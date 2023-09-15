Luis Almeida Nogueira converted a penalty kick in the 29th minute and Sauk Prairie held on to defeat host Monona Grove 1-0 in a boys soccer game on Friday.

Both goalkeepers, Sauk’s Thiago Vieira and MG’s Ethan Johnson, each made four saves.

Big night for Damm

Luke Damm caught only three passes, but two (11, 29 yards) went for touchdowns as Sun Prairie East downed Sun Prairie West 40-7. East’s Drew Kavanaugh passed for 160 yards and three TDs.

Verona girls tennis rollsThe Verona singles players, McKenna Thorson (No. 1), Naisha Nagpal (No. 2), Nicole Repka (No. 3) and Anna Dalebroux (No. 4), swept their matches as the Wildcats topped Eau Claire Memorial 4-3 and Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 7-0 in girls tennis matches.

Oregon’s Thorne, Schroeder shine

Oregon’s Kate Thorne (No. 2 singles) and Samantha Schroeder (No. 4) each posted two victories in the Panthers’ 6-1 win over Milwaukee Ronald Reagan and 7-0 win over Sun Prairie West.

Waunakee prevails

Waunakee’s Anna Loken (No. 3 singles) survived a three-set match against McFarland’s Kylie Meinholdt 6-3, 1-6, 11-9 and the Warriors’ No. 2 doubles team of Nadia Chaudhary/Carly Hottman defeated Brookelyn Robbins/Sophie Oleson 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-7 as Waunakee prevailed 5-2.