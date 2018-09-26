Ninth-ranked Sun Prairie rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat Verona 19-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-12, 15-10 in a Big Eight Conference girls volleyball match Tuesday night.
The victory kept the Cardinals unbeaten in Big Eight duals at 5-0. Verona fell to 4-1.
Holly McCloskey led the Cardinals with 6½ blocks and Kalie McNabb had 13 kills in the road victory.
Verona got 16 digs and four aces from Amelia Hust.
Middleton 3, Beloit Memorial 0
Hannah Flottmeyer produced 10 kills and four blocks for the Cardinals (3-1 Big Eight) in a 27-25, 25-10, 25-19 home victory over the Purple Knights (0-4).
Madison Memorial 3,
Madison West 0
Abbey Maier had 11 kills and four aces to lead the host Spartans (3-0 Big Eight) to a 25-10, 25-15, 25-15 victory over the Regents (0-5). Carolyn Bohm finished with 17 digs and Lauren Wolters had nine assists for Memorial. Madison West’s Eva Hurley had 13 assists.
Janesville Parker 3,
Madison East 2
Julianna Getka recorded 19 kills, two aces and 15 digs for the Vikings (1-2 Big Eight) in their 25-21, 11-25, 25-23, 14-25, 15-6 victory over the Purgolders (2-3).
Waterloo 3, Wisconsin Heights 1
Michela Riege’s six aces and 22 digs led the fourth-ranked Pirates to a road victory over the Vanguards 26-28, 25-13, 25-20, 25-16. Ashley Adler had 15 kills and 15 digs for Wisconsin Heights.
Marshall 3, New Glarus 0
Skyla Michalak had 25 assists and Aubrie Kappes delivered 16 digs to lead the visiting Cardinals (4-3) to a 25-13, 25-18, 25-15 victory over the Glarner Knights (0-7). Alexah Mellenberger finished with nine kills, eight digs and two aces for New Glarus.
Lake Mills 3, Columbus 0
Grace Schopf had 14 kills, three aces and two blocks for the L-Cats (5-2 Capitol North) in a 25-16, 25-20, 25-23 victory over the host Cardinals (3-4). Hannah Fox finished with 15 digs for Columbus.
Lakeside Lutheran 3,
Watertown Luther Prep 1
Payton Kuepers had nine kills and six blocks to lead the host Warriors to a 25-23, 19-15, 25-23, 25-17 victory over the Phoenix in Capitol North play. Aly Goba finished with 26 digs for Watertown Luther Prep.
McFarland 3, Brodhead 1
Lizzy Fortune finished with 31 assists and two blocks to lead the visiting Spartans to a 25-12, 25-17, 14-25, 25-14 victory over the Cardinals in Rock Valley play. Ashley East notched 25 kills for McFarland.
Boys volleyball
Madison Memorial 3,
Madison Edgewood 0
Nico Rauwolf had 14 digs and Ethan Moll-Hind had 12 kills to lead the visiting Spartans to a 25-12, 25-14, 25-8 victory over the Crusaders in Big Eight play.
Middleton 3,
Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 0
Eagan Peters-Michaud’s 10 kills and two blocks were enough to carry the Cardinals to a 25-16, 25-14, 25-23 Big Eight victory over the Blackhawks.
Boys soccer
Janesville Craig 3,
Madison La Follette 1
Brian Elliot and Alan Pacheco scored to lead the visiting Cougars (1-1-0 Big Eight) over the Lancers (1-2-0).
Oregon 5, Stoughton 0
Madison Conduah had two goals as the visiting Panthers (10-2-0, 4-0-0 Badger South) defeated the Vikings (8-3-3, 2-1-1).
Belleville/New Glarus 1, Cambridge/Deerfield 0
Jack Gentilli scored in the 23rd minute as the host Raiders (9-1-0, 6-0-0 Capitol) edged the United (5-4-3, 3-3-0).