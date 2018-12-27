The Madison West boys hockey team made its move in the second period of Thursday’s Culver’s Cup tournament opener against West Salem at Madison Ice Arena.
The Regents (8-3-1) used a three-goal second and held on for a 6-5 victory over the Panthers (2-7-0) to open the eight-team, three-day tournament.
Senior forwards Kaleb Kohn had two goals and an assist, and Drake Baldwin had a goal and two assists. West Salem got two goals from forward Brendan Holt and 34 saves from goaltender Sterling Skrede.
The Regents will meet the Baldwin-Woodville co-op, a 4-2 winner over Minocqua Lakeland, in a semifinal today.
Madison Memorial 10, Ashland 1
The Spartans (5-7-0) put up six goals in the first period to rout the visiting Oredockers (3-6-0) in the Culver’s Cup. Freshman forward Sam Contrucci produced a hat trick and senior forward Tyler Nelson had two goals and two assists. Ashland got 32 saves from sophomore goaltender Zach Morris.
Oshkosh North co-op 6, Monona Grove 5 (ot)
The Ice Hawks (3-7-0) edged the Silver Eagles (3-6-0) in extra time to advance to a Friday championship-bracket semifinal against Madison Memorial in the Culver’s Cup.
Fond du Lac Springs 8,
Janesville Craig/Parker 1
The Ledgers (7-2-1) used a 4-0 first period to propel themselves to victory over the host Bluebirds (3-7-0) in the Joe Raymond Tournament at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield. Janesville got 34 saves from sophomore goaltender Cody Kaas.
DeForest co-op 7, Greendale 2
In the Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Lake Delton, the Norskies (5-6-0) beat the Ice Force (0-10-0) as sophomore forward Bryce Jacobsen scored two goals in the second period.
Reedsburg co-op 4, Stoughton 0
The host Cheavers (7-2-1) advanced to the semifinal round of the Cheeseburger Classic with a shutout victory over the Vikings (4-7-0).
Verona 5, Eau Claire Memorial 3
Senior defender Kade Binger led the way with two goals and an assist as top-ranked Verona (10-0-2) continued its undefeated season with a comeback victory over the Old Abes (5-4-1) at the Showdown in Titletown in Green Bay. Andrew Roberts scored two of Memorial’s goals.
Madison Edgewood 3,
Green Bay Notre Dame 1
Three players scored as Edgewood (10-1-0) downed the fourth-ranked Tritons (5-2-3) at the Showdown in Titletown. Senior Teddy Kluesner scored late in the second period to put the Crusaders ahead for good after an equalizer from Notre Dame’s Brednan Peshak.
Milwaukee Marquette 5, Waunakee 1
The Hilltoppers (8-4-0) got a hat trick from sophomore forward Jacob Slater and defeated the host Warriors (6-4-0) in the Waupun Holiday Classic. Sophomore forward Danny Reis scored the only goal for Waunakee.
Beaver Dam 6, De Pere 5
After trailing by a goal at the end of the second period, the Golden Beavers (8-3-0) turned it around in the third to defeat the Voyageurs (7-4-2) in the Waupun Holiday Classic.
sophomore forward Ian Conlin scored his second goal of the game on a power play, assisted by junior Daniel Smolen, to give his team the lead. Golden Beaver goalie Kyle Henning saved all nine shots from the Voyageurs in the third period.
Girls hockey
Middleton co-op 8,
Eagle River Northland Pines 1
In a first-round game at the Culver’s Cup tournament, senior forward Sierra Berg had a hat trick in the second period to cement a victory for the Metro Lynx (3-6-0) over the Eagles (4-7-0) at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
The Eagles’ only goal came early in the third period from Halle Kerner. The Metro Lynx will meet Superior in a semifinal today.
Chisago Lakes (Minn.) 5,
Sun Prairie co-op 0
The Wildcats (4-9-1) blanked the Cougars (5-3-2) in a semifinal game of the Open American division in the Schwan Cup Tournament in Blaine, Minnesota. Jenna Lawry scored two goals.
Freshman goaltender Taylor Knox recorded 22 saves for Sun Prairie, which advanced on Wednesday by winning a shootout over Owatonna, Minnesota, following a 3-3 tie.
Beloit Memorial co-op 3,
Black River Falls co-op 1
The Rock County Fury (9-3-1) scored in each period as they defeated the visiting Tigers (5-6-2) in the Wisconsin Holiday Tournament at Tri-County Arena in Neenah. Alyssa Knauf, Sara Nerad, and Haley Knauf all scored for Beloit Memorial.
The Fury also took a 5-1 victory the Chippewa Falls co-op (3-7-2) as sophomore Anika Einbeck and junior Sara Nerad scored two goals apiece.
Eau Claire North co-op 6,
Beaver Dam co-op 5
The state third-ranked Warbirds (10-1-0) suffered their first loss of the season in their second game of the day in the Wisconsin Holiday Tournament in Neenah. Eau Claire scored three first-period goals and held on to win.
The Warbirds opened the day with a 4-2 victory over the Chippewa Falls co-op. Hattie Verstegen had two goals and assists.
Stoughton co-op 11,
Medford co-op 4
The Icebergs (3-7-0) got three goals from Brynn Weaver and two apiece from Paige Nelson and Hannah Weber to pull away against the Raiders in the HodagLand Holiday Tournament in Rhinelander.