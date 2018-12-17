Senior Brittney Limoseth reached a milestone Monday night, and her Waterloo girls basketball team kept on winning.
Limoseth scored 24 points, lifting her over the 1,000-point career mark, to lead the Pirates (9-1) to a 55-32 victory over host Horicon (3-4) in non-conference play.
The Pirates used their height to record 40 rebounds and their quickness to deliver 13 steals in the victory.
Wisconsin Dells 49,
River Valley 26
The visiting Chiefs (7-1) excelled on defense, holding the Blackhawks (5-5) to only seven second-half points. Senior guard Katelyn Meister scored 20 points for Wisconsin Dells. River Valley sophomore Hope Ragels finished with 11 points.
Belleville 70, Monticello 29
The Wildcats (4-3) erupted against the visiting Ponies (5-4), scoring 45 points in the first half. On the other end, Belleville’s defense held Monticello to less than half the Wildcats’ final score. Belleville senior guard Jade Halvensleben finished with 16 points.
Pardeeville 37, Deerfield 21
The visiting Bulldogs raced to a 21-12 halftime lead against the Demons, and held Deerfield to only nine second-half points.
Boys
Watertown Luther Prep 55, Lodi 51
The host Phoenix (5-2, 1-0 Capitol North) got a couple of big plays in the final 30 seconds to hold off the Blue Devils (4-3, 0-1) in the league opener.
Micah Kieselhorst hit a 3-pointer to give the Phoenix a 54-51 lead with 24 seconds left. Senior Malachi Roeseler then drew a charging foul, negating a Lodi basket, and with 5 seconds left, Paul Frick made the second of two free throws.
Kieselhorst led the Phoenix with 17 points, senior Luke Schlomer added 11 Roeseler had 10.
Lodi’s Jackson Furniss hit six 3-point baskets to total 18 points. Jack Persike added 14 points, making six of eight free throws.
Palmyra-Eagle 70, Madison Country Day 42
The Panthers (7-1, 4-0) jumped out to a 14-point halftime lead and beat the Prairie Hawks (3-5, 0-3) in Trailways South play. Senior guard Revin Schneider scored 21 points. Seniors Tarek Hamdan and Colin Green scored 12 points each for Country Day.
Williams Bay 62,
Madison Abundant Life 42
Sophomore forward Ben Venteicher scored a team-high 22 points, leading the visiting Bulldogs (2-4, 2-2 Trailways South) over the Challengers (1-5, 0-4).
Pardeeville 58, Montello 40
After a 31-27 first half, the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-3 Trailways West) held the Hilltoppers (0-5, 0-4) to nine points in the second half en route to their first league victory. Freshman Derek Lindert tallied 22 points on 10 and senior Jackson Pargman added 14. Donovan Kendall scored 14 for Montello.
New Glarus 85, Barneveld 49
The Glarner Knights (7-0) scored at least 40 points in each half to roll past the host Eagles (2-5) in non-conference play. Senior point guard Jaden Kreklow scored 23 points, senior Trevor Gassman added 14 and junior Garrett James had 12.
For Barneveld, juniors Seth Sullivan and Spencer Sullivan scored 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Johnson Creek 64, Waterloo 61
Senior guard Cole Ducklow scored 23 points as the Bluejays (3-4) held off the Pirates (0-8) for the victory despite Waterloo feverishly scoring 41 second half points.
Belleville 60, Monticello 54
Despite shooting less than 50 percent from the free-throw line, the Wildcats (3-3) were able to edge out the Ponies (4-2) and earn a non-conference victory. Junior forward Royce Clark scored 12 points and senior guard Jaydon Winkers added 11 for Belleville. Monticello got 17 points from Peter Gustafson.