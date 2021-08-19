Preps roundup: Middleton lets lead slip away in football season opener

Middleton grabbed an 11-point lead but host Bay Port scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to post a 26-14 victory over the Cardinals during a season-opening, non-conference prep football game Thursday night.
Elijah Gray had a 5-yard rushing touchdown and Logan Raffel found Cole Toennies for a 19-yard TD reception for the Cardinals.
Middleton had two fourth-quarter turnovers deep in its own territory that led to a pair of Bay Port touchdowns.
Girls golf
Milton Invitational
Janesville Craig took top honors with three of the top eight individual performances, including medalist Mya Nicholson (74).
Oregon's Emily Hopp and Drew Heffer shared second place after shooting 78 and helping the Panthers to a runner-up finish. Led by Hannah Dunk's third-place finish (79), Milton placed third as a team.
Waunakee 155, DeForest 206
Sophomores Izzi Stricker and Jordan Shipshock shared medalist honors at 36 as the Warriors defeated the Norskies. Taryn Endres' 40 paced DeForest.
Girls tennis
Madison Memorial 7, Madison East 0
All four Spartans singles players won their matches 6-0, 6-0 as Memorial swept the Vikings. The duo of Nikita Remesh and Elizabeth Wu won the No. 1 doubles match 4-6, 6-0, 10-6.
Madison La Follette 6, Madison East 1
Annalise Yang won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0 as the Lancers defeated the Purgolders. East's Maria Brennan won at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0.
Verona 7, Sun Prairie 0
Naisha Nagpal won the No. 1 singles match as the Wildcats swept the Cardinals. The duo of Julia Huseth and Morgan Kreuser won the No. 1 doubles match by a score of 7-5, 6-2.
Madison West 7, Janesville Craig 0
Grace Qian won the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 7-5 as the Regents swept the Cougars. The duo of Emily Goetz and Iasbelle Gao won a competitive No. 2 doubles match 2-6, 7-5, 11-9.
Reedsburg 4, Tomah 3
The Beavers won all three doubles matches to edge out a close win over the Timberwolves. Emma Rockweiler won at No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-2 to give Reedsburg its only victory in singles.