Several Madison West student-athletes make college decisions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison West athletics department announced on Twitter several college commitments by its student-athletes.

Senior Julia Scully has committed to Augsburg University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and plans to compete in women’s soccer.

Senior Kristina Rohrer has committed to St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, and plans to compete in women’s cross country, Nordic skiing and track and field.

Senior Henry Pitsch has committed to UW-Eau Claire and plans to play baseball. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Pitsch plays outfield and infield.

In October, UW-Eau Claire announced that baseball, which was discontinued in 1995, will be reinstated and that baseball and women’s lacrosse will be added in the spring 2021 season and men’s soccer will be added in the fall 2021 season. Charles Bolden was named baseball coach in February.

Lauren Spangler has committed to Santa Barbara City College in California for softball.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.