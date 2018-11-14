Try 1 month for 99¢

BOYS SOCCER

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

ALL-STATE TEAM

WSCA FIRST ELEVEN

Carter Abbott, sr., GK, Milwaukee Marquette (Player of the Year)

Thomas Bruneau, sr., M, Milwaukee Marquette

Kyle Hagerman, sr., F, Sun Prairie

Edgar Heredia, sr., M, Oshkosh West

Willy Kornetzke, jr., F, Cedarburg

Sam Marx, sr., D, Whitefish Bay

Bennett Pauls, jr., F, Sussex Hamilton

Eric Perlin, jr., M, Glendale Nicolet

Osvaldo Sanchez-Arellano, sr., F, Milwaukee Marquette

Will Taylor, sr., M, Madison West

Blake Wilcox, sr., D, Wales Kettle Moraine

WSCA ALL-STATE

Colin Alba, jr., M, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Alex Alvarado, sr., GK, Madison West; Vincent Bennage, so., M, Kenosha Tremper; Jake Bingen, jr., M, Brookfield East; Collin Bjerke, jr., M, Oregon; Caleb Blair, sr., M, McFarland; Dylan Blum, sr., F, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran; Chris Carreon, sr., D, Kimberly; Nick Chiappa, sr., GK, Whitefish Bay; Galen Coy, sr., F, Amery; Ivan Cuellar, sr., F, Milwaukee Pius XI.

Nick Dybul, sr., D, Racine Prairie; Nathan Etzel, sr., M, Wales Kettle Moraine; Michael Fullop, sr., F, Hartford; Jack Gentilli, sr., M, Belleville/New Glarus; Brian Gonzalez, sr., D, Milwaukee Marquette; Jake Goran, sr., M, Wales Kettle Moraine; Caleb Guenther, sr., M, Mount Horeb; Miguel Herrera, jr., F, Milwaukee Marquette; Justin Howe, jr., F, Bay Port; Nick Hummel, sr., F, Green Bay Preble; Jack Knight, sr., F, Verona.

Tamirat Knutson, sr., F, Schofield D.C. Everest; Sam Lynch, jr., D, Verona; Jack Marks, sr., M, Pewaukee; Sidney Marquardt, jr., GK, Hartland Arrowhead; Colin McCombs, sr., M, Oregon; Aiden Montoure, jr., GK, Wales Kettle Moraine; Mason Morrow, sr., F, Neenah; Jimmy Mroz, jr., M, Wauwatosa East; Michael Murtos, sr., D, Sussex Hamilton; Kalan Narance, jr., GK, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran; Will Navarre, so., F, Glendale Nicolet.

Ethan Nichols, jr., F, McFarland; Jacek Nickowski, sr., F, Baldwin-Woodville; Max Peeler, sr., D, Madison West; Ricky Perez, sr., M, Stevens Point; Tyler Pick, jr., F, Wauwatosa West; Ryan Pogodzinski, sr., D, Milwaukee Pius XI; Elliot Popkewits, sr., M, Verona; Kolton Prater, jr., M, Hudson; Thomas Priest, jr., F, Neenah; Matteo Quintero, sr., M, Glendale Nicolet; William Rantmann, sr., F, Howards Grove.

Alex Ruiz, sr., M, Wales Kettle Moraine; Adam Samuel, sr., F, Pewaukee; Luke Sandling, sr., M, Green Bay Preble; Jacob Semenske, sr., F, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Ian Shi, sr., F, Madison West; Jackson Stencil, so., M, Evansville; Josh Thistle, sr., F, Brookfield Central; Austin Thyes, sr., D, Sheboygan North; Nadim Torbey, sr., F, Marshfield Columbus; Joey Wells, sr., D, University School of Milwaukee.

