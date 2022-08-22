10 Madison-area high school boys soccer players to know this fall

High school boys soccer is always fun to watch, especially when a team gives fans eye-popping moments on the pitch.

This fall will be no different as there are a plethora of players to watch in the Madison area.

Take Oregon as an example. The Panthers, who finished the season 22-0-3 overall, are the defending WIAA Division 2 state champions after defeating Whitefish Bay in the state final on Nov. 6. They bring back seniors Noah Malcook and Mason Diercks from that state championship team.

Those are two out of 10 you should watch for as they try to lead Oregon back to the state tournament, which will be held at Kohler Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee Nov. 3-5.

10 boys soccer players to watch

Owen Kramar, jr., DeForest

Position: Striker

Something to know: He was a second-team All-Badger Conference player last year. He finished the season with 17 goals and six assists.

Quotable: DeForest coach Kevin Krivacek said, “Owen has a knack for finding the back of the net. He plays with such pace and is tireless in pressing backs. I see him creating more with his attacking counterparts this fall and I think he will make us one of the most prolific Norski attacks we've seen at DeForest.”

Ben Minikel, sr., Madison West

Position: Forward/Midfield

Something to know: He was the team's leading scorer and a first-team All-Big 8 Conference player last season.

Quotable: Madison West coach Patrick Bauch said, “Ben brings a blend of technical skill and explosiveness that makes him a high impact player. He has the ability to play several different positions and score a variety of goals.”

Dom Campos, sr., Middleton

Position: Midfielder

Something to know: He’s a returning All-Big Eight Conference player with six goals and one assist.

Quotable: Middleton coach Kevin Pauls said, “Dom does a lot of the dirty work in the middle field. He's not afraid to get stuck in and tussle with other players in the middle of the pitch.”

Nathan Haberli, sr., Monona Grove

Position: Forward

Something to know: He was a second-team All-Badger East Conference forward last season.

Quotable: Monona Grove coach Randy Becker said, “Nathan is a creative and strong forward that was second-team Badger Conference last year. He has worked hard this past offseason to get his fitness level to peak condition. He is very physical and has shown that he can score in a multitude of ways.”

Nate Thompson, sr., Mount Horeb

Position: Forward

Something to know: Mount Horeb coach John Malecki said Thompson will be a top scorer in the conference.

Quotable: Malecki said, “Experience and leadership will mean Nate will be a key factor on the team's success.”

Noah Malcook, sr, Oregon

Position: Forward

Something to know: He has a dynamic field presence and is a goal scorer.

Quotable: Oregon head coach Chris Mitchell said, “Noah returns this year after scoring 20 goals and earning nine assists last season. Two of those goals came in the state final. His leadership will be instrumental to our team being a tight knit group.”

Mason Diercks, sr, Oregon

Position: Midfielder

Something to know: He returns to the varsity team for the fourth consecutive year, ready to anchor the team's midfield defensively and offensively.

Quotable: Oregon head coach Chris Mitchell said, “Mason will play an integral role in organizing our midfield. He comes off a 2021 season earning 13 goals and 3 assists, which was third on our team in points. He has great field vision and is natural at being at the right spot at the right time.”

Carsten Ganter, sr., Sun Prairie East

Position: Goalie

Something to know: He was a first-team All-Big Eight Conference goalie as a junior.

Quotable: Sun Prairie East coach Tok Kim said, “I believe he is the best goalie in the conference, and one of the better goalies in the state.”

Riley Stevens, sr., Sun Prairie West

Position: Defensive Center Midfield

Something to know: He will be a four-year starter (three with Sun Prairie East and one with West). He’s the brother of former Sun Prairie quarterback Brady Stevens, who is now at Upper Iowa University. He was an honorable mention All-Big Eight Conference player last season. He has 28 career goals entering the season.

Quotable: Sun Prairie West coach Michael McIntosh said, “Riley, a team captain, is a true team leader on and off the field. He is an incredibly technical and skilled player with impressive size and strength. He sees the field like a quarterback and defends with the anticipation and toughness of a linebacker. There is not a position on the field he could not play. He is a complete player and a joy to coach.”

Isaiah Jakel, sr., Waunakee

Position: Midfield

Something to know: Jakel will be a three-year varsity player this year and likely a team captain. His grandfather, Dick Allen, was a state senator in Michigan and the founder of the Dick Allen Lansing to Mackinaw bike tour across Michigan.

Quotable: Waunakee coach Dave Kettner said, “Isaiah is a special player who brings both skill and athleticism to the field. He will likely be playing center midfielder for Waunakee this year where he will be able to use his skills both on defense and in the attack. He is expected to be the centerpiece of the team this year, a strong leader, defensive stopper and a goal scorer.”

Editor's note: The schools included in the Madison area were: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.