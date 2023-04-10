With only three seniors on the roster, DeForest sophomore Mya Hanson is one of several underclassmen looking to help the Norskies girls soccer program repeat as regional champion.

Senior goalkeeper Meta Fischer has become great friends with Hanson and said she's a far better player than she was a season ago.

Hanson took time away from practice to answer five questions. From who she listens to pregame to sharing a secret talent, get to know DeForest's Mya Hanson.