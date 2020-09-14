Samantha Fuchs wins at No. 1, Goslings take match 7-3

One half of last year’s WIAA Division 1 state champion in doubles, Samantha Fuchs took the No. 1 match in DeForest’s match with Watertown on Monday night. Fuchs, who is looking to make an impact on the singles seen this year won 6-0, 6-1.
Her teammates Lauren Armstrong and Kaiya Hegarty won at No. 2 and No. 4 for the Norskies, Armstrong 6-4, 6-4 and Hegarty 7-6 (7), 6-3.
The Goslings won seven of the next nine matches to take the event as a team. Natalia Cortes won at No. 3, 6-1, 6-2, and Mya Werning won at No. 6 in three sets, 6-0, 4-6, 11-9.
Watertown Luther Prep 4, Lake Mills 3
The Phoenix escaped with all four singles matches in hand, and the hosting L-Cats took all three doubles matches. Alenia Schmidt, who advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in doubles, won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-4.
Lodi 4, Baraboo 3
The visiting Blue Devils won three singles and one doubles match to top the Thunderbirds. Rachel Winters won at No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-4, and Mira Potter and Rylee Schneider took No. 3 doubles 6-0, 6-4.
Reedsburg 5, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 2
The host Beavers took all but the No. 1 and No. 3 matches to top the Blackhawks. Gabby Weis won at No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-0. Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood won No. 1 doubles 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.
Waunakee 10, Sauk Prairie 0
The host Warriors defended their home courts against their Badger North Conference rival, Eagles. Sara Sowinski won at No. 1, 6-2, 6-1 and Jadyn Statz won at No. 4, 6-1, 6-3.
Girls Golf
Portage 203, Beaver Dam 226
Sophomore Ella Denure led the visiting Warriors over the Golden Beavers, finishing with a 47 on the par 36 Old Hickory Golf Club course. Elizabeth Fick was second for Portage with a 50.
Madison Edgewood 186, Fort Atkinson 217
The reigning WIAA Division 2 champion Crusaders topped the visiting Blackhawks at Yahara Hills. Grace Jaeger led the way for Edgewood, scoring a 42. Fort Atkinson’s top finisher was Brooke Leibman with a 49.
DeForest 80, Watertown 86
The visiting Norskies and Goslings mixed it up, playing three holes of scramble, best ball and alternate shot holes. The Norskies top team was Lexi Schuerell, Tor Schneider and Ingrid Harkem, who combined for 38 over the three events.
Baraboo 201, Reedsburg 204
Caroline Lewison fielded the lowest score of the night in the Thunderbirds match with the hosting Beavers, tallying a 44. Ashleigh Johnson ended with a score of 46 for Reedsburg.
