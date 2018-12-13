Senior forward Tyler Nelson contributed to six of his team’s eight goals Thursday night, leading Madison Memorial to an 8-2 victory over Janesville Craig/Parker in Big Eight Conference play.
Nelson scored the final two goals for the Spartans (4-5-0, 3-2-0 Big Eight) to complete a hat trick, and he had three assists. Senior forward Parker Lindauer provided two goals and two assists.
For Janesville (2-4-0, 1-4-0), senior forward Tyler Edwards scored two goals.
Stoughton 6, Viroqua 2
The host Vikings (3-4-0) scored four goals in the third period to pull away against the Blackhawks (0-6). James Hanson scored Stoughton’s final two goals to complete a hat trick, and Jack Sundby, Jack Sanford and Jared Bauer also scored for the winners.
Waunakee 4, Baraboo 0
The visiting Warriors (4-3-0, 1-1-0 Badger North) opened a 3-0 lead in the first period and got 14 saves and a shutout from goaltender Nick Summers to beat the Thunderbirds (1-7-0, 0-2-0) at Pierce Park. Pavel Rettig, Macarthy Reed, Tyler Hoffman and Steven Pasinato scored for Waunakee.
Gymnastics
Sun Prairie 129.625, Middleton 127.075
Amelia McDermott won the all-around (32.65 points) and took first on balance beam (8.8) and uneven bars (7.95) as host Sun Prairie won the battle of Big Eight Conference favorites. Middleton’s Jordan Baggot won the vaulting (8.5) and floor exercise (8.8).The Wildcats’ Hailey Dohnal was second in all-around (32.050).
Madison West 126.675, Madison East/La Follette 110.375
United’s Thea Bender won the all-around with 34.150 points, taking first in vaulting (9.0), balance beam (8.65) and floor exercise (8.8), but West used its depth to pull out a team victory at Madison Memorial.
Madison Memorial 125.425, Verona/Madison Edgewood 125.125
Alyssa Fischer of the Wildcats won the all-around (32.150 points), also winning in vaulting (8.225) and uneven bars (8.025), but the visiting Spartans edged Verona/Madison Edgewood for the team victory.
Memorial junior Tea Hellen won on balance beam (8.375) and freshman Jaya Carlson won floor exercise (8.575).
Wrestling
Sauk Prairie 39, Baraboo 34
Colton Uselman, the 106-pound entry, won by pin in the last contested match of the night to give Sauk Prairie (2-0 Badger North Conference duals) a victory over the Thunderbirds (1-2).
Sauk got pin victories from Hayden Caygill at 120, Luis Elizondo at 126, Simon Patterson at 182. Baraboo got pin victories from Dillan Guerra at 145, Frankie Van Houten at 160, Tyson Fry at 220 and Joseph Schick at 285.