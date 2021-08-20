Preps highlights: Evansville's Chase Mayes, Columbus' Colton Brunell put up big Week 1 numbers in wins

Chase Mayes, Evansville: Mayes completed 14 of his 23 passes for 385 yards and five touchdowns in the Blue Devils' 34-33 overtime win over Reedsburg. Mayes completed two passes over 40 yards and eight passes over 20 yards, including touchdown passes of 89, 46 and 34 yards.

Dayton Lasack, Deerfield: Lasack had nine receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the Demons' 28-13 win over Dodgeland, including a game-sealing 32-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. He also caught a 12-yard touchdown pass 39 seconds before halftime. Lasack proved the go-to receiver for quarterback Tommy Lees, who accrued 252 passing yards and two touchdowns on 12-for-21 passing. Lees also ran for a 75-yard touchdown to give Deerfield the lead for good in the third quarter.

Colton Brunell, Columbus: Brunell rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns as the Cardinals beat Ormo 34-0. Brunell averaged 9.4 yards per carry and had touchdown runs of 7, 21 and 15 yards.

Trevor Syse, Belleville: Syse was 4-for-4 for 193 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of the Wildcats' 55-0 win over Cambridge. Syse also rushed the ball five times for 29 yards in the game. Anthony Nolden was Syse’s favorite receiver, catching two passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Trevor Bahrs, Evansville: Bahrs caught five passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns in the Blue Devils' 34-33 overtime win over Reedsburg. Bahrs finished with 101 yards after the catch and averaged 44 yards per reception.

Josiah Moore, Watertown Luther Prep: The senior running back rushed for 127 yards and four touchdowns in the Phoenix's 34-7 win over Ripon. Three of his touchdown carries came in the first half, but his longest touchdown came in the fourth quarter, a 29-yard run.