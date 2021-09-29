A torn ACL isn't keeping Abubacarr Darboe away from his Madison East boys soccer team. 'It's very admirable'

Abubacarr Darboe raced up the sideline, one of the first Purgolders off the bench to celebrate Madison East boys soccer’s first goal in a win against rival La Follette in mid-September.
The brace on Darboe’s right leg couldn’t contain the senior captain’s enthusiasm as he high-fived his teammates.
“The excitement is real,” East coach Kyle Koenig said. “It's like he played the whole 80 minutes. He was invested.”
Darboe’s right knee will prevent him from playing this season, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic reduced his junior season to four games in the spring of 2021.
He first started thinking about what his senior season might be like as he logged varsity minutes and earned leadership credibility as a sophomore. Unfortunately, a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee just five minutes into his summer club season with the Madison 56ers transformed that vision.
Darboe recalls screaming through the pain in the immediate aftermath of the injury, yet he found himself on the bench later in the game laughing with teammates. He thought he’d be back. He’d never been seriously injured.
Discovering the truth was difficult.
“It struck me hard for a while,” Darboe said. “It was going to be my time to shine, and senior year is when you play your best games. It was devastating.”
Darboe had choices to make and other interests, responsibilities and commitments to consider. Academics are extremely important to East’s top midfielder.
He has dreamed of becoming a surgeon since sustaining an elbow injury at age 7, which prompted his emigration from The Gambia, a small country on the west coast of Africa, in order to receive adequate care.
Darboe is a leader within Madison East’s Black Student Union and a devout Muslim, even playing through periods of fasting during Ramadan last spring.
He easily could have focused his energy in other important areas of his life.
But Darboe loves soccer.
“I knew I had to be involved,” he said. “I’m really grateful for soccer, the relationships with my teammates and to really cherish something you love. It’s good to stay connected with people. The team supported me as much as I supported them. It was a win-win.”
Koenig didn’t need to think twice when his standout player asked to remain part of the team.
Darboe’s leadership qualities alone, even pre-injury, made him integral.
Hard working. Unselfish. Confident. Determined. Passionate. A mentor. A unique level of commitment. All words used to describe Darboe.
“That positive peer influence of staying committed and giving directions is huge because the players listen to each other when they speak,” Koenig said. “They know that they have important things to say. And when Buba speaks, it's no different.”
Perhaps the only quality Darboe lacks is the healing power of former All-Pro NFL running back Adrian Peterson, who Darboe hoped to emulate in his recovery and make a bid to return to the field.
It’s not happening — Darboe just had successful surgery in August — but the Purgolders will take every ounce of whatever else their leader has to give.
“We've had players lost within the season to injuries, even if it's two or three weeks, and we still don't see that same level of commitment of showing up on a regular basis and being supportive of his teammates,” Koenig said. “It's not surprising when you think about Buba; I guess it is expected, just because of his dedication, the relationships he's built with his teammates and the care he feels for them.”
When Koenig first found out his senior leader was out for the season before it even began, he commiserated with one of his assistant coaches via text message.
Koenig was hurting because of his own competitive drive to win and because of the experience he knew Darboe was going to miss. Then the coach realized something:
“Buba taught me a lesson because he doesn't feel bad for himself,” Koenig said. “He's never said, ‘Poor me.’ It just is what it is, and he does the best he can to support the team and stay active in school. It's very admirable.”
Darboe will continue to celebrate, high-five and mentor. He’ll happily perform his role on the team, even if it’s not the one he envisioned.
He’ll continue to be a leader.
“I’m so passionate about it,” Darboe said. “On the field, (leadership) was naturally something to step into. It felt like it was something I had to do.”
High school boys soccer preview: Waunakee's Decker Storch among 10 players you need to know this season
Johan Lopez, jr., Baraboo
Lopez, a creative forward, was on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State team for the fall 2020 season. Lopez has an “excellent fitness level, physicality and nose for the goal,” Watertown coach Clayton Kratzer said.
Alessandro Malterer, sr., Madison East
Purgolders coach Kyle Koenig described goalkeeper Malterer as one of the best in the Big Eight Conference and in the state, saying: “He has showed the ability to absolutely dominate games by not conceding goals.”
Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West
Garcia was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. Regents coach Pat Bauch called Garcia “a defensive leader and free-kick specialist.”
Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland
Nichols was a “Best XI” selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. The high-scoring striker helped lead McFarland to the Division 2 state championship.
Matt Schutt, sr., McFarland
Schutt, a goalie, was an honorable-mention choice on the All-State team for the alternate season this spring. He was the last line of defense for the state champion Spartans’ stingy defense.
Mason Diercks, jr., Oregon
Diercks, a junior midfielder, will be one of the players critical to the Panthers controlling possession. He will look to get the ball to Noah Malcook and Alex Rodriguez for coach Chris Mitchell’s team, which was upset-minded in reaching the sectional semifinals last spring.
Riley Stevens, jr., Sun Prairie
Stevens, an attacking midfielder, is expected to fuel the attack for coach Tok Kim’s team, which was 9-0-3 in the spring, losing to Oregon in a shootout in the postseason.
Max Lynch, sr., Verona
Lynch, a midfielder, leads the Wildcats back into the fall season after reaching the sectional semifinals last spring. Verona won the Big Eight title and the Division 1 state championship in the fall of 2019.
Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee
Fuhremann, a 6-foot-8 goalkeeper, provides a tall presence in net for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. He also plays basketball and is a “very tall and athletic goalie who will be difficult to beat with his size and ability to cover the net,” Waunakee coach Dave Kettner said.
Decker Storch, sr., Waunakee
Storch, a defender, was a “Best XI” selection on the All-State team last spring for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. Kettner described Storch as “an intelligent and athletic player who can command the game with his ability to cover a lot of territory on defense.”