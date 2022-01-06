Several Madison School District teams pause due to COVID-19 protocols

During its current virtual instruction, the Madison School District is continuing co-curricular activities and athletics in a manner similar to last spring when the district had virtual instruction.
That means practices and competitions are able to continue with increased monitoring and mitigation. However, the Madison School District is addressing COVID-19 postponements on a team-by-team basis, according to Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who’s also the district athletic director.
That has meant rescheduling contests this week across all four district high schools — Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West — for different teams, according to Schlitz.
Teams currently affected and not competing as of Wednesday morning due to COVID health and safety protocols, he said, include: East boys and girls basketball; La Follette boys hockey and cheer; Memorial boys and girls basketball; and West boys hockey.
“At this time, based on the number of cases in our community and within our programs, we have paused in-person MMSD co-curricular activities when a program has three or more active positive tests, and they may resume after 10 days of no contact if able to do so following MMSD COVID guidelines,” according to information from Schlitz. “We recommend students and staff test prior to returning to in-person activities and whenever they develop symptoms.”
Due to Madison School District guidelines and precautions, Madison East athletics announced the Purgolders’ girls basketball games scheduled against Verona on Thursday, Janesville Craig on Saturday and Baraboo on Tuesday have been postponed. The games are expected to be rescheduled.
Madison Memorial basketball games postponed included the girls game Thursday against Sun Prairie and the boys game Friday against Sun Prairie.
Madison Memorial boys hockey dropped out of last week’s Culver’s Cup due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. After its pause, Madison Memorial returned to play boys hockey Tuesday night against Beloit Memorial.
In addition, according to the Madison School District athletic department’s directives from Schlitz: “We need to communicate the importance of strict masking in all settings and reinforce the need to eliminate team meals, to wear masks in car pools, make decisions to limit other social interactions to continue to have this privilege and help quickly return to in-person instruction. We need to double down on the need to test and not participate if experiencing any symptoms as soon as possible so this does not drag out.”
Precautions continue to be taken and mandated. For instance, the 35th annual Mount Horeb Viking Gymnastics Invitational on Saturday is an event in Dane County, so those in attendance will be required to wear a mask.
