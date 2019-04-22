Sauk Prairie High School announced the hiring of Clay Iverson, a coach with a star-studded resume, to take over the football program on Monday.
Iverson coached both J.J. Watt and Derek Watt while serving as coach at Pewaukee High School from 2005 to 2011, leading the Pirates to seven consecutive winning seasons.
Iverson then went to Mukwonago, taking over a program that hadn’t had a winning season in six consecutive years and led the Classic 8 Conference team to the WIAA playoffs in three of his first four years. He spent last fall as an assistant coach at Carroll University in Waukesha.
“It is very rare to find a coach with his track record, passion for coaching and developing student-athletes of high character in today’s coaching world,” Sauk Prairie athletic director Joshua Boyer said in a news release.
Iverson takes a 92-44 career record, including 10 WIAA playoff berths, four trips to the quarterfinals and one trip to the semifinals. He will also work as a teacher at the high school.
Sauk Prairie has gone 22-68 over the last 10 years and hasn’t had a winning regular season since 2007. The Eagles have not won more than two games each of the last five years.
Boys golf
Lake Geneva Invitational
Joe Guerrera, the No. 3 player in Waunakee’s lineup, earned medalist honors with a 2-over-par 74 at Geneva National Golf Course to help the Warriors win the 21-team tournament. Jacob Werlein shot 78 and Sean Murphy 80 for the Warriors, who totaled 310. Mount Horeb finished three strokes behind Waunakee, led by Kasen Fager’s 73 and 79s from Michael Rumler and Tommy Winkler. Monona Grove’s Jacob Frederickson shot 76.
Sauk Prairie Invitational
Verona won the 10-team tournament at Lake Wisconsin Country Club, shooting 337 for a 14-stroke victory over runner-up Baraboo. Monroe junior Noah Becker shot 4-over-par 74 to win medalist honors, followed by Verona’s Austin Gaby, Milton’s A.J. Gray and Baraboo’s Dane Hinz at 77. Silas Pickhardt shot 78 to help Madison Memorial total 353 for third place.
Blue Jay Invitational
Lakeside Lutheran’s top pair of Lukas Heckmann and Abel Krauklis combined to shot a 33 on the back nine for a 71 total to win their grouping in the six-team tournament at Lake Ripley Country Club in Cambridge. Cambridge’s Steve Farrugio and Dane Jensen shot 78 to win Group B, and Columbus’ Dan Smedema and Matt Suchomel won Group C with a combined score of 84.
Parkview mini-meet
James Rollins shot 1-over-par 37 to share medalist honors and lead the Madison Abundant Life co-op to victory in a four-team Trailways South Conference meet at Bass Creek. Boomer Zierath shot 38 and Jack Rollins 39 for Abundant Life.
Girls soccer
Sauk Prairie 5, Lodi 1
The Eagles’ Katelyn Fishnick scored three goals and assisted on her team’s other goal to carry her team to a non-conference victory at home. Bridget Fabian had two saves in goal for Sauk Prairie.
Monona Grove 3, Fort Atkinson 0
After a second lightning delay, the game was called at 54 minutes as the Silver Eagles beat the Blackhawks in Badger South play. Mady Davis-Troller scored twice for the winners. Maelia Dziedzic added a goal and an assist.
Baseball
Sauk Prairie 1, Beaver Dam 0
Dylan Andrews hit an RBI double in the first inning, and pitchers Bryant Schaaf and Ben German combined on a three-hit shutout to lead the host Eagles (2-4 Badger North Conference) over the Golden Beavers (2-3). Beaver Dam’s Brandon LeBeau lost despite throwing a four-hitter. Bradon Franke doubled for Beaver Dam.
Marshall 5, New Glarus 2
The Cardinals (2-2 Capitol South Conference) scored two runs each in the third and fourth innings to get a Capitol South victory over the host Glarner Knights (0-4). Joseph Cook got the pitching victory, allowing two runs on six hits. Hayden Nolden and Dylan Horstmeyer both went 2-for-3 for the offense. Darris Schuett went 2-for-4 with a double for New Glarus.
Baraboo 6, Fort Atkinson 5
Caden Blum scored the game-ending run on a wild pitch as the host Thunderbirds beat the Blackhawks in non-conference action. Brock Turkington went 3-for-4 and Ethan Cummisford hit a double and single for Baraboo. Fort was led by Cody Zahn, who went 3-for-4 with a double, and Brenden Zastrow, who went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
Monona Grove 13, McFarland 2
The Silver Eagles scored six runs in the third to earn a non-conference victory over the host Spartans. Brady Gerothanas went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, P.J. Spalding went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Graham Arndt and Brady Killerlain both went 2-for-4 for the winners. Matt Klosinski and Trenton Herber combined to allow just five hits over five innings. Xavier Schreiber doubled for McFarland.
DeForest 10, Lodi 0
Trey Schroeder and Carson Patzner combined on a one-hit shutout, striking out eight, as the host Norskies beat the Blue Devils. Justin Hausser went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead DeForest. Finn Melchior doubled for Lodi.
