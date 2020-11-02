Sauk Prairie to take on second-ranked Delavan-Darien in WIAA soccer tournament

The first step will be a doozy for the Sauk Prairie boys soccer team in Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state tournament.

The Eagles (10-2-3), back at state for the fourth time overall and first since winning the championship in 1996, earned the No. 4 seeding in the four-team Division 2 field that will play at Marshfield High School.

That means Sauk Prairie drew the top-seeded team in its semifinal round, and that’s state second-ranked Delavan-Darien, a 10-time state qualifier and three-time champion. The Comets (11-2-0) ousted top-ranked New Berlin Eisenhower in a sectional semifinal and beat Grafton to advance.

The semifinal match will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the winner sticking around for the championship match at 7 p.m.

The other semifinal, scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, will pit fourth-ranked and second-seeded Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers (12-1-0) against 10th-ranked and third-seeded Medford (11-3-0). Both teams are in the state tournament for the first time.