See which schools received WIAA Award of Excellence recognition

The WIAA recognized 39 schools that met the criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence for the 2021-22 school year.

Madison Memorial, Monona Grove, Oregon and Waunakee were among the schools receiving the award, according to a WIAA release.

Others also recognized included Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Janesville Craig, Lake Mills, Watertown and Wisconsin Dells.

The award recognized the efforts and achievements of schools in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character.

The recipients:

Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Brookwood, Crivitz, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, Franklin, Germantown, Hilbert, Hortonville, Janesville Craig;

Johnson Creek, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Kimberly, Lake Holcombe, Lake Mills, Little Chute, Onalaska Luther, Madison Memorial, Manitowoc Lutheran, Marshfield;

Mayville, Monona Grove, Necedah, New Lisbon, Maple Northwestern, Oak Creek, Oregon, Port Washington, Sevastopol, Sheboygan Falls;

The Prairie School, Watertown, Waukesha West, Waunakee, West Bend West, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran, Winter, Wisconsin Dells and Wisconsin Lutheran.

Baraboo received the honor for the sixth time in the six years since the award’s start. Watertown, Brookwood, Kimberly and The Prairie School (in Wind Point near Racine) received the award for the fifth time.

Monona Grove, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Little Chute, New Lisbon, Port Washington and Sevastopol were honored for the first time.

Recipients will receive the award at their respective district’s WIAA area meetings in September and will be recognized for the achievement on the WIAA website, in the WIAA Bulletin and at the 2023 annual meeting.

Criteria applied toward the Award of Excellence in 2021-22 included, according to the release: “Athletic director maintains and updates all information in the WIAA School Directory annually;

• Athletic director does due diligence in striving to achieve staff compliance with all WIAA coaching requirements (i.e. rules video, exam, officials’ rankings).

• Athletic director conducted regular occurring meetings with a Captain’s Club/Team Leadership Council/Etc. — sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is on the agenda and is discussed.

• Athletic director conducted regular occurring meetings with coaches — sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed.

• Athletic director conducted at least one informational meeting with student-athletes and their parents — sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed.

• Athletic director attended conference meetings — sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed.

• Coaches and student-athletes attended a sportsmanship summit/leadership conference/etc.

• There was school representation at one of the seven WIAA fall area meetings.

• There was school representation at the WIAA annual meeting in April.

• Athletic director made the student body aware of sportsmanship initiatives through school assemblies, announcements, posters, etc.

• Three or more athletic teams gave back to their school or community through volunteerism.

• Athletic director has taken the Free NFHS Sportsmanship course.

• Three or more head coaches have taken the Free NFHS Sportsmanship course.

• Athletic program had no coach ejections at any level.

• Athletic program had no coach or player assault of an official at any level.

• Athletic director nominated/submitted a boy and/or a girl for WIAA Scholar Athlete recognition (either for local or state level recognition).”

In 2022-23, there will be four new criteria added to the Award of Excellence standards, according to the release: “Athletic director or designee submits the online season Schedule/Results Verification Form by the established deadlines for all bracketed team sports (baseball, basketball, football, hockey, soccer, softball, volleyball);

• Athletic director or designee completes and submits the accurate enrollment count on the Enrollment Form by the established deadline.

• Athletic director or designee completes and submits the accurate data on the online Sports Participation Form by June 30.

• Athletic director or designee submits the completed online Fan Ejection Form within three days following the event the ejection occurred, requiring a fan to miss the next competition.”