Portage 7, Poynette 0
Junior Matthew Milles pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out seven, as the Warriors beat the Pumas. Junior Kendal Thomson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Portage. Junior Noah Stark took the loss for Poynette, giving up five runs over five innings.
Evansville 2, Monroe 1
Will Peterson doubled for the visiting Blue Devils (4-7), and Carson Hill and Nick Wille each stole a base for Evansville. For Monroe (3-8), pitcher Max Lange struck out 10 in five innings.
Lake Mills 10, Mayville 1
Three L-Cats pitchers combined for a one-hitter in a non-conference victory over the host Cardinals. Spencer Hans went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Nick Carpenter tripled to lead Lake Mills’ 11-hit attack. Hunter Buechel, Riley Zirbel and Carpenter combined to strike out 10 Mayville batters.
Orfordville Parkview 14, Cambridge 9
The Vikings scored in every inning except the seventh in a non-conference win over the host Blue Jays. Derek Glesinger went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs for the winners. Jordan Marty had three RBIs for Cambridge.
Waterloo 7, Cambria-Friesland 2
Leadoff hitter Blake Huebner went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to help the host Pirates defeat the Hilltoppers in non-conference play. Waterloo pitchers Brody Tschanz and Jacob Filter combined to allow five Cambria-Friesland hits, striking out seven. Colt Wentland had two hits for the Hilltoppers.
Barneveld 6, River Ridge 0
Chase Ignatius pitched a five-inning no-hitter and struck out six as the host Eagles blanked the Timberwolves. Trey Gordon and Reece Peterson both doubled and went 2-for-3, with Peterson knocking in a run. Ignatius doubled in another run.
Softball
Sun Prairie 8,
Madison La Follette 0
Pitchers Maddie Gardner and Haley Johnson combined on a three-hitter with 17 strikeouts as the Cardinals (9-1 Big Eight) shut out the visiting Lancers (0-7). Sabrina Reuter tripled and singledfor Sun Prairie, and Grace Hilber doubled and singled.
Waunakee 6, Sauk Prairie 4
A four-run third inning and the six-hit pitching of Ally Ronk led the host Warriors (4-2 Badger North) past the Eagles (1-6). Caitlyn Kesilewski went 3-for-4 with a home run to lead Stoughton, and Trista Ripp tripled and singled. Olivia Breunig had two hits for Sauk Prairie.
Watertown 12, Stoughton 1
Hannah Thompson went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Goslings (4-1 Badger South) past the host Vikings (0-6). Winning pitcher Shaylyn Dunn allowed six hits and struck out four, and she also doubled. Maddy Brickson had two hits for Stoughton.
Jefferson 10, Edgerton 0
Kylee Lukes hit a two-run homer, her ninth of the season, and had three RBIs as the host Eagles (10-1 Rock Valley) shut out the Crimson Tide (0-6). Claire Beck pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, and went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Aidyn Messman added a double on 2-for-3 hitting and drove in three RBIs. Lauren Radtke and Carly Rebman got the lone hits for Edgerton.
Johnson Creek 3, Westfield 0
Johnson Creek scored two runs in the first inning and rode the three-hit, 14-strikeout pitching of Jordyn Pipkin to a shutout victory over the Pioneers. Creek managed only two hits of Westfield’s Hannah Hockerman and Trista Drew. Pipkin doubled for Creek and Hockerman doubled for the Pioneers.
Monona Grove 4, McFarland 2
The Silver Eagles knocked 16 base hits to hold off the host Spartans in a non-conference game. MG’s Janie Remus allowed two hits in 6-2/3 innings, striking out five. Peyton Blang went 5-for-5 with a double and Jenny Gorton went 4-for-4 for the winners. K.J. LeFave and Erin Eggers had the lone hits for McFarland.
Poynette 13, North Fond du Lac 1
Casey Fountain allowed three hits in five innings, struck out 11, and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs as the Pumas defeated the host Orioles. Ashley Hellenbrand hit a three-run triple for Poynette.
River Valley 3, Mount Horeb 2
Kate Hanson doubled twice in three at-bats for the visiting Blackhawks. Emily Esser and Tienna Gruber each doubled for River Valley.
Wisconsin Dells 8, Baraboo 4
Leadoff hitter Grace Myklebust went 3-for-4 and pitcher Gracie Walker hit two doubles to lead the Chiefs past the Thunderbirds in non-conference play. Walker allowed four Baraboo hits, including doubles by Paige Lewison and Caroline Lewison.
Lake Mills 13, Pardeeville 0
Pitchers Taylor Roughen and Syd Schwartz combined on a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one, as the L-Cats beat the visiting Bulldogs in non-conference play. Jessie Clift went 3-for-3 with two doubles for the L-Cats, and Lexy Topel had two doubles and three RBIs.
Boys tennis
Oregon 5, McFarland 2
The host Spartans got wins from Carter Johnson at No. 1 singles and Tyson Laux and Logan Snelling at No. 1 doubles to defeat the Panthers in non-conference play.
Track and field
Darlington Invitational
Dodgeville/Mineral Point swept the boys and girls team championships in the eight-team meet. In the girls meet, the Dodgers won five individual events and a relay. In the boys meet, Dodge-Point won five individual events.