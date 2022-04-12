'Ride that I never imagined': Longtime Edgewood AD, boys basketball coach Chris Zwettler is retiring

When the 2022-23 school year begins this summer, it will do so without a familiar face to prep sports enthusiasts.

Chris Zwettler, the athletic director at Madison Edgewood High School since 1989 and one of the winningest boys basketball coaches in state history, has retired, the school announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Zwettler also is retiring from his teaching position at Edgewood. His retirement will take effect at the conclusion of this school year.

The Madison West 1975 graduate had a 482-304 record in 33 years as Edgewood’s boys basketball coach and goes out on a high note, having led the Crusaders to the WIAA Division 3 sectional tournament this winter.

Zwettler led Edgewood to the Division 2 state championship in 2002, winning 62-38 over Seymour, at the time a state powerhouse with state titles in 1997 and 2001 and a runner-up finish in 2000. Seymour would return to state in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006, claiming silver balls in three of those years and gold in ’06.

“When I signed on in 1989, so I think that makes this my fifth decade here, it ended up being a ride that I never imagined,” Zwettler said in a phone interview Tuesday evening. “I was ready to give up coaching in ’87 in Illinois at the high school I was at and then Bo Ryan gave me a chance to go to Platteville with him, and it changed my life.”

Zwettler said he met Ryan on a visit to UW-Platteville when he was considering where to study for his master’s degree, and Ryan sold him on joining the Pioneers staff as an assistant.

Edgewood competed in the now-defunct Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association prior to WISAA folding up shop at the end of the 1999-2000 school year and its member schools joining the WIAA.

In the statement announcing Zwettler’s retirement and thanking him for his “33 years of service, dedication and leadership to Edgewood,” the school noted that under Zwettler’s watch 75% of the Edgewood students participated in sports on a year-to-year average.

Since joining the WIAA, the Crusaders have won more than 100 league championships in the Badger Conference and have been a state champion or state runner-up more than 50 times.

Edgewood stated in the release that principal Jerry Zander will lead the search for a new athletic director, and that the new athletic director will be responsible for hiring the next boys basketball coach.

Zwettler, who was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017 and for whom the school named its basketball court after a year later (longtime Crusaders girls coach Lora Staveness also shares the court-naming honor with Zwettler), was hired by Tom Shipley, at the time the fourth athletic director in Edgewood history.

Edgewood school history dates to 1881, though the school didn’t begin sponsoring sports until the 1920s. The athletic directors before Shipley and Zwettler were Earl Wilke, current University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst’s father George and Joel Maturi.

“It’s just been an honor to be a part of that history and it allowed me to accomplish things that I never thought I’d be able to accomplish,” Zwettler said.

Zwettler, whose two older brothers attended Edgewood, was a physical education teacher during the first portion of his career at the school but for the last 10-15 years has been teaching a sports psychology and careers class — effectively, a life skills class for seniors, he said.

In addition to his job at Edgewood, he also has been part of the WIAA’s statewide boys basketball state tournament television coverage team since 2017. He plans to continue doing that as long as he’s asked, he said.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.