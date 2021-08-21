Preps highlights: Verona, Middleton put talent on full display in 2021 Madison vs Milwaukee girls tennis challenge

The 2021 fall prep season is still in its early stages and teams from all over the area are getting some of their first tastes of game action with non-conference competitions and invitationals. Competing against unfamiliar foes is a great way for teams to evaluate their strengths and weaknesses early on in the prep sports season.
Here are some of the standout performances from the early season non-conference action:
Stars of the night
- Naisha Nagpal, Verona: Nagpal lost only one game across two matches in Verona’s No. 1 singles slot as the Wildcats went 1-1 in the second day of 2021 Madison vs Milwaukee Challenge. The Wildcats defeated Oak Creek 7-0 in their first match of the day but fell to Kettle Moraine 4-3 in the second match to give Verona a 3-1 record at the meet.
Azia Lynn Koser, Milton: Kozer took home first place in the 100-yard fly, 500-yard freestyle, 400-yard freestyle relay and 200-yard freestyle relay as Milton cruised to a dominant win over the res of the field at the Tom Lieder Invitational
From the box
- Netra Somasundaram won the No. 1 singles match for Middleton 6-1, 6-1 as the Cardinals defeated Arrowhead in their second match of the day at the 2021 Madison vs Milwaukee Challenge
Kylie Miller picked up her first win of the season in Monroe’s No. 1 singles slot in a hard fought 6-4, 6-2 win as the Cheesemakers fell to Mukwonago 6-1
Grace Qian won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-2 for Madison West in the Regents 6-2 loss to Arrowhead in their fourth match at the 2021 Madison vs Milwaukee Challenge
Eliza Martin won the No. 1 singles match for Monona Grove by a score of 6-1, 6-4 as the Silver Eagles defeated Jefferson 5-2 in their second match of the day at the Badger Invite
Quinlyn Mack secured a 6-1, 6-1 victory for Sauk Prairie in the No. 1 singles match as the Eagles went on to lose to Kettle Moraine by a score of 6-1
Jade Fladhammer took first place in the 100-yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay at the Tom Leider Invitational
Ella Gorski took first place in the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard freestyle as Edgerton/Evansville came in eighth place at the Tom Lieder Invitational