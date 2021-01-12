Prep wrestling outlook: Stoughton finally ready to rev up its championship-chomping machine

THINGS TO WATCH

COVID-19 changes: It’s hard to find a sport that has undergone more drastic changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic than wrestling. Health guidelines recommend that wrestlers compete no more than once a week, adding that multi-team tournament settings are very much not recommended. As a result, the slew of gigantic, two- and three-day tournaments that usually take place between the holidays didn’t happen, and most teams are, indeed, wrestling just one dual or triangular match per week. No conference tournaments will be held, and strict distancing, masking, attendance and cleanliness protocols are being observed.

Tournament timing: With a nod toward clearing calendar space for the upcoming “fall-to-spring” season for traditional fall sports, the WIAA postseason calendar has been condensed. WIAA regionals will take place on Saturday, Jan. 30, with individual sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 6 and the state individual tournament set for Feb. 11 to 13, at sites to be determined. Team sectionals will be held Tuesday, Feb. 2, with the state team competition set for Friday-Saturday, Feb. 19-20, again at a site to be determined. Due to Dane County COVID-19 restrictions, neither state meet will be held in their usual spots: The Kohl Center for individuals and the UW Fieldhouse for teams.