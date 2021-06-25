2 early goals prove to be more than enough to send McFarland girls soccer team to state final

MILWAUKEE – Concern turned to celebration within a matter of minutes for the McFarland girls soccer team Friday afternoon.
After McFarland junior forward Avery Pennekamp injured her right ankle only 4 minutes, 53 seconds into the WIAA Division 3 state semifinal against New Berlin Eisenhower, the Spartans had to regroup with their leading scorer sidelined by the injury.
They responded immediately.
McFarland, top-ranked in the state coaches’ poll but seeded second in the tournament, was awarded a penalty kick after a hand ball was called in the box on third-seeded and second-ranked Eisenhower, following junior defender Jaelyn White’s corner kick.
White converted the penalty kick at 5:28, senior Sydney Feldner added another goal off an assist from junior Greta Blau at 20:45 and undefeated McFarland rode its defense from there during a 2-0 victory in steamy weather at Uihlein Soccer Park’s Pat Jones Field.
“Once you get that first goal, that really helps the attitude and picks you up,” McFarland coach T.J. DiPrizio said. “Then getting that second goal not too long after that was huge. Then it’s just, `Hold on.’ ’’
Feldner said the Spartans got together while Pennekamp was looked at and then helped off the field.
“We had talked a little bit in our huddle after she got hurt,” Feldner said. “And we were like, `We do this for everyone here, we do this for ourselves and now we do it for Avery, because she got hurt.’ She’s a big help on our team, a big player. We came to win. And we did.”
The result propelled the Rock Valley Conference champion Spartans (15-0-0) into the state title match Friday night against top-seeded and third-ranked Plymouth (18-0-0).
Plymouth advanced with a 2-1 victory over fourth-seeded and fifth-ranked Ashland (19-2-0) in the other semifinal.
“They gave everything they had,” DiPrizio said. “I told them that nothing is guaranteed here. Watching the game footage of these guys (from Eisenhower), we knew it would be a good game. And that’s what it was. And we are beat up now. I told the girls, `Find a way in Game One and we’ll figure it out for Game Two.’ ’’
The Woodland Conference champion Lions (15-3-0) only had two shots, including one on goal, in the first half against the Spartans’ defense – led by White, juniors Elise Gillen and Megan Gates, freshman Emily Blattner and senior goalkeeper Katie Hildebrandt.
McFarland, in particular, paid close attention to junior forward Taylor Rinzel, the Lions’ leading scorer.
Eisenhower’s attack picked up in the second half, especially late in the match.
But the 6-foot-2 Hildebrandt, who had four saves overall, came up with two critical saves.
“(McFarland’s defenders) work together phenomenally,” Hildebrandt said. “I definitely would not have as many saves if they weren’t in front of me. They prevented a lot of them. When it’s my turn to do something, I do it.”
Hildebrandt, a North Dakota State University women’s basketball commit, came out and made a diving save on Eisenhower junior midfielder Lauren Hernandez’s shot in the 65th minute.
“That was huge,” DiPrizio said.
Hildebrandt, who also played volleyball and basketball for McFarland, leaped and punched another scoring bid by the Lions over the crossbar in the 87th minute.
It was McFarland's 11th shutout this season.
Eisenhower wound up with 11 shots overall, with five shots on goal (the four saves by Hildebrandt and a team save).
The Spartans reconfigured their defensive alignment in the second half when Gillen had to leave the game with what DiPrizio said was a knee injury, but she returned late in the match. They also took on a more defensive posture.
Feldner’s goal gave the Spartans some breathing room in the first half.
“I didn’t do much work,” Feldner said. “It was me and Great Blau up top and she went to the ball first. The girl had fallen and I just literally screamed to her and she passed back, and I scored.”
Feldner went off late in the game with leg cramps, she said.
This is McFarland's fourth state trip and most recent since 2008. The Spartans finished second in 2007 in Division 2. They defeated Appleton Xavier 1-0 in the semifinal, before falling to Waukesha Catholic Memorial in 4-1 in the final.
Plymouth 2, Ashland 1
Plymouth defeated Ashland on a tie-breaking goal in the 64th minute by Maggie Munson, assisted by Tara Gilbertson.
Addie Plate scored Plymouth’s first goal on an assist from Munson, but Abbi Moreland tied it for the Oredockers with a penalty kick in the 41st minute.
Division 4
Jacqueline Dieck made her penalty kick in a sudden-victory shootout to give Brookfield Academy the Division 4 state title after a 1-1 tie with Cedar Grove/Belgium (14-1-1). The Rockets made only three of six penalty kicks, including a shot that missed off the crossbar to start the sudden-victory phase of the shootout. Sydnie Dehne scored a first-half goal for Academy, and Hailey Prom scored the equalizer for the Rockets.