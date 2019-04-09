For the first time since 2017, the Sun Prairie softball team lost a game.
The Cardinals, who went unbeaten and won the WIAA Division 1 state title last season, had a 34-game winning streak snapped Tuesday evening with a 2-1 loss to host Verona in Big Eight Conference play.
In the fifth inning, Molly McChesney singled Alina Yazek home from third base to make it 2-0, and the Wildcats (6-2, 5-0 Big Eight) held on to beat Cardinals (5-1, 4-1).
Verona pitcher Meghan Anderson allowed four hits and struck out eight to earn the victory. Sun Prairie’s lone run came across in the top of the seventh.
Kasie Keyes homered in the second inning, one of Verona’s five hits off Sun Prairie pitcher Maddie Gardner.
Madison Memorial 6, Madison West 1
Morgan Esser went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs as the host Spartans (4-1 Big Eight) won against the Regents (1-3). Camryn Decker had nine strikeouts in four innings for the Spartans.
Beloit Memorial 7, Middleton 2
Senior Gracie Henthorn went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Purple Knights (2-1) to victory over the host Cardinals (5-5). Middleton’s Sam Williams drove in a run.
Janesville Parker 8, Madison East 0
Chelsea Naber pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out seven, and hit a triple to lead the host Vikings past the Purgolders. Jasmyn Demrow added a triple and single for the winners, and Allison Rosga drove in two runs. East’s Ava Ehrlinger hit a double.
Janesville Craig 17, Madison La Follette 0
The visiting Cougars (1-4) earned their first conference victory in blowout fashion. Katie Kealy was stellar on the mound with eight strikeouts, and Skylar Flood hit two home runs for Craig. Keeley Cox, Amanda Carlson, Katelyn Palmer and Kealy all had extra-base hits as well for the Cougars.
DeForest 3, Waunakee 2
Norskies senior Cammi Riemer went 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI as the Norskies (6-0, 4-0 Badger North) edged the Warriors (4-3, 2-2) to remain undefeated. DeForest held Waunakee to only four hits.
Portage 14, Mount Horeb 1
Paige Edwards pitched a two-hitter, striking out four and walking two in five innings, as the Warriors beat the host Vikings in Badger North play. Katelyn Belleau went 3-for-4 with a home run and Payton Woodhouse homered for the winners.
Watertown 11, Monona Grove 1
Leeanne Harshbarger scattered six hits, striking out four, to lead the host Goslings to a five-inning victory over the Silver Eagles in Badger South Conference play. Payton Zubke went 4-for-4 with a double and Shayln Dunn had three hits to lead Watertown’s 14-hit offense. Harper Mayfield hit a triple and single for Monona Grove.
Monroe 10, Stoughton 8
The host Vikings (0-3) had 10 hits, but their nine errors led to a Badger South loss against the Cheesemakers (2-0). Olivia Bobak homered for Monroe. Kailey Hammersley went 3-for-3 with a homer for Stoughton.
Madison Edgewood 5, Oregon 3
Michelle Schmitt pitched a complete game, scattering nine hits, to lead the visiting Crusaders (3-0) past the Panthers (2-2) in Badger South play. Madison Moore went 3-for-4 with two triples to lead Edgewood. Meghan Detra and Sam Mikkelson each hit a single and double for Oregon.
Jefferson 10, Evansville 0
Sophomore Claire Beck pitched all six innings with five strikeouts and hit a double and a home run to help the Eagles (4-1 Rock Valley Conference) beat the Blue Devils (1-3).
Walworth Big Foot 9, McFarland 2
The Chiefs (1-4) scored five runs in the sixth inning to get their first Rock Valley victory over the visiting Spartans (2-4). Lynda Santiago and Mary Davenport had two RBIs apiece for the winners. Megan Jansen pitched four relief innings for McFarland, allowing one hit and striking out 10.
Poynette 11, Lodi 1
The host Pumas (9-0, 3-0) continued their perfect start behind dominant performances from Zoe Ramburg and Casey Fountain. Ramburg led Poynette with three RBIs, and Fountain threw 13 strikeouts and allowed just two hits in a complete game.
