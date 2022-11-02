3 things to know about the WIAA state boys soccer tournament

The 41st annual WIAA state boys soccer tournament is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

The single-elimination tournament includes four divisions, with the Division 2 and 1 semifinals scheduled for Thursday and Divisions 4 and 3 playing Friday. The first Division 2 semifinal will begin the three-day competition at 11 a.m. Thursday. Finals in all four divisions are Saturday.

The WIAA uses GoFan Ticketing for all digital and cashless tickets. Admission is $11 plus online fees for adults and students. All tickets must be redeemed on a mobile device. To purchase tickets, visit the WIAA website at https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI.

Here are three things to know.

Formation change sparks Verona

Teams change strategies and game plans over the course of a season, and Verona was no exception.

With a large group to replace from last year’s state qualifying team, namely three of four defenders along the Wildcats’ back line, coach Dave Perkins knew his group had a lot to iron out.

“The whole season was an opportunity for us to tweak and tinker with things so we could get to this point we’re at now,” he said.

The changes have certainly paid off. Making their fourth formation change late in the season, the shift helped fuel Verona to a second consecutive state appearance and third in the last four years.

The Wildcats, who won the Division 1 state title in 2019, received the No. 2 seed and will begin their road to a second gold ball against No. 3 Sussex Hamilton (13-2-5) in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday. Verona (19-3-0) enters state riding a 10-game winning streak that dates to the start of October and came off the heels of the Wildcats’ only back-to-back losses of the year to Big Eight Conference rival Middleton, 2-0, and Naperville North, 3-2, from Illinois.

For Perkins the defeat to the Huskies, the No. 1 ranked team in Illinois according to MaxPreps, was the first time the Wildcats implemented their free-flowing formation and left the group with plenty to smile about.

“It was like, ‘This formation is great, the players looked really fluid and were in their groove,’ and it was a good loss because it was a developmental one,” he said. “(There are) always learning moments for kids and that’s how we always use them. Both of those were kind of a launching pad for the rest of the season.”

Verona saw its offense blast off during its winning streak, scoring 67 of its school record 113 goals on the year. The high-scoring attack is led by Connor Gage (31 goals, 24 assists), a University of Wisconsin commit, and Alex Klimm (21, 17). Both players earned first-team All-Big Eight honors.

Defenders Brian Vazquez Trejo (17, 9) and Christian Flores Lopez (10, 9) also have double-digit goals, which is a credit to the new fluid formation.

“It’s evolving and changes from moment to moment, and it allows these guys to be unpredictable in their play,” he said. “It still gives us the stability we need in different parts of the field, but it lends itself to a lot of these guys being a little freer flowing.”

Oregon benefits from team dynamics

Like Verona, Oregon is making a second straight state appearance following a historic unbeaten run to its fourth Division 2 state title last fall.

The Panthers are back in the field for the 11th time. Oregon (21-2-2) received the No. 2 seed and will meet third-seeded Waukesha West (12-4-3) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a Division 2 semifinal.

The magic of qualifying for state isn’t lost on coach Chris Mitchell — this year’s return has a much different feeling compared to last year’s unblemished campaign.

“It’s just a different team this year with different challenges,” he said. “We got off to a little bit of a slow start and we weren’t at full strength (early), but I would say what’s really gotten our boys through has been our commitment to be better teammates.”

That commitment to improving one another came after the Panthers lost 10 seniors from last year’s side that captured the program’s fourth title. Mitchell credited the group’s 15 seniors, namely captains Mason Diercks, Colin Vandermause and Noah Malcook, with helping that along.

“I think they finally got to a point where they realized the lack of team dynamics at one point weren’t anyone’s fault, it was all of our faults,” Mitchell said. “We owned different pieces of the team dynamics and all found ways to be better teammates to everyone on our team.”

It’s made the difference down the stretch. Since a 2-1 loss to Madison West on Sept. 10, Oregon has reeled off a 19-game unbeaten streak including last Saturday’s 6-0 win over Monona Grove in the sectional final.

The Panthers finished the sectional without conceding a goal and enter state with seven players having scored at least five goals, led by Malcook (14 goals, 10 assists) and Diercks (13, 7). The pair are familiar to the state stage with Diercks in his fourth varsity season and Malcook in his third, helping create a deeper “sense of ownership,” in Mitchell’s mind.

“I think those boys know how hard it is to go undefeated and get the gold ball, and I think that’s starting to rub off on the other players who have more years ahead,” he said. “I think that’s been the key ingredient to our success and it just seems like we’re getting better at the end of the year.”

Wisconsin Dells make first appearance

Converted penalty kicks, especially late in tie games, can often be a heartbreaking end to a season.

Spot kicks saved, though, can provide a big spark. Gio Rivas’ work late in regulation of Wisconsin Dells’ Division 3 sectional final against McFarland did just that last Saturday.

The sophomore netminder prevented the Spartans from taking a lead with less than eight minutes left in regulation, helping provide the catalyst for a Wisconsin Dells extra-time win, 2-1, and securing the program’s first state tournament berth.

“I mean I’d say it’s a high-five right now for every single person in the Wisconsin Dells soccer program,” Wisconsin Dells coach Ernesto Arias said. “That was a payback for all those years the athletes have been putting in their hard work and it just is something new for our program. It's going to be so amazing just to be there on Friday night and play a state game.”

The third-seeded Chiefs (17-1-0) will meet No. 2 New Berlin Eisenhower (14-4-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Division 3 semifinal. Senior Manroop Benipal's goal with less than five minutes remaining in extra time to put away McFarland to allow Wisconsin Dells to continue its historic run.

Arias knows just how crucial the save was in giving the Chiefs new life.

“They really put us in a bad spot and Gio coming back and making that save, it was the switch for the team to say, ‘We’ve got another opportunity here to come back and make sure we take advantage of this,’” he said.

It’s another example of the sense of urgency the team has shown since Wisconsin Dells saw its first Capitol Conference title hopes end with a 2-0 loss to Belleville/New Glarus on Oct. 4. After settling for second place behind the Raiders for a second straight year, the Chiefs rattled off six straight wins while outscoring their opponents 33-7 during that span.

Yair Perez Ruiz has a team-high 22 goals with 13 assists, while Benipal (17 goals, 6 assists) and Edwin Rivas (11, 13) bolster a balanced Dells attack that’s caught fire at the right time.

“Losing against Belleville/New Glarus, it was like a slap in the face. It was like, ‘Guys, wake up. We’re playing well, but we have to come back two or three times stronger,’” Arias said. “They believe in themselves, came together to play and game-by-game won some big games with big scores.”