3 things we learned about Madison-area high school boys soccer from regionals

The Oregon boys soccer team made winning its fourth WIAA Division 2 state championship look easy last season, going unbeaten en route to its latest gold ball.

The Panthers have looked equally impressive this season albeit not unblemished after a 3-2-1 start. However it’s the lumps the team has taken that has coach Chris Mitchell thinking his group is better prepared to make another state run.

“I think it really reminded the boys of how difficult it is to win all the time,” Mitchell said. “It doesn’t take much to lose a game or get a draw, and I think it was a wake-up call or reality check just for the boys to remind them how much has to go into being as successful as we were the year before.”

Oregon (19-2-2) took that wake-up call to heart after suffering a 2-1 loss to Madison West on Sept. 10. Since that one-goal loss, the Panthers have reeled off an unbeaten streak that reached 17 games following a 6-0 win over Milton in Saturday’s Division 2 regional final.

The Panthers surged past the Red Hawks in the second half, exploding for five goals after leading 1-0 at halftime. The outburst is indicative of how top-seeded Oregon has played this season.

Mitchell credits the Panthers soccer IQ and ability to “implement on the fly some of the changes we need to make” with their current run, an all too familiar spot with “all but two or three players” part of last year’s state title team. Their next test is hosting fifth-seeded Elkhorn (12-4-1) in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“For these guys to start out slow but finish strong, it’s a good sign of things to come for us as we, hopefully, continue to play our best soccer at the right time,” he said.

Tough Big Eight benefits Regents

Madison West coach Patrick Bauch didn’t mince words when describing the Big Eight Conference.

“The conference is such a gauntlet,” Bauch said. “You take a lot of lessons, even if you’re having a good year, and it definitely readies you for the postseason.”

The lessons — the Regents finished fourth in the 11-team league at 5-4-1— especially heading into the playoffs have served their purpose. After going winless in its final four games, Madison West captured its fifth WIAA Division 1 regional title in six seasons with a 1-0 overtime win over Madison East Saturday.

The Regents win came just nine days following a 2-0 loss to the Purgolders in the regular-season finale. It was an odd time Bauch admitted with teams knowing their postseason seeding.

So when juggling the idea of playing starters or giving untested players meaningful minutes, Bauch opted for the latter.

“We had a lot of injuries and illness rip through our team a couple weeks ago, but the bright side of that was it gave a lot of other guys chances to get some really good, quality minutes against some really good teams before the playoffs,” he said.

Sophomores Jacob Scully and Tenzin Lekmon were among those called up by Bauch to fill in, helping fill in for the injured Ben Minikel-Lacocque, who Bauch said is finally back after being hampered by a foot injury the past month.

“They’ve really had to pick up a lot of the slack with the injuries and illnesses happening,” Bauch said of the sophomore duo.

The added depth has the fifth-seeded Regents brimming with confidence heading into their sectional semifinal clash at top-seeded Middleton (15-2-4), which Madison West tied 1-1 on Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Chemistry at heart of Silver Eagles’ rebound

Last fall was the first losing season since 2014, and Monona Grove coach Randy Becker knew his Silver Eagles were lacking one major thing: leadership.

The veteran gaffer credits the COVID-19 pandemic and the disjointed 2020 season to that lack of guidance. He made one thing clear to his seniors, after voicing his disappointment with them after their junior season.

“I said, ‘You guys have to be a complete team. Hang out with each other, lift with each other, do all of the little things with each other,'” Becker said.

The Silver Eagles took that to heart, winning the Badger East Conference and capturing their first regional title since 2019 with a 4-0 win over Sauk Prairie Saturday. The win has Monona Grove two wins away from its first state tournament appearance since 2004.

That chemistry has been the brainchild of the group of Nate Haberli, Milo Kohl, Ben Zielke and Oscar Adame. Becker credits the group with bringing the team together over the offseason, but they’re more than handling their own on the pitch.

The foursome is at the heart of Monona Grove's high-scoring offense. They have combined for 70 goals and 29 assists, paced by Haberli (40 goals, 5 assists), Kohl (13, 10) and Adame (10, 8).

The Silver Eagles have had little trouble scoring down the stretch, scoring at least four goals — 56 total — and conceding nine during their current nine-game winning streak. It’s come off the heels of a 2-1 loss to Oregon on Sept. 15. A potential rematch looms should Monona Grove win a 7 p.m. Thursday sectional semifinal against third-seeded Union Grove (19-2-0), and Becker believes his team will be more than ready.

“It was a good learning moment for us to understand what it takes to beat a good quality team,” he said.