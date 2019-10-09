For just the second time since 2009, the Madison Edgewood girls tennis team will end its season at the WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament.
The Crusaders missed out on qualifying for the Division 2 state team tournament during Wednesday’s Watertown Luther Prep sectional at Brandt-Quirk Park, scoring 30 points to finish third.
Onalaska Luther won with 34 points, just two ahead of McFarland. Lake Mills finished fourth with 28 points.
Edgewood will have at least one player in next week’s individual state tournament, which begins next Thursday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Junior Baluck Deang (29-4) cruised to the title at No. 1 singles, losing just four games in three two-set victories.
Watertown Luther Prep’s No. 1 singles team of juniors Alethia Schmidt and Abigail Schewe won three straight-sets matches to improve to 15-0 and reach state.
Lake Mills qualified five players in three flights. No. 1 singles player Jena Smith (24-4) finished fourth; the No. 1 doubles team of junior Julianna Wagner and sophomore Gabby Mahr (23-3) took fourth; and seniors Mia Kroll and Makaylah Legel (27-0) won the No. 2 singles title.
McFarland senior Aeryn Olson (14-8) qualified by winning the No. 2 singles title.
East Troy sectional
Monroe’s No. 1 doubles team of seniors Jensen Christensen and Grace Tostrud (22-4) qualified for state with a runner-up finish, falling 5-7, 7-6 (7), 6-3 to University School of Milwaukee seniors Grace Gridley and Stephanie Guy (17-4) in the final.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial won the team title and a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state team tournament. The Crusaders and East Troy each had three individual state qualifiers. Racine Prairie senior Sarah Gesner (23-1) won the No. 1 singles title.
Oconomowoc sectionalLake Geneva Badger led the way with four automatic state qualifiers and the state team berth, while DeForest, Madison La Follette, Monnoa Grove and Sun Prairie each had one state qualifier.
DeForest’s No. 1 doubles team of Camille Fuchs and Samantha Fuchs won the flight championship to reach state. Monona Grove senior Hailey Munz advanced to the final at No. 1 singles before falling, advanced. Sun Prairie junior Lauren Hope Bruemmer defeated Madison La Follette junior Minami Rikimaru 7-5, 7-6 in the third-place match at No. 1 singles, and both advanced.
The state seeding committee is allowed to add up to 16 non-automatic qualifiers to the Division 1 field, and eight non-automatic qualifiers to the Division 2 field.