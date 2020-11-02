Sauk Prairie to take on second-ranked Delavan-Darien in WIAA soccer tournament

The first step will be a doozy for the Sauk Prairie boys soccer team in Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state tournament.
The Eagles (10-2-3), back at state for the fourth time overall and first since winning the championship in 1996, earned the No. 4 seeding in the four-team Division 2 field that will play at Marshfield High School.
That means Sauk Prairie drew the top-seeded team in its semifinal round, and that’s state second-ranked Delavan-Darien, a 10-time state qualifier and three-time champion. The Comets (11-2-0) ousted top-ranked New Berlin Eisenhower in a sectional semifinal and beat Grafton to advance.
The semifinal match will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the winner sticking around for the championship match at 7 p.m.
The other semifinal, scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, will pit fourth-ranked and second-seeded Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers (12-1-0) against 10th-ranked and third-seeded Medford (11-3-0). Both teams are in the state tournament for the first time.
The Division 1 tournament will be played at Mukwonago High School, and the odds-on favorite will be Milwaukee Marquette (11-0-2), ranked second in the state and eighth in the nation by at least one Web site. The Hilltoppers, who will make their 19th state appearance since 2000 and have won 14 championships, including eight since 2010, needed overtime to beat top-ranked Whitefish Bay — ranked second in the nation by one Web site — in its sectional final on Saturday.
Marquette’s opening opponent will be fourth-seeded and 10th-ranked Hudson (11-0-0), at 2 p.m. Saturday. The 11 a.m. game pits second-seeded and ninth-ranked Hartland Arrowhead (10-2-1) against third-seeded yet fourth-ranked Elkhorn (13-0-0). The title game will begin at 7 p.m.
The Division 3 tournament will be played at Kewaskum High School on Saturday. Top-ranked and top-seeded Racine Prairie (14-2-1), last year’s runner-up, will meet fourth-seeded and unranked Arcadia (8-2-0) in a 2 p.m. semifinal. Prairie, which beat Lake Mills, 4-0, in a Saturday sectional final, is chasing a seventh state title.
The 11 a.m. Division 3 semifinal will pit second-ranked and second-seeded University School of Milwaukee (11-0-0) against seventh-ranked and third-seeded St. Lawrence Seminary (10-1-2). The championship game is set for 7 p.m.
