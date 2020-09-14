Samantha Fuchs wins at No. 1, Goslings take match 7-3

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One half of last year’s WIAA Division 1 state champion in doubles, Samantha Fuchs took the No. 1 match in DeForest’s match with Watertown on Monday night. Fuchs, who is looking to make an impact on the singles seen this year won 6-0, 6-1.

Her teammates Lauren Armstrong and Kaiya Hegarty won at No. 2 and No. 4 for the Norskies, Armstrong 6-4, 6-4 and Hegarty 7-6 (7), 6-3.

The Goslings won seven of the next nine matches to take the event as a team. Natalia Cortes won at No. 3, 6-1, 6-2, and Mya Werning won at No. 6 in three sets, 6-0, 4-6, 11-9.

Watertown Luther Prep 4, Lake Mills 3

The Phoenix escaped with all four singles matches in hand, and the hosting L-Cats took all three doubles matches. Alenia Schmidt, who advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in doubles, won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-4.

Lodi 4, Baraboo 3

The visiting Blue Devils won three singles and one doubles match to top the Thunderbirds. Rachel Winters won at No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-4, and Mira Potter and Rylee Schneider took No. 3 doubles 6-0, 6-4.