In the game of soccer, Waunakee coach Ben Voss says, “speed kills.”
That’s what made Maddie Farnsworth such a danger for the Warriors’ opponents over the last four years.
Farnsworth was able to use her quickness and know-how to control the flow of the Waunakee offense this season, leading the Warriors to an 18-3-2 record and the No. 2 spot in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches’ Association Division 1 rankings.
Farnsworth also led the Warriors to their first WIAA state tournament appearance since 2014. The Warriors lost a 2-1 decision to eventual champion Muskego, wrapping up a season that included a Badger North Conference championship.
As a result, Farnsworth has been named the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019 All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Farnsworth usually wasn’t the one to put the ball in the net — she totaled six goals and eight assists, ranking second on the team with 20 points — but she often was the one to create the scoring opportunities for herself and others.
“I always try to give opportunities to my teammates to get a goal,” Farnsworth said before the tournament.
“She contributed so much speed and has just a huge burst carrying the ball,” Voss said. “She’s very hard to stop.”
Farnsworth originally thought her collegiate athletic future would come in basketball, but Voss convinced her to look into soccer programs and she found a home at Big East Conference member Butler University in Indianapolis.
Also considered for the award were senior Alexis Baker of Big Eight Conference champion Sun Prairie, senior Madeline Cruz of Madison Edgewood, senior Sarah McLaughlin of Waunakee and sophomore Melia Moyer of Oregon.
Coach of the Year: Nelson Brownell stepped into a great big pair of cleats this spring, taking over for Julie Grutzner, who moved away from the area after going 169-63-33 with four consecutive state tournament appearances in 13 seasons as coach at Oregon.
But Brownell handled the challenge and the pressure. Not only did he help the Panthers make it five straight state tournament appearances, he cheered with the rest of the Panthers as they won a penalty-kicks shootout over Whitefish Bay to win the Division 2 state championship.
As a result, Brownell has been named the All-Area Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.
However, this will be Brownell’s only season with the Panthers. He, too, is moving out of state because his wife is taking a new job.
Also considered for the award were Chris Martinelli of Division 3 state runner-up Madison Edgewood, Cathy Patton of Big Eight Conference champion Madison Memorial and Voss of Division 1 state semifinalist Waunakee.
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
2019 ALL-AREA GIRLS SOCCER TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Maddie Farnsworth, sr., F, Waunakee
COACH OF THE YEAR
Nelson Brownell, Oregon
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Maddie Farnsworth, sr., Waunakee: The speedy senior controlled the pace and direction of play for the Warriors, who went 18-3-2 and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, falling to eventual champion Muskego, 2-1. Scored six goals and added eight assists. A Division I Butler University recruit. Named a first-team all-state pick by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association and a unanimous first-team All-Badger North Conference honoree.
Alexis Baker, sr., Sun Prairie: Scored 16 goals and added six assists for the Big Eight Conference co-runner-up Cardinals. Chosen as Player of the Year in the Big Eight and earned her second consecutive first-team all-conference honor. Signed with NCAA Division II member UW-Parkside.
Sarah McLaughlin, sr., Waunakee: Led the Warriors with 25 goals and seven assists, including a goal in Waunakee’s WIAA Division 1 state semifinal loss to Muskego. A unanimous first-team All-Badger North Conference pick and coaches’ all-state honorable mention pick.
Hailey Rothwell, so., Madison Edgewood: Led the Division 3 state runner-up Crusaders with 30 goals and 11 assists, including two goals in the state tournament. Helped Edgewood finish second in the Badger South behind Division 2 state champ Oregon. Earned honorable mention on the coaches’ all-state team and first-team All-Badger South honors.
Midfielders
Maddi Bremel, so., Madison West: An honorable mention All-State choice and first-team All-Big Eight Conference pick for the league co-runner-up Regents. Played in only 16 games due to injury, but led West in scoring with seven goals and five assists.
Madeline Cruz, sr., Madison Edgewood: The University of Wisconsin recruit scored 13 goals and added 15 assists for the WIAA Division 3 state runner-up Crusaders. A relentless defender and hard-charging offensive player. Earned second-team all-state honors from the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association and first-team all-Badger South honors.
Jordy Rothwell, sr., Madison Edgewood: Scored 24 goals and added 10 assists for the Crusaders, including a goal and an assist in two WIAA Division 3 state tournament matches. A first-team coaches’ all-state pick and unanimous first-team All-Badger South pick.
Tyler Wilson, jr., Middleton: An honorable mention All-State pick (after making the second team last year) and repeat first-team All-Big Eight pick for the Cardinals.
Defenders
Harper Johnson, jr., Madison Memorial: A first-team All-Big Eight pick and the top defender for the Big Eight champion Spartans.
