Shawano's Abigail Tuma earns Spirit of Sport Award; Middleton's Ben White among finalists

White led the Cardinals’ boys volleyball team to more than 400 victories, 13 Big Eight Conference titles and 11 WIAA state tournament appearances. He was named conference coach of the year six times, state coach of the year twice and NFHS regional coach of the year once.

Tuma, a senior on Shawano’s volleyball team in 2020, played defensive specialist and setter for a team that compiled a 4-6 record with a schedule limited because of COVID-19 restrictions. The team also participated in the WIAA tournament series in Division 1.

According to the release, she was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer, in the fall of her sophomore year. Tuma underwent a six-hour surgery and experienced a number of side effects, including severe nausea over the course of the following 18 months. After surgery, she was hospitalized for several weeks before she began six consecutive weeks of radiation and almost a year of chemotherapy.

With constant treatments and daily visits to the hospital, Tuma lost all of her hair and struggled to maintain weight. She was placed on a feeding tube until the spring of 2020.