A torn ACL isn't keeping Abubacarr Darboe away from his Madison East boys soccer team. 'It's very admirable'

“That positive peer influence of staying committed and giving directions is huge because the players listen to each other when they speak,” Koenig said. “They know that they have important things to say. And when Buba speaks, it's no different.”

Perhaps the only quality Darboe lacks is the healing power of former All-Pro NFL running back Adrian Peterson, who Darboe hoped to emulate in his recovery and make a bid to return to the field.

It’s not happening — Darboe just had successful surgery in August — but the Purgolders will take every ounce of whatever else their leader has to give.

“We've had players lost within the season to injuries, even if it's two or three weeks, and we still don't see that same level of commitment of showing up on a regular basis and being supportive of his teammates,” Koenig said. “It's not surprising when you think about Buba; I guess it is expected, just because of his dedication, the relationships he's built with his teammates and the care he feels for them.”

When Koenig first found out his senior leader was out for the season before it even began, he commiserated with one of his assistant coaches via text message.