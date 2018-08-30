Reagan Hoopes covered the 5,000-meter Don Batty Cross Country Course in Windsor in 19 minutes, 37 seconds, to capture the individual gold and lead her Waunakee girls team to the championship of the eight-team Norski Distance Classic.
Hoopes was joined in the overall top 10 by teammates Emma Bertz (sixth, 20:35) and Jordyn Jarvi (ninth, 21:00). Monona Grove took third, led by seventh-place finisher Peighton Nelson (20:46).
Monona Grove’s James Giftos finished in 17:08, four seconds ahead of DeForest’s Alex Grabowski, to win the boys race. The Silver Eagles placed three runners in the overall top 10 to claim the team title, followed by DeForest and Sauk Prairie.
DeForest’s Jacob Burgener was third (17:42), Baraboo’s Garrett Exo fourth (17:50) and Sauk Prairie’s Hudson Haas fifth (17:51).
Boys volleyball
Middleton Quad
The host Cardinals swept their season-opening, four-team meet. They beat runner-up Muskego 25-21, 25-22; and also beat Franklin 25-20, 25-20; and Sussex Hamilton 25-17, 25-18.
Boys soccer
Madison Memorial 1, Mukwonago 0
Max Walters scored the game’s only goal to help the visiting Spartans (4-0) earn a victory over the Indians in a game delayed due to inclement weather.
Girls tennis
Monona Grove 7, Milton 0
Hailey Munz won at No. 1 singles and Kailey DeVault and Peyton Blang won at No. 1 doubles to help the Silver Eagles beat the visiting Red Hawks in a Badger South Conference match at Ahuska Park. Six of the seven matches were won by Monona Grove in straight sets.
Girls golf
DeForest 181,
Mount Horeb 224
Cassidy Schnell shot 43 at Norsk Golf Club in Mount Horeb to lead all scorers in the Badger North Conference dual meet. Taryn Endres added a 44 for the Norskies. Mount Horeb got a 47 from Ellie Lombardo.