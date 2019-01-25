A taste of the big time didn’t slow down the top-ranked Stoughton wrestling team one iota on Friday night.
The Vikings, defending WIAA Division 1 state team champs, closed out their Badger South Conference dual-meet season with a match against the league’s only other undefeated team, Milton.
And the annual “Battle at the Barn” took place at the UW Field House, preceding the University of Wisconsin’s dual match against Minnesota.
Stoughton scored seven pins and two technical falls to roll past the Red Hawks 61-11.
Earning pins for the Vikings were Ethan Devore at 132 pounds, Hunter Lewis (145), Luke Mechler (152), Cade Spilde (170), Brandt Spilde (182), Rudy Detweiler (195) and Brooks Empey (220).
Watertown 57, Fort Atkinson 15
The visiting Goslings (4-2 Badger South) got pins from Tyler Krakow at 132 pounds, Kolten Blome (145), Sait Hernandez (220) and Alex Nachtigall (285) to roll past the Blackhawks (2-4).
Oregon 37,
Monona Grove/McFarland 36
In the final Badger South dual meet for both teams, the visiting Panthers (1-5 Big Eight) pulled out a one-point victory over the Silver Eagles (0-6).
Reedsburg 37, DeForest 33
Back-to-back pins by Jordan Jenson (182) and Joe Statz (195) locked up a victory for the Beavers (4-3 Badger North) over the Norskies (1-6). Also scoring pins for Reedsburg were Ryan Schneider (126) and Garrett Schinker (145).
Middleton 50,
Janesville Parker 24
The Cardinals (5-0 Big Eight duals) got consecutive pins from Joseph Hoffman (152), Kevin Meicher (160), Remington Lockwood (170) and Elliot Zanon (195) to lock up a victory over the Vikings (4-2).
Baraboo 42, Portage 27
Seven pins to led the Thunderbirds (5-2 Badger North) over the host Warriors (2-5). John Gunderson, Frankie Van Houten, Ben Florencio, Traton Winecke, Tyson Fry, Joseph Schick and Eli Davidson got the pins for Baraboo.
Boys swimming
DeForest 91,
Oregon/Belleville 78
Junior Ben Ramminger led the way with victories in the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 18.68 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:03.93) as the Norskies claimed a conference victory over the Panthers. DeForest took first place in nine of the 11 events. Sun Prairie triple dual
Powered by seniors Archer Parkin and Andrew Martin, Middleton took first place in 10 of the 11 varsity events to earn comfortable Big Eight victories over Sun Prairie (93-77) and Janesville Parker (134-36). Sun Prairie junior Cade Roggenbauer was the only non-Middleton swimmer to win, taking first in the 100-yard butterfly (55.56 seconds). Sun Prairie beat the Vikings 137-33.
Boys hockey
Chippewa Falls 4,
Reedsburg co-op 3
The host Cardinals (12-6-1) scored three consecutive goals in the second period to take a 4-2 lead and held on to beat the Cheavers (13-4-2) in a non-conference meeting.
Kip Cunningham, Danny Ely and Derek Pawlak scored for the Reedsburg co-op.