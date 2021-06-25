2 early goals prove to be more than enough to send McFarland girls soccer team to state final

“We had talked a little bit in our huddle after she got hurt,” Feldner said. “And we were like, `We do this for everyone here, we do this for ourselves and now we do it for Avery, because she got hurt.’ She’s a big help on our team, a big player. We came to win. And we did.”

The result propelled the Rock Valley Conference champion Spartans (15-0-0) into the state title match Friday night against top-seeded and third-ranked Plymouth (18-0-0).

Plymouth advanced with a 2-1 victory over fourth-seeded and fifth-ranked Ashland (19-2-0) in the other semifinal.

“They gave everything they had,” DiPrizio said. “I told them that nothing is guaranteed here. Watching the game footage of these guys (from Eisenhower), we knew it would be a good game. And that’s what it was. And we are beat up now. I told the girls, `Find a way in Game One and we’ll figure it out for Game Two.’ ’’

The Woodland Conference champion Lions (15-3-0) only had two shots, including one on goal, in the first half against the Spartans’ defense – led by White, juniors Elise Gillen and Megan Gates, freshman Emily Blattner and senior goalkeeper Katie Hildebrandt.

McFarland, in particular, paid close attention to junior forward Taylor Rinzel, the Lions’ leading scorer.