'Safer at home' order means no WIAA practices until at least April 24

The WIAA updated its current stance on its website Tuesday after Gov. Tony Evers delivered his “safer at home” order Monday, WIAA communications director Todd Clark wrote in an email Tuesday to the State Journal.

The “safer at home” order becomes effective Wednesday and extends to April 24 in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Schools in the state are closed until at least April 24.

The WIAA suspended all athletic participation after the executive order issued by the governor on March 13, which closed all public and private schools by March 18. Evers on March 17 extended the school closures “for the duration of the public health emergency or until a subsequent order lifts this specific restriction.”

According to the WIAA at that time (and continues to apply), “Consistent with Gov. Evers’ order, all school training, practices, scrimmages and contests are suspended. In addition, schools and coaches may not bring students together or be involved with students during this time period for any extracurricular or athletic purposes, which includes practices and other instructional/organizational purposes.

“Coaches may provide individual workouts virtually, but shall not encourage or organize their team assembling to practice or compete.”

