BOYS SOCCER
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
ALL-STATE TEAM
WSCA FIRST ELEVEN
Carter Abbott, sr., GK, Milwaukee Marquette (Player of the Year)
Thomas Bruneau, sr., M, Milwaukee Marquette
Kyle Hagerman, sr., F, Sun Prairie
Edgar Heredia, sr., M, Oshkosh West
Willy Kornetzke, jr., F, Cedarburg
Sam Marx, sr., D, Whitefish Bay
Bennett Pauls, jr., F, Sussex Hamilton
Eric Perlin, jr., M, Glendale Nicolet
Osvaldo Sanchez-Arellano, sr., F, Milwaukee Marquette
Will Taylor, sr., M, Madison West
Blake Wilcox, sr., D, Wales Kettle Moraine
WSCA ALL-STATE
Colin Alba, jr., M, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Alex Alvarado, sr., GK, Madison West; Vincent Bennage, so., M, Kenosha Tremper; Jake Bingen, jr., M, Brookfield East; Collin Bjerke, jr., M, Oregon; Caleb Blair, sr., M, McFarland; Dylan Blum, sr., F, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran; Chris Carreon, sr., D, Kimberly; Nick Chiappa, sr., GK, Whitefish Bay; Galen Coy, sr., F, Amery; Ivan Cuellar, sr., F, Milwaukee Pius XI.
Nick Dybul, sr., D, Racine Prairie; Nathan Etzel, sr., M, Wales Kettle Moraine; Michael Fullop, sr., F, Hartford; Jack Gentilli, sr., M, Belleville/New Glarus; Brian Gonzalez, sr., D, Milwaukee Marquette; Jake Goran, sr., M, Wales Kettle Moraine; Caleb Guenther, sr., M, Mount Horeb; Miguel Herrera, jr., F, Milwaukee Marquette; Justin Howe, jr., F, Bay Port; Nick Hummel, sr., F, Green Bay Preble; Jack Knight, sr., F, Verona.
Tamirat Knutson, sr., F, Schofield D.C. Everest; Sam Lynch, jr., D, Verona; Jack Marks, sr., M, Pewaukee; Sidney Marquardt, jr., GK, Hartland Arrowhead; Colin McCombs, sr., M, Oregon; Aiden Montoure, jr., GK, Wales Kettle Moraine; Mason Morrow, sr., F, Neenah; Jimmy Mroz, jr., M, Wauwatosa East; Michael Murtos, sr., D, Sussex Hamilton; Kalan Narance, jr., GK, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran; Will Navarre, so., F, Glendale Nicolet.
Ethan Nichols, jr., F, McFarland; Jacek Nickowski, sr., F, Baldwin-Woodville; Max Peeler, sr., D, Madison West; Ricky Perez, sr., M, Stevens Point; Tyler Pick, jr., F, Wauwatosa West; Ryan Pogodzinski, sr., D, Milwaukee Pius XI; Elliot Popkewits, sr., M, Verona; Kolton Prater, jr., M, Hudson; Thomas Priest, jr., F, Neenah; Matteo Quintero, sr., M, Glendale Nicolet; William Rantmann, sr., F, Howards Grove.
Alex Ruiz, sr., M, Wales Kettle Moraine; Adam Samuel, sr., F, Pewaukee; Luke Sandling, sr., M, Green Bay Preble; Jacob Semenske, sr., F, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Ian Shi, sr., F, Madison West; Jackson Stencil, so., M, Evansville; Josh Thistle, sr., F, Brookfield Central; Austin Thyes, sr., D, Sheboygan North; Nadim Torbey, sr., F, Marshfield Columbus; Joey Wells, sr., D, University School of Milwaukee.