Lakeside Lutheran 8, Lake Mills 7
The host Warriors (2-1) came back from a 5-0 deficit in the fourth inning. Ryann Burger doubled twice for three RBIs, and McKenna Lamp added a home run for Lakeside Lutheran to complete the comeback.
Columbus 16, Watertown Luther Prep 6
Sophomore Claire Smedema went 2-for-5 at the plate with four RBIs as the Cardinals (2-4, 2-1 Capitol North) handily defeated the Phoenix (3-1, 1-1). Luther Prep senior Sarah Thede led the way for her team by going 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Marshall 5, Waterloo 1
Paige Buchanan hit two RBIs for the host Cardinals (1-4, 1-1) to pick up the first win of the season. Hailey Erdmann struck out four to earn the win for Marshall.
Belleville 16, New Glarus 0
Wildcats senior Jillian Michaels went 4-for-4 with three RBIs as Belleville (3-1, 1-0 Capitol South) cruised by the Glarner Knights (0-4, 0-3) in five innings. Belleville pitcher Maddy Weber struck out nine batters in a winning effort.
Dodgeville 10, Prairie du Chien 6
The host Dodgers (2-0 Rock Valley) tallied 15 hits over six innings to beat the Blackhawks (1-1). Lindsey Murphy pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out 12. Murphy also went 3-for-4 at the plate. Audrey White went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, Danielle Mikrut and Olivia Argall went 2-for-4, and JoJo Heimerl went 2-for-4 with a home run. Prairie du Chien was led by Makenzie Knapp, who went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBIs.
River Valley 14, Lancaster 3
Junior Ashley Koenig went 2-for-3 at the plate, hitting a homer and driving in four runs as the Blackhawks (1-4, 1-1 SWC) defeated the Flying Arrows (2-4, 1-1). River Valley’s Ali Hoffman also got hot at the plate, hitting a home run and driving in three.
Mineral Point 11, Southwestern 4
The host Pointers (3-1) had 14 hits in six innings to beat the Wildcats (2-2) for a SWAL victory. Jenna Wedig went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, Dana Schmitz went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Kaitlyn Kinch hit a triple and tallied three RBIs, and Lauren James got two RBIs for the winners. Schmitz also pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out seven.
Deerfield 15, Williams Bay 1
The host Demons (1-0) scored 10 runs in the second inning to propel themselves to their first Trailways South victory over the Bulldogs (0-1). Kaylee Galla led Deerfield by going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and five RBIs.
Horicon 11, Johnson Creek 4
The host Marshmen scored four runs in the fourth and fifth innings to beat the Bluejays in non-conference play. Johnson Creek was led by Bella Herman, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles.
Argyle 5, Barneveld 0
The host Golden Eagles outhit the Orioles, 6-5, but committed five errors and allowed four walks to allow Argyle to take control of the Six Rivers Conference game. Grace Gordon doubled and Nikki Leahy hit two singles for Barneveld.
Nekoosa 8, Wisconsin Dells 2
The Papermakers (1-0) scored two runs in the first, third, fifth, and seventh innings to beat the host Chiefs (1-1) for their first South Central victory. Elise Waltenberg went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the winners. Kristina Warren went 2-for-4 with a double and Maddie Jones had a triple for Dells. Gracie Walker struck out eight.
Track and field
Badger Challenge
The DeForest boys won the 13-team event at Portage, followed by Reedsburg and Oregon. Reedsburg senior Jacob Dregney won the 110-meter high hurdles (15.36 seconds) and 300 intermediate hurdles (:40.86). Baraboo sophomore Jake Schaefer won the shot put (44 feet, 6 inches) and discus (159-4).
Baraboo scored 144 points to top runner-up Waunakee’s 115.5 in the girls meet. Thunderbirds senior Alexis Johnson won the shot put (35-7) and discus (119-4).
Middleton vs. Janesville Craig
The Cardinals swept the Cougars in a Big Eight Conference dual, with the boys taking an 86-55 victory and the girls winning by a 125-16 score. Craig’s Magnus Jensen won the shot put and discus in the boys meet. In the girls meet, Sitori Tanin of Middleton won the 100 hurdles, long jump and high jump.
