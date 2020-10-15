Ribbons boost morale for Stoughton High School athletes amid COVID-19 pandemic loss of sports

Said Lyons: “We’d love to see the kids playing, but it has to be safe. We are ready when they are ready.”

Carpenter, who described himself as “a really social person,” said the most challenging part for him has been the lack of interaction with others during online learning.

“I’m stuck in my room,” he said. “It’s just tough – doing calculus for three hours. But it is what we live in right now and are dealing with.”

He said the virtual learning model has improved, after it was suddenly thrust upon schools last spring.

“It’s just a tough situation,” Carpenter said. “They are trying to do the best they can. … The online system is better (this fall). We want people to get through this and succeed during this time and after.”

Tessier acknowledged the sadness she and her high school soccer teammates felt in not being able to play last spring.

“High school sports are about playing games, but a huge part of it is having a support system and developing the friendships you will have through life,” she said.