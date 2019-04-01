Not everyone on the Madison Memorial softball team struck out against Sun Prairie pitching standout Maddie Gardner on Monday.
Almost, though.
Gardner, the Wisconsin State Journal’s reigning all-area player of the year, struck out 19 batters, walked none and gave up two hits in a complete-game performance as the Cardinals beat the host Spartans 4-0 in Big Eight Conference action.
Sydney Spatola went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Bailee Hadley went 2-for-4 for Sun Prairie. Memorial pitcher Camryn Decker struck out eight, and the Spartans’ hits came from Ali Kimbal and Lauren Schmitt.
Verona 17, Janesville Parker 0
The Wildcats scored six runs in the first inning, three in the third and nine in the fourth to beat the host Vikings. Molly McChesney went 4-for-4 and Amelia Hust and Ari Vogel each hit a double and triple for Verona, which totaled 13 hits and got help from seven Parker errors.
Portage 10, Mount Horeb 4
Senior Joia Simonson went 2-for-4 with a double and struck out 12 in a complete game victory as the host Warriors (1-1 Badger North Conference, 1-1 overall) beat the Vikings.
Portage posted three runs in the first inning and five in the second.
Freshman Lucy Dahlk gave up seven earned runs over three innings, on six hits and five walks with three strikeouts, for Mount Horeb (1-1, 1-1).
Middleton 12, River Valley 2
Olivia Hebert drove in six runs on 3-for-5 hitting, including a double and a triple, as the host Cardinals earned a non-conference victory over the Blackhawks. Ashley Bindl added two RBIs and Jenna Redders went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Brianna Gilbert and Emily Esser each hit triples for River Valley.
Monroe 19, Brodhead 3
The Cheesemakers scored eight runs in the first inning and totaled 17 hits in a five-inning victory over the host Cardinals. Sydney Updike went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs for Monroe, and winning pitcher Olivia Bobak added a triple and two singles. Grace Tostrud hit a three-run home run and added an RBI single.
Oregon 13, Evansville 2
The Panthers scored 13 runs on 12 hits as they beat the host Blue Devils in six innings. Levi Rich led Oregon, going 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs. Erin Newton went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Sam Mikkelson went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, and Megan Bloyer went 2-for-2 with a double.
For Evansville, Braly Wiser hit a home run and drove in two runs.
Baraboo 10, Tomah 8
The host Thunderbirds scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break an 8-8 tie, and rode the pitching of Emma Crary to a non-conference victory over the Timberwolves.
Addie Filus hit a double and single and drove in two runs for Baraboo, and Callie Hammermeister, Haley Hannegan and Jade Parchem added two hits each. Tomah’s Meghan Perry hit a double and triple.
Wisconsin Heights 12, Barneveld 6
Kourtney Mercer went 4-for-5 with two doubles and pitched 1⅓ innings of relief to lead the host Zephyrs (1-0-1) past the Golden Eagles (0-1). Winning pitcher Taylor Kraemer hit a triple and single for the winners. Kyla Ihm hit two doubles for Barneveld.
Mineral Point 10, Fennimore 0
Dana Schmitz pitched a five-inning no-hitter as the host Pointers shut out the Golden Eagles in SWAL action. Morgan James led the offense, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Schmitz went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Belmont 4, Dodgeville 2
A three-run first inning was the difference as the host Braves defeated the Dodgers. Grace Borne led Dodgeville, going 3-for-4 with a triple.
Baseball
McFarland 6, Lodi 3
The host Spartans used a four-run fifth-inning to earn a non-conference victory over the Blue Devils. Adam Hoveland led McFarland with a double and two RBIs, and Austin Miller pitched two scoreless innings. For Lodi, Carson Possehl and Chance Meier each drove in a run.
Wisconsin Heights 14, Barneveld 9
Ethan Cribbs went 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs as the Vanguards survived a four-run sixth inning from the host Eagles to win. Clayton Caminiti and Shraven Parman added two RBIs apiece. Caminiti also pitched three scoreless innings to start the game. Barneveld’s Chase Ignatius went 3-for-3 with a double, and Trendon Barsness and Reece Peterson each had two RBIs.
Deerfield 11, Poynette 4
The Demons took a 6-0 lead after two innings and beat the host Pumas. Tyler Haak led Deerfield, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Carson Knapp went 2-for-3 and Carson Galla went 2-for-5 with a double.
Argyle 6, Belleville 3
Mitch Flannery and Miken Godfrey combined to pitch a four-hit, 13-strikeout game as the host Orioles beat the Wildcats. Matthew Hackman and Dan Enloe each recorded an RBI for Belleville.
Girls soccer
Fort Atkinson 2, Lake Mills 1
Alexa Dahnert scored a goal in each half to carry the Blackhawks past the host L-Cats in non-conference play. Ava Stelter scored for Lake Mills.