

“I just have to take (my leadership) to the next level,” Fuhremann said, “make sure I’m communicating, helping the underclassmen. Even if it’s not with soccer, just in school making sure they have that sense of family that we are all together.”