Capitol Conference Quad
The Cambridge boys and Belleville girls won a four-team meet at Cambridgeg. Taylor Zittel won the 100-meter dash, the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the long jump for the Columbus girls. Cambridge’s Rudy Hommen won the 100 and 200 dashes.
Girls soccer
Oregon 4, Janesville Craig 0
Junior forward Avary Fanning scored 11 minutes into the first half off an assist from junior Ashley Hanson as the Panthers, ranked second in Division 2, shut out the Cougars. Oregon also picked up goals from Macie Cox, Jenna Bennett and Emma Halverson.
Sauk Prairie 10, Stoughton 0
Kelsey Selden scored two goals and added three assists and Katelyn Fishnick and Macy Breunig had two goals each to lead the host Eagles past the Vikings. Stoughton didn’t have a shot on goal.
Evansville 5, Madison La Follette 2
Cassiah James scored two goals and added two assists to lead the host Blue Devils to a 5-0 lead before the Lancers scored two late goals. Breana Sendelbach added two goals for the Blue Devils.
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 1, Watertown Luther Prep 1
The Vanguards and the Phoenix played to a draw Tuesday with goals from Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld’s Ashlee Adler and Watertown Luther Prep’s Abbie Burke. The Vanguards outshot their opponents 10-6, but could not find the back of the net to seal the victory.
Columbus 3, Lakeside Lutheran 0
Abby Dixon scored in the first half and Faith Baerwolf and Hailey Borreson scored in the second to lead the Cardinals to a Capitol Conference victory over the host Warriors. Samantha Menomin made nine saves for the shutout.
Boys golf
Badger Conference
mini-meet
Waunakee and Mount Horeb shot 319 to tie for first place in a Badger North Conference mini-meet at Norsk Golf Club in Mount Horeb. Waunakee won based on the 85 scored by No. 5 player Jack Wubbolding, beating the 90 from Mount Horeb’s No. 5 player.
Kasen Fager and Ben Leis shot 77s to lead Mount Horeb, and Waunakee got a 77 from Ryan Johnson.
Baseball
Sun Prairie 20-18,
Beloit Memorial 3-0
Liam Moreno hit for the cycle and drove in four runs to lead the Cardinals past the visiting Purple Knights in the first game of a doubleheader. Josh Caron hit a grand slam for the Cardinals. In the second game, four Sun Prairie pitchers combined to throw a one-hitter over five innings.
Madison Memorial 10,
Madison La Follette 3
Kyle Jungers went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in five runs to lead the Spartans past the Lancers. Jungers also earned the victory, allowing five hits over six innings.
Janesville Craig 7, Janesville Parker 0
Senior Mitchell Woelfle struck out 12 and gave up only two hits in six innings as the conference-leading Cougars (3-0 Big Eight) blanked the Vikings (0-3) at home. Dan Blomgren tripled for Craig.
Stoughton 6, Monroe 4
The visiting Vikings (1-2) overcame an early 4-3 deficit to pick up their first conference win. Kaden Milbauer doubled and had three RBIs for Stoughton.
Milton 12, Fort Atkinson 2
The visiting Red Hawks (4-3, 2-1) got off to a quick start with four runs in the first inning, and scored all 12 of their runs in the first four innings. Caleb Dammen led Milton with a double and two RBIs.
Monona Grove 9, Watertown 4
A five-run first inning spurred the Silver Eagles to a Badger South victory over the visiting Goslings. Brady Killerlain went 3-for-4 with two doubles for the host Silver Eagles, and winning pitcher Brady Gerothanas added two singles.
Reedsburg 4, Baraboo 3
Despite committing four errors, the host Beavers (3-0) managed to get the Badger North victory over the Thunderbirds (0-3). Starting pitcher Hayden Hahn scattered six hits and struck out eight for Reedsburg.
Mount Horeb 4, Portage 1
Senior Stuart Woller went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to power the visiting Vikings (5-2, 2-1 Badger North) past the Warriors (2-3, 0-3). Senior Jordan Schaefer struck out 11 batters and gave up one run on two hits and five walks in 5-1/3 innings.
