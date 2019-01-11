Led by senior Wes Jekel’s record-setting performance, the No. 1-ranked Madison West boys swimming team made quick work of second-ranked Middleton in a Big Eight Conference dual meet Friday.
The host Regents took a 104-66 victory, taking first place in eight of 11 events and setting two West pool records.
The Regents’ 200-yard medley relay of Jaden Weiss, Henry Miller, Jekel and Charlie Feller started the night with a pool-record time of 1 minute, 35.57 seconds,
Jekel, a University of Wisconsin recruit, later set a pool record in the 100 backstroke (:50.39), breaking the 2015 mark set by former Madison Memorial standout Justin Temprano, now at Wisconsin.
Jekel also won the 50 freestyle (:21.94) and anchored the winning 400 free relay (3:15.24). West won all three relays. Middleton’s Andrew Martin won the 200 freestyle (1:44.29) and 500 freestyle (4:59.56).
Verona/Mount Horeb 88,
Sun Prairie 82
With senior Aidan Updegrove winning the 200 freestyle (1:49.14) and 500 freestyle (4:54.63), the Wildcats, ranked fourth in Division 1, won six of 11 events and edged the host Cardinals. Sun Prairie sophomore Ben Wiegand won the 50 freestyle (:21.66) and 100 breaststroke (1:00.82).
Wrestling
Middleton 39,
Janesville Craig 33
The host Cardinals (4-0) took over the Big Eight dual-meet lead, handing the Cougars (4-1) their first conference loss when 195-pounder Elliot Zanon delivered a tiebreaking pin in the final match.
Boys hockey
Sun Prairie 6, D.C. Everest 0
The fifth-ranked Cardinals (12-2-0) scored at least one goal in each period in a non-conference victory over the visiting Evergreens (6-8-1). Senior forward Benett Halbleib scored two goals and had two assists. Sophomore defenseman Nick Johnson had three assists.
McFarland 4, Oregon 1
Jack McGinn scored all four goals as the host Spartans (10-4-0, 4-3-0 Badger South) beat the Panthers (7-5-0, 5-2-0) in the annual Swenson Cup game. Junior Grant Newcomer added three assists. Oregon’s Hunter Newton recorded 29 saves.
Wausau West 5, Verona 1
The Warriors (13-2-1), ranked third in the state, took a 3-0 lead in the first period after a five-minute power play and got a hat trick from Cade Lemmer in defeating the host Wildcats (13-2-2).