Ribbons boost morale for Stoughton High School athletes amid COVID-19 pandemic loss of sports

Whenever she leaves the house or arrives home, Stoughton junior Elizabeth Tessier smiles when she sees the purple ribbon wrapped around the family mailbox.
“It’s a nice reminder that our community and our coaches are ready to support us whenever we can return to sports,” said Tessier, a midfielder for the Stoughton girls soccer team.
More than 500 ribbons in the Vikings’ purple color and adorned with the word “READY’’ are visible at Stoughton residences wrapped around such landmarks as trees, mail posts and lamp posts.
The ribbons are appearing this month at homes of athletes who would have been participating in WIAA fall sports, as well as athletes who had their programs put on hold last spring and winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stoughton Sports Boosters Club president Steve Lyons said. The ribbons also are appearing in the yards of the sports boosters club members.
Tessier didn’t get to play soccer for her high school team last spring due to the WIAA canceling spring sports competitions and state tournaments due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Stoughton, which is in Dane County, is among the schools not participating in the WIAA’s fall sports season due to school district decisions not to compete that are tied to respective county health and safety guidelines about COVID-19. Stoughton is scheduled to play those sports in the alternative fall season in the spring.
“I think it’s really generous of them to have the coaches and others go around and put up the ribbons,” Tessier said. “It helps keep the motivation for the athletes, as we hope that one day we’ll get back to our sport. It’s a good reminder that kids aren’t alone.
“It’s a hard time for everyone. This is new territory for all of us and something parents also hadn’t dealt with. It’s a good reminder that we are all in this together.”
Lyons said his organization was seeking an idea that would show support for the school’s athletes and thought the “READY” campaign — which started going up the first week of October — demonstrated that sign of unity and support.
“We wanted to do something visible to show our support,” said Lyons, whose twin sons Connor (tennis and soccer) and Patrick (track and field, basketball and cross country) are sophomores who compete in athletics at Stoughton.
The boosters club’s corporate and individual donors have given more than $100,000 the past three years to the athletic department, Lyons said.
Vikings senior Nolan Carpenter, one of the captains on the boys cross country team and a catcher for the baseball team, didn’t get to play baseball last spring or compete in cross country this fall.
“Obviously, I was really disappointed,” he said.
Cross country will be in the alternative spring season and baseball in the traditional spring season, though the dates when competitions will be held is different from past years.
Carpenter and his teammates began the school’s permitted contact days for cross country this week.
Carpenter hopes to play both sports. But he’s concerned about potentially cold and inclement weather conditions for cross country and said training for cross country and baseball are quite different.
He said he and his peers put in a substantial amount of effort and is pleased with the recognition.
“It gives me a great conclusion to the year,” said Carpenter, who wants to study mechanical engineering in college.
“It’s a very heartwarming gesture to recognize the kids who are missing out on opportunities,” Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow said.
Dow, who said athletics are only part of who the students are, added: “We wanted to let them know they are supported and we are here for them and we are ready for whenever we get the ‘Go’ signal.”
Dow said he hopes schools will be able to move forward with the winter season. But he recognized it could be delayed — particularly in the ever-changing landscape of COVID-19.
Said Lyons: “We’d love to see the kids playing, but it has to be safe. We are ready when they are ready.”
Carpenter, who described himself as “a really social person,” said the most challenging part for him has been the lack of interaction with others during online learning.
“I’m stuck in my room,” he said. “It’s just tough – doing calculus for three hours. But it is what we live in right now and are dealing with.”
He said the virtual learning model has improved, after it was suddenly thrust upon schools last spring.
“It’s just a tough situation,” Carpenter said. “They are trying to do the best they can. … The online system is better (this fall). We want people to get through this and succeed during this time and after.”
Tessier acknowledged the sadness she and her high school soccer teammates felt in not being able to play last spring.
“High school sports are about playing games, but a huge part of it is having a support system and developing the friendships you will have through life,” she said.
She said then-coach Mike McIntosh tried to keep the team connected online and active even though they couldn’t be together last spring.
She said she has kept up her fitness level playing club soccer for the Madison 56ers.
Tessier said the lack of social interaction and maintaining motivation during virtual school have remained primary challenges, especially when sports aren’t occurring and her other activities, including student senate and DECA, can’t be held in-person.
That’s why seeing the purple ribbons help.
“It’s really nice to see (the ribbons),” she said. “Every student-athlete is having this reminder that we are all going through this hardship of missing our sports.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.