Sauk Prairie 4,
Beaver Dam 0
The visiting Eagles (3-4, 1-2) picked up their first conference win behind two RBIs from Brooks Leister and two-hit, 10-strikeout pitching over five innings from Bryant Schaaf.
Waunakee 9, DeForest 3
Starting pitcher Nick Smith allowed no runs and one hit over five innings to lead the Warriors to a Badger North victory over the Norskies at home. Smith struck out 10 and walked two. Joe Hauser and Nate Stevens homered for Waunakee.
Jefferson 6-9, East Troy 4-7
In the first game of their Rock Valley doubleheader, the host Eagles (4-1) used a four-run sixth inning to beat the Trojans (1-4) as Tyler Danielson pitched 5-2/3 innings in relief for the winners, giving up only three hits. Jefferson won the second game as Cory Kaiser drove in two runs.
McFarland 2, Evansville 0
For the Blue Devils (0-5), pitchers Ethan France and Gavin Busby combined to hold McFarland to one hit, but Evansville was hurt by four errors as the visiting Spartans (4-2) won in Rock Valley play. J.T. Pimental and Gabe Roderick combined on the shutout for McFarland, and Cam Schaaf and Austin Miller both drove in runs.
Edgerton 4, Whitewater 1
Despite only producing four hits, the Crimson Tide (4-2, 3-2 Rock Valley) took advantage of four errors to beat the Whippets (5-2, 5-1).
Lake Mills 3, Lakeside Lutheran 2
Nick Carpenter did it all for the host L-Cats (5-3), striking out six batters and delivering the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh with a walk-off double. Harley Jones also doubled and had two RBIs for Lake Mills.
Lodi 9, Poynette 4
Dustin Nordstrom hit 3-for-3 and Slater Fitzgerald went 2-for-3 with a double to help the host Blue Devils (2-0 Capitol North) beat the Pumas (0-2). Garett Lloyd had a double for Poynette.
Watertown Luther Prep 13, Columbus 0
Freshman third baseman Kyle Schupmann went 3-for-3 with a double and a home run as the Phoenix (4-2, 1-1 Capitol North) dismantled the Cardinals (1-4, 1-2).
Cambridge 13, Wisconsin Heights 3
Derek Glesinger had three doubles and drove in four runs as the host Blue Jays earned their first Capitol South Conference victory of the season.
Waterloo 7, Marshall 1
Brody Tschanz had three hits and Alex Sanzenbacher two to help Waterloo top the visiting Cardinals in Capitol South play.
Belleville 7, New Glarus 6
The host Wildcats scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the Capitol South game. Austin Fahey pitched a complete game, scattering four hits, and Jaydon Winkers went 4-for-4 with a triple.
Dodgeville 4, Prairie du Chien 1
Brandon Molldrem, Dillon Garthwaite, and Anthony Vivian combined to hold the Blackhawks (1-1) to six hits, and Vivian struck out the side with bases loaded in the top of the seventh to get the Southwest Wisconsin victory for the host Dodgers (2-0).
Lancaster 6, River Valley 5
Lancaster scored the game’s final two runs to edge the host Blackhawks in Southwest Wisconsin Conference play. Zach Paulus and Will Jewell each hit a single and double for River Valley, and Jimmy Jennings hit three singles.
Pardeeville 9, Fall River 8
The Bulldogs came back from an early 5-1 deficit to force extra innings. Dustin Brodie and Riley Lentz each singled twice, and Lentz added two RBIs for Pardeeville.
Barneveld 5, Argyle 2
A three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie and carried the Golden Eagles to a victory over the Orioles in Six Rivers East play. Reece Peterson homered and Trey Gordon tripled for the winners.
Wisconsin Dells 14, Nekoosa 1
Chiefs junior Dylan Nevar notched a no-hitter and struck out eight, although the Papermakers scored one unearned run, as Wisconsin Dells (3-3, 1-1 South Central) easily defeated Nekoosa (1-3-1, 1-1). Junior Marty Koenig was one of four Chiefs to record two hits, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.