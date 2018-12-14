The Sun Prairie boys hockey team made a bold statement in the Big Eight Conference race Friday night, handing host Madison West its first loss with a 5-2 victory at Madison Ice Arena.
The victory lifts the Cardinals to 6-1-0 overall and in the Big Eight.
Travis Kernen scored a pair of goals in the second period to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead, but West (6-1-1, 4-1-0) cut the margin to 3-2 with 14 minutes, 15 seconds to go with a pair of goals from Drake Baldwin.
Sun Prairie put the game away behind goals from Quinten Gross and Kaden Brunson.
Benett Halbleib had three assists for Sun Prairie.
Verona 6, Middleton 2
The Wildcats (6-0-2, 4-0-0 Big Eight) surrendered the first goal of the game, a short-handed score by the visiting Cardinals (4-4-1, 2-3-0), but then reeled off the next six goals, including five in the second period, to earn a victory.
Walker Haessig scored two goals and Mack Keryluk had a goal and an assist for Verona.
Madison Edgewood 8, Milton/Fort Atkinson 2
A five-goal first period carried the host Crusaders (7-1-0, 4-0-0 Badger South) to an easy victory over the Red Hawks (1-5-0, 0-3-0) at LaBahn Arena.
Weis scored four goals for the Crusaders, and Aidan Lenz had a goal and an assist.
McFarland 5, Monroe co-op 0
Tyson Laux got an early start with a power-play goal as the Spartans (5-2-0, 1-2-0 Badger South) cruised to victory over the visiting Cheesemakers (2-4, 0-3-0).
Monroe’s goalies were tested with 52 shots in the game, with all five goals scored against junior Heath Bear. Junior Grant Newcomer finished with two goals.
Girls hockey
Stoughton co-op 5,
Baraboo co-op 2
The visiting Badger Lightning (1-6-0, 0-4-0 Badger Conference) got an early goal from Ellie Goethel, but the Icebergs (2-4-0, 1-2-0) scored the next five to earn the victory.
Stoughton’s Paige Nelson scored two goals, and Sydney Schipper had a goal and an assist.
Wrestling
Stoughton 75, Oregon 6
The top-ranked Vikings (3-0 Badger South Conference) took advantage of 10 forfeits and won three of the four remaining matches to defeat the host Panthers (0-2).
Stoughton’s pins came from Hunter Lewis at 138 pounds and Luke Mechler at 152. Oregon’s Robbie Ruth won by pin at 182.
Middleton 65, Madison Memorial 14
The Cardinals (2-0 Big Eight) took advantage of seven pins and four forfeits to defeat the host Spartans (0-2).
Sun Prairie 45, Fort Atkinson 31
The visiting Cardinals got pins from Dominick Stroede at 145 and Karson Sutton (152), along with a decision victory by Kyle Kaltenberg (160), to lock up a non-conference victory over the Blackhawks.
Other Sun Prairie pins were earned by Mason Smith (220) and Anthony Welch (126). Fort’s pins came from Jacob Horvatin (182), Seth Draeger (285), Sawyer Brandenburg (113) and Louis Jones (170).
Lancaster 51, River Valley 27
The host Flying Arrows won a Southwest Wisconsin Conference dual with four pins and four forfeits. River Valley got pins from Keeghan Kjos at 126, Rowen Wipperfurth at 138, Cayden Robson at 160 and Shane Liegel at 182.
Boys swimming
Madison West 101,
Madison Memorial 69
Senior Henry Miller won the 200 individual medley (2:00.26) and 100 breaststroke (:59.29) as the defending state champion Regents defeated the Big Eight Conference rival Spartans for the second consecutive year.
Jesse Drake was the only Spartans swimmer to win an individual event, prevailing in the 500 freestyle (5:05.82).
Verona/Mount Horeb 119, Beloit Memorial 50
Senior Aidan Updegrove won the 100-meter freestyle in :55.73, one of seven swimmers to win individual events, as the Wildcats swept all 11 events to defeat the Purple Knights in Big Eight action.
Freshman Oscar Best won the 50 freestyle (:25.43) and 100 backstroke (1:03.84).