Mack Keryluk scored one goal and assisted on another Friday night to lead the Verona boys hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Madison Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game at Madison Ice Arena.
Cale Rufenacht scored for the Wildcats in the first period and Parker Ploc scored an empty-net goal with 7 seconds to play.
Verona, ranked third in the state, improved to 12-1-2 overall and 8-0-0 in Big Eight play. Memorial fell to 7-8-0, 3-5-0.
Reedsburg co-op 4,
Baraboo/Portage 2
After a contested first period, the visiting Cheavers (9-3-1, 4-0-0 Badger North) scored two unanswered goals in the second and coasted past the Thunderbirds (4-10-0, 1-4-0).
Forward Derek Pawlak had two goals and one assist for Reedsburg. Senior forward Gabe Larson scored both of the Baraboo goals.
Sun Prairie 4, Waukesha North co-op 3 (OT)
Kyle Hagerman scored on an assist from Benett Halbleib in overtime to give the fourth-ranked Cardinals (11-1-0) a victory over the visiting Wings (8-4-2). Hagerman also was the first to score with a goal late in the first period. Senior goaltender Owen Leatherberry recorded 36 saves. North got 39 saves from Garrett Larsen.
Beaver Dam co-op 7, Sauk Prairie co-op 4
Daniel Smolen had a hat trick and two assists as the Golden Beavers (9-4-0, 3-1-0 Badger North) defeated the Eagles (6-4-0, 2-3-0) on the road. Kyle Henning made 38 of 42 saves. Sauk Prairie’s Riley Jelinek finished with a goal and two assists.
Girls hockey
Onalaska co-op 11,
Stoughton co-op 6
Senior forward Kaley Manglitz scored five times and had four assists, totaling nine points to lead the Hilltoppers (6-6-1) past the visiting Icebergs (4-10-0) in non-conference play. Kiya Bronston had two scores and five assists. For Stoughton, Paige Nelson had three goals and an assist and Izzy Newton had two goals and an assist.
Wrestling
Waunakee 33,
Sauk Prairie 30
Ty Miller broke a tie in the final match of the night, winning by decision at 145 pounds, to lift the host Warriors (4-0 Badger North) over the Eagles (3-1) in a battle of league leaders.
Waunakee got pins from Zachary Marek at 182, Reed Ryan at 220, Kolby Heinz at 106 and Sam Lorenz at 120. Sauk got pins from Marcus Hankins at 195 and Connor Warren at 285.
Portage 54, Mount Horeb 27
The visiting Warriors (2-1 Badger North) rode a string of pins to claim victory over the Vikings. Portage earned pins from Chase Beckett at 106, Riley Hibner at 113, Seth Williams at 126, Lowell Arnold at 132 and Cole Gray at 145. Mount Horeb got pins from Jared Leuziger at 182, Toby Maier at 195 and Joey Behling at 220.
Milton 61, Monroe 14
The Red Hawks (4-0 Badger South) defeated the Cheesemakers (2-3), receiving pins from Riley Nilo at 106, Hunter Kieliszewski at 113, Wesley Harms at 120, Mason Dutcher at 126, Tyler Kersten at 132, Trey Smith at 138, Jordan Stivarius at 145, Devyn Miller at 170 and Jordan Hergert at 285. Monroe earned a pin victory from Bodie Minder at 220.
Cheesehead Invitational
Stoughton stood in fifth place after Day 1 of the two-day, 30-team tournament at Kaukauna, trailing four teams from other states. Six Vikings went 2-0 during the early rounds to remain in today’s championship bracket.