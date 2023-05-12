SUN PRAIRIE — Zach Brzezinski is a deep thinker who marches to the beat of his own drum or, in other words, “your typical left-handed pitcher,” Sun Prairie East coach Jack Marchese said.

Nicknamed “the professor” by his teammates, Brzezinski enjoys playing chess and reading philosophers — Thomas Aquinas, Saint Augustine and Friedrich Nietzsche. The senior has already taken electrical engineering courses at Madison Area Technical College and eventually wants to work with radio waves.

“Simply put, I like thinking and solving problems,” Brzezinski said. “For a long time I wanted to be a doctor but I decided that was too much school, so the natural fallback for me was engineering.”

Upon graduating Brzezinski will attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering and join its Division III baseball team. He plans to compete for a starting spot in the pitching rotation.

However, Brzezinski’s primary concern is delivering for Sun Prairie East.

“I expect us to keep winning because getting back to state is obviously the goal, I mean it always is around here anyway,” Brzezinski said.

Adding to the arsenal

While Brzezinski is now the Cardinals’ ace, his path to get here wasn’t easy.

In fact when he pitched for the first time in third grade, things didn’t go well.

“I pitched one time that year and it was really bad,” Brzezinski said. “I don’t think I finished the inning or even got an out, but I practiced a lot going into fourth grade and next thing you know I was my little league team’s No. 1 pitcher.”

From there Brzezinski started making tournament teams solely for his pitching ability, as he jokingly said he couldn’t hit.

Once in high school, Brzezinski spent time on the Sun Prairie freshman and junior varsity teams. By junior year when he got called up to varsity, Brzezinski had already developed several strikeout pitches.

The lefty can now offer up a 4-seam fastball, a cutter, a curveball or a changeup — his newest addition.

“I worked a lot on mechanics by watching YouTube videos but going out and throwing is the most important thing,” Brzezinski said. “When I was younger I’d be out there throwing 250 pitches a day in the backyard.”

Pressures of being an ace

Brzezinski finished his junior season at 6-0, surpassing the expectations of the coaching staff, then led by Rob Hamilton. His talents were on full display during last year’s sectional final against Waunakee, when he allowed just four hits and went the distance.

Now Brzezinski is the driving force of a Sun Prairie East team looking to make its third consecutive state tournament appearance.

“The expectation is he’s our ace, he’s going to pitch in the big games and we need him to be good,” Marchese said.

This responsibility doesn’t faze Brzezinski, who said there’s actually less pressure this year. He is focused on recreating his favorite athletic memory of pitching in a state tournament game, something he did last year in the quarterfinals against Bay Port.

“The one inning I got to pitch at state last year, it was a good 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout and it was nice to get a taste of that, so hopefully we can make it happen again this year,” Brzezinski said.

What Brzezinski will miss most about high school is playing alongside longtime teammates Jack Watkins, Logan Kubly, Drew Kavanaugh, Sam Ostrenga and Evan Richmond.

The six have been playing together since they were 12 years old and hope to give Marchese a state championship in his first year as coach.

Brzezinski does his part both by pitching and being the team’s vocal leader in the dugout during games.

“It all starts in the dugout ‘cause there are some games when we’re not really loud in there and that kills energy even for the guys on the field,” Brzezinski said. “I only pitch maybe every other game, so the other half of the time you’re in the dugout so I have to get everyone going.”