Sydney McKee, sr., Oregon: Named a second-team all-state player by state coaches and a first-team All-Badger South pick. Scored one goal and added an assist for the Panthers, who shut out 15 opponents and allowed only six goals all season.
Emily Raisleger, sr., Middleton: An honorable mention All-State pick and first-team All-Big Eight pick.
Goalkeeper
Melia Moyer, jr., Oregon: Made two clutch saves in a penalty-kicks shootout against Whitefish Bay to help the Panthers win the Division 2 state championship. Allowed only six goals all season, stopping 50 of 56 shots she faced and leading Oregon to 15 shutout victories. A second-team all-state pick by state coaches and first-team All-Badger South pick.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Avary Fanning, jr., F, Oregon: Scored 18 goals and added nine assists for the Badger South and WIAA Division 2 state champion Panthers. An honorable mention All-State pick and first-team All-Badger South pick.
Katelyn Fishnick, fr., F, Sauk Prairie: Scored 45 goals and added 13 assists as the Eagles went 20-2-2, finished second in the Badger North Conference and fell to eventual Division 2 state champ Oregon in a sectional final, 1-0. An honorable mention All-State pick and first-team All-Badger North honoree.
Alexa Hettiger, sr., F, McFarland: Scored 38 goals and added three assists. An honorable mention All-State pick and Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year.
Ava Stelter, fr., Lake Mills: Named Player of the Year in the Capitol Conference. A coaches’ All-State honorable mention pick.
Midfielders
Isabelle Barmore, jr., Waunakee: An honorable mention All-State pick and first-team All-Badger North pick. Iowa State recruit.
Alayna Clark, jr., M, Watertown: An honorable mention All-State pick and first-team All-Badger South pick.
Maura Kalmerton, sr., MF, Sun Prairie: A first-team All-Big Eight Conference pick.
Kelsey Selden, jr., M, Sauk Prairie: An honorable mention All-State pick and first-team All-Badger North pick.
Defenders
Audrey Kuhn, so., Madison West: A first-team All-Big Eight pick. Started every match and played the full 90 minutes in all but two matches for the Regents. “Our best defender and probably our best field player on the team,” West coach Peter Dermody said.
Sara Malinowski, sr., D, Sun Prairie: A first-team All-Big Eight pick.
Goalkeeper
Rachael Heittola, sr., Belleville/New Glarus: An honorable mention All-State pick and first-team All-Capitol Conference pick.
HONORABLE MENTION
Megan Berg, sr., D, Dodgeville/Mineral Point; Greta Blau, fr., M, McFarland; Chloe Buescher, sr., F, Milton; Samara Breurer, sr., M, Dodgeville/Mineral Point; Abbie Burke, sr., F, Watertown Luther Prep; Victoria Bunz, so., F, Middleton; Hailey Collins, sr., GK, Madison Memorial; Maggie Conway, sr., M, Mount Horeb; Greta Corcoran, so., M, McFarland; Ava Douglas, sr., D, Reedsburg.
Maelia Dzeidzic, jr., M, Monona Grove; Abby Efternoff, jr., F, Evansville; Ellawyn Fong, sr., D, Belleville/New Glarus; Ellie Gentilli, jr., MF, Belleville/New Glarus; Freya Gilbertson, jr., D, McFarland; Elise Gillen, fr., D, McFarland; Alana Gilles, sr., M, Lodi; Cammi Gould, sr., M, Edgerton; Katie Hildebrandt, so., GK, McFarland; Brooklyn Kane, jr., D, Oregon.
Hallie King, jr., F, Janesville Craig; Kirstin Krantz, so., M, Belleville/New Glarus; Mia Kroll, jr., M, Lake Mills; Kaelyn Kruchten, sr., D, Lodi; Alyssa Kuhn, sr., GK, Waunakee; Julia McNamer, sr., D, Belleville/New Glarus; Cate Mitchell, so., D, Belleville/New Glarus; Kristen Palmer, sr., F, Dodgeville/Mineral Point; Brooke Parkhurst, jr., MF, Janesville Craig; Angelina Perez, jr., F, Madison East.
AnaCapri Peterson, sr., D, Dodgeville/Mineral Point; Ella Schad, jr., D, Sauk Prairie; Anna Schroeder, jr., F, Watertown; Hannah Schroeder, jr., M, Watertown Luther Prep; Bailey Spach, so., D, Evansville; Brooke Watrud, jr., D, Belleville/New Glarus; Zoe Winter, jr., M, Evansville; Peyton Witt, jr., F, McFarland; Guadalupe Zaragoza, jr., M, DeForest; Lily Zimpelmann, so., D, Watertown Luther Prep.