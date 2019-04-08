Senior midfielder Sierra Berg scored a second-half goal on an assist from freshman Ella Peterson to give Mount Horeb a 1-0 victory over host Verona in a non-conference girls soccer game Monday at Reddan Soccer Park.
Mount Horeb goalkeeper Grace Droessler made eight saves in a shutout performance. Verona’s Elsa Queoff made three saves.
McFarland 4, Monona Grove 1
Junior forward Peyton Witt had a hat trick as the host Spartans (4-0-0) sped by the Silver Eagles (1-2-1) to maintain their spotless start. Junior Madeline Davis-Troller’s penalty kick in the 86th minute prevented a McFarland shutout.
Belleville/New Glarus 1, Platteville 0
Senior midfielder Rylee Hubbard’s 85th-minute goal broke a scoreless tie as the Raiders (4-1) outlasted the host Hillwomen (2-2) in non-conference play. Belleville/New Glarus goalie Rachel Heittola made nine saves.
Watertown Luther Prep 6, Beaver Dam Wayland 2
The Big Red started off with two goals from Bella Stromberg, but the Phoenix took back control after Haley Olson answered with two of her own in the first half. Scoring the tie-breaking goal for Luther Prep was Tabitha Vannieuwenhoven, off an assist from Lily Zimpelmann in the 37th minute.
Lake Geneva Badger 4, Beloit Memorial/Turner 0
Four Badgers scored in the game’s first 28 minutes as Lake Geneva Badger (2-2) cruised by the Knitro (2-2). Beloit’s Megan Drucker had six saves.
Evansville 7, Janesville Parker 0
Blue Devils freshman Lily Michel scored two goals in the first 13 minutes to give Evansville (4-1-1) the lead in a win over the Vikings (0-3-1). Parker goalkeeper Isabella Toberman recorded 17 saves.
Softball
Madison Memorial 7,
Madison La Follette 1
Camryn Decker scattered four hits and struck out 15 to lead the host Spartans to a Big Eight Conference victory over the Lancers. Morgan Esser doubled and hit two singles for the winners, Natalie Frisch and Peyton Cox tripled, and Haley Lemberger drove in three runs. Nicole White drove in La Follette’s run.
Verona 7, Middleton 1
The host Wildcats scored four runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth to pull away against the Cardinals in Big Eight play. Verona’s Alina Yazek hit a two-run homer, Ari Vogel doubled and singled, and Jordan Armstrong doubled. Middleton got two hits from Ashley Bindl.
Janesville Craig 8, Waunakee 2
Winning pitcher Katie Kealy gave up six hits and took a shutout into the seventh inning as the Cougars (2-6) beat the visiting Warriors in non-conference play. Kealy also homered, and Keeley Cox homered and doubled. Trista Ripp went 3-for-3 with a triple for Waunakee.
Watertown Luther Prep 9, Marshall 1
Andrea Bortulin pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out five and walking one, and went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the host Phoenix past the Cardinals. Hallie Fury hit a double and two singles for the winners, and Kristine Deisinger went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs. Trinity Ruelas went 2-for-4 for Marshall.
Wisconsin Heights 8, Cambridge 1
A four-run fifth inning locked in a victory for the host Vanguards over the Blue Jays.
Lodi 9, Sauk Prairie 4
Emma Krumpen went 2-for-4 with a double and Jaden Kolinski struck out eight and gave up just one earned run on five hits in a complete game win as the visiting Blue Devils (1-5) rallied past the Eagles (2-3).
Lake Mills 17, Waterloo 2
The L-Cats used an 11-run fourth inning to turn a 6-1 lead into a runaway victory over the host Pirates. For Lake Mills, Lexy Topel hit two homers and a single and drove in six runs.
Wisconsin Dells 16, Adams-Friendship 1
Sophomore Maddie Jones went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Chiefs (2-1) to a comfortable victory over the Green Devils (3-3) in South Central Conference play.
Mineral Point 16, Riverdale 1
Madeline Williams hit a grand slam, one of 11 hits for the Pointers, as Mineral Point (2-2) overwhelmed the host Chieftains (6-2) in SWAL play. Pointers starting pitcher Ivy Lawinger struck out seven.
Baseball
Madison West 5,
Madison La Follette 1
Starter Theo Crass allowed five singles over 4⅔ innings and Otto Treichel threw 2⅓ innings of hitless relief to lead the host Regents past the Lancers in Big Eight play. Bryce Beecher took the loss for La Follette.
Barneveld 11, Black Hawk 0
Trey Gordon pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out eight and walking three, to lead the Golden Eagles past the visiting Warriors in Six Rivers Conference play. Seth Sullivan went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Barneveld.
Lakeside Lutheran 12, Cambridge 1
The Warriors opened a 12-1 lead after three innings and three pitchers combined on a three-hitter in a victory over the visiting Blue Jays in non-conference play.
Carter Buchta had three hits for the winners.
Watertown Luther Prep 10, Marshall 8
Junior Nathan de Gelley went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run as the Phoenix (3-2) roared to a 9-0 lead and beat the Cardinals (1-5). Marshall junior Tyler Chadwick went 2-for-4 with a homer.
Lake Mills 16, Waterloo 1
L-Cats pitchers Sam Giombetti and Riley Zirbel combined to allow three hits to top the visiting Pirates. Spencer Hans drove in four runs with a single and double to lead Lake Mills, while Adam Mitchell and Hunter Buechel each had three hits and three RBIs.
Wisconsin Heights 12, Columbus 6
Payton Flamme went 4-for-4 with a double and drove in four runs to lead the host Vanguards past the Cardinals. Winning pitcher Clayton Caminiti hit two doubles.
Mineral Point 5, New Glarus 1
Five Pointers pitchers combined to allow four hits as the host Pointers held off the Glarner Knights.
River Valley 18, Lodi 8
The host Blackhawks erased a 4-0 deficit with a 14-run outburst in the bottom of the second inning to beat the Blue Devils. Trae Runyan hit a single, double and triple and drove in two runs for River Valley, and Will Jewell hit two triples.
Dodgeville 5, Cuba City 3
Freshman Adyn Halverson went 2-for-3 and drove in sophomore R.J. Veinberg for the winning run as the host Dodgers (3-0) handed the Cubans (5-1) their first loss of the season.
Deerfield 4, Randolph 2
Single runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings carried the Demons past the visiting Rockets. Clayton Mathwig had two hits and Bene Lemke doubled for the winners.
Track and field
Glendenning Invitational
Host Monroe’s split teams won both the boys and girls team championships in the nine-school meet. The boys were led by senior Jordan Montgomery, who won the 100-meter dash in a meet-record 11.10 seconds, the 200 in :22.91 and the long jump at 19 feet, 6 inches.
Sophomore Cade Meyer cleared 6-8½ to set the meet record in the high jump, and won the triple jump (38-11½). Senior Kyle Legler won the 1,600 and 3,200,and sophomore Trevor Rodebaugh won the 110 and 300 hurdles.
In the girls meet, senior Cammi Ganshert set a meet record in the 200 (:26.52) and won the 100 (:12.80).
Deerfield Mini Invitational
The host Demons won the boys team title with 156 points, as senior Wills Manning won the 800 (2:13.62) and 1,600 (4:56.37). Rio won the girls team title over runner-up Deerfield, led by four-event winner Jordyn Hutzler.
Boys golf
Stoughton