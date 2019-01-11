Try 1 month for 99¢

Led by senior Wes Jekel’s record-setting performance, the No. 1-ranked Madison West boys swimming team made quick work of second-ranked Middleton in a Big Eight Conference dual meet Friday.

The host Regents took a 104-66 victory, taking first place in eight of 11 events and setting two West pool records.

The Regents’ 200-yard medley relay of Jaden Weiss, Henry Miller, Jekel and Charlie Feller started the night with a pool-record time of 1 minute, 35.57 seconds,

Jekel, a University of Wisconsin recruit, later set a pool record in the 100 backstroke (:50.39), breaking the 2015 mark set by former Madison Memorial standout Justin Temprano, now at Wisconsin.

Jekel also won the 50 freestyle (:21.94) and anchored the winning 400 free relay (3:15.24). West won all three relays. Middleton’s Andrew Martin won the 200 freestyle (1:44.29) and 500 freestyle (4:59.56).

Verona/Mount Horeb 88,

Sun Prairie 82

With senior Aidan Updegrove winning the 200 freestyle (1:49.14) and 500 freestyle (4:54.63), the Wildcats, ranked fourth in Division 1, won six of 11 events and edged the host Cardinals. Sun Prairie sophomore Ben Wiegand won the 50 freestyle (:21.66) and 100 breaststroke (1:00.82).

Wrestling

Middleton 39,

Janesville Craig 33

The host Cardinals (4-0) took over the Big Eight dual-meet lead, handing the Cougars (4-1) their first conference loss when 195-pounder Elliot Zanon delivered a tiebreaking pin in the final match.

Boys hockey

Sun Prairie 6, D.C. Everest 0

The fifth-ranked Cardinals (12-2-0) scored at least one goal in each period in a non-conference victory over the visiting Evergreens (6-8-1). Senior forward Benett Halbleib scored two goals and had two assists. Sophomore defenseman Nick Johnson had three assists.

McFarland 4, Oregon 1

Jack McGinn scored all four goals as the host Spartans (10-4-0, 4-3-0 Badger South) beat the Panthers (7-5-0, 5-2-0) in the annual Swenson Cup game. Junior Grant Newcomer added three assists. Oregon’s Hunter Newton recorded 29 saves.

Wausau West 5, Verona 1

The Warriors (13-2-1), ranked third in the state, took a 3-0 lead in the first period after a five-minute power play and got a hat trick from Cade Lemmer in defeating the host Wildcats (13-2-2).

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

