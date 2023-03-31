From seniors to freshmen, the Madison area high school scene was loaded with top-tier girls soccer talent last season.

More of the same is anticipated this season when another group of skilled players is expected to grace soccer fields around Madison.

Here are 10 players to know:

Katelyn Studebaker

School: Oregon

Grade: Junior

Position: Forward

Things to know: Studebaker scored on a rebound after 62 minutes, 44 seconds, the lone goal in Oregon’s 1-0 victory over Whitefish Bay in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game last season at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. That victory capped the Panthers’ 23-0-1 championship season. Studebaker wound up as a first-team all-conference player in the Badger West, a second-team choice on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State team and a first-team Wisconsin State Journal All-Area choice.

Lilliah Blum

School: Verona

Grade: Senior

Position: Forward

Things to know: Blum, a University of Utah commit, was a first-team all-Big Eight Conference selection and the conference’s player of the year. Blum also was on the All-State second team and the All-Area first team, when she and teammate Linsey Trapino (first-team all-conference, honorable mention All-State) helped lead Verona to the Big Eight title and a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal berth.

Ellianna Trilling

School: Sun Prairie West

Grade: Senior

Position: Midfielder

Things to know: Trilling was a first-team all-conference performer in the Big Eight Conference and was an honorable mention All-Area pick last season for Sun Prairie. The district split into two schools this school year, with Sun Prairie West in its first year. Sun Prairie West coach Alyssa Weymier anticipates Trilling being one of the Wolves’ leaders. She is a Wartburg College commit.

Quotable: “Ellianna is the definition of a playmaker,” Weymeir said. “She is one of the most competitive and focused players we have seen in quite a while. With a never-give-up attitude, Ellianna is a defensive force, who is not afraid to get involved in the attack as well. She has great vision on the field and knows where to be in the perfect moment. Ellianna Trilling is definitely one to watch this season.”

Alyssa Thomas

School: Waunakee

Grade: Junior

Position: Midfielder

Things to know: Thomas was a first-team choice in the Badger East and on the All-Area team as a midfielder for the Warriors, who topped the Badger East and advanced to the Division 1 state tournament semifinals. She earned honorable mention recognition on the All-State team.

Abbey Stanton

School: Madison West

Grade: Junior

Position: Forward

Things to know: Stanton helped the Regents, second in the Big Eight, reach the Division 1 sectional semifinal round. Stanton, who’s verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin, was a first-team all-conference performer, a first-team All-Area pick and an honorable mention All-State selection.

Delaney Cox

School: Madison Memorial

Grade: Senior

Position: Forward

Things to know: UW commit Cox was another of the top-flight forwards in the Big Eight last year. She helped lead the Spartans to third place in conference play while earning first-team all-conference and All-Area honors, and honorable mention All-State recognition.

Belle Dehner

School: Monona Grove

Grade: Junior

Position: Defender

Things to know: Dehner was a first-team all-conference selection in the Badger East Conference last season for Monona Grove, which was second in league play. She also was an honorable mention All-Area pick. As a freshman, she was honorable mention on the All-State team.

Quotable: “She is great at joining the play and creating opportunities to score goals,” Monona Grove coach Zoe Kurth said. “She hustles back on defense as an urgency to win.”

Elizabeth Arnold

School: Madison West

Grade: Senior

Position: Midfielder

Things to know: Arnold, who’s committed to the College of Charleston, joined Stanton on the Big Eight all-conference first team, the All-Area first team and as an honorable mention All-State selection.

Dalina Jonuzi

School: Middleton

Grade: Senior

Position: Midfielder

Things to know: Jonuzi was selected to the U19 Albanian national team camp in February. She was a first-team all-conference performer in the Big Eight last season and a first-team All-Area pick who received honorable mention All-State recognition.

Addy Hermsdorf

School: Sauk Prairie

Grade: Senior

Position: Defender

Things to know: Hermsdorf helped lead Sauk Prairie, coached by Drew Kornish, to its second consecutive WIAA Division 2 state appearance last season. She was a first-team all-conference selection in the Badger West Conference and an honorable mention All-Area choice.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

