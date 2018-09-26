Try 1 month for 99¢

Ninth-ranked Sun Prairie rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat Verona 19-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-12, 15-10 in a Big Eight Conference girls volleyball match Tuesday night.

The victory kept the Cardinals unbeaten in Big Eight duals at 5-0. Verona fell to 4-1.

Holly McCloskey led the Cardinals with 6½ blocks and Kalie McNabb had 13 kills in the road victory.

Verona got 16 digs and four aces from Amelia Hust.

Middleton 3, Beloit Memorial 0

Hannah Flottmeyer produced 10 kills and four blocks for the Cardinals (3-1 Big Eight) in a 27-25, 25-10, 25-19 home victory over the Purple Knights (0-4).

Madison Memorial 3,

Madison West 0

Abbey Maier had 11 kills and four aces to lead the host Spartans (3-0 Big Eight) to a 25-10, 25-15, 25-15 victory over the Regents (0-5). Carolyn Bohm finished with 17 digs and Lauren Wolters had nine assists for Memorial. Madison West’s Eva Hurley had 13 assists.

Janesville Parker 3,

Madison East 2

Julianna Getka recorded 19 kills, two aces and 15 digs for the Vikings (1-2 Big Eight) in their 25-21, 11-25, 25-23, 14-25, 15-6 victory over the Purgolders (2-3).

Waterloo 3, Wisconsin Heights 1

Michela Riege’s six aces and 22 digs led the fourth-ranked Pirates to a road victory over the Vanguards 26-28, 25-13, 25-20, 25-16. Ashley Adler had 15 kills and 15 digs for Wisconsin Heights.

Marshall 3, New Glarus 0

Skyla Michalak had 25 assists and Aubrie Kappes delivered 16 digs to lead the visiting Cardinals (4-3) to a 25-13, 25-18, 25-15 victory over the Glarner Knights (0-7). Alexah Mellenberger finished with nine kills, eight digs and two aces for New Glarus.

Lake Mills 3, Columbus 0

Grace Schopf had 14 kills, three aces and two blocks for the L-Cats (5-2 Capitol North) in a 25-16, 25-20, 25-23 victory over the host Cardinals (3-4). Hannah Fox finished with 15 digs for Columbus.

Lakeside Lutheran 3,

Watertown Luther Prep 1

Payton Kuepers had nine kills and six blocks to lead the host Warriors to a 25-23, 19-15, 25-23, 25-17 victory over the Phoenix in Capitol North play. Aly Goba finished with 26 digs for Watertown Luther Prep.

McFarland 3, Brodhead 1

Lizzy Fortune finished with 31 assists and two blocks to lead the visiting Spartans to a 25-12, 25-17, 14-25, 25-14 victory over the Cardinals in Rock Valley play. Ashley East notched 25 kills for McFarland.

Boys volleyball

Madison Memorial 3,

Madison Edgewood 0

Nico Rauwolf had 14 digs and Ethan Moll-Hind had 12 kills to lead the visiting Spartans to a 25-12, 25-14, 25-8 victory over the Crusaders in Big Eight play.

Middleton 3,

Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 0

Eagan Peters-Michaud’s 10 kills and two blocks were enough to carry the Cardinals to a 25-16, 25-14, 25-23 Big Eight victory over the Blackhawks.

Boys soccer

Janesville Craig 3,

Madison La Follette 1

Brian Elliot and Alan Pacheco scored to lead the visiting Cougars (1-1-0 Big Eight) over the Lancers (1-2-0).

Oregon 5, Stoughton 0

Madison Conduah had two goals as the visiting Panthers (10-2-0, 4-0-0 Badger South) defeated the Vikings (8-3-3, 2-1-1).

Belleville/New Glarus 1, Cambridge/Deerfield 0

Jack Gentilli scored in the 23rd minute as the host Raiders (9-1-0, 6-0-0 Capitol) edged the United (5-4-3, 3-3-0).

0
0
0
0
0

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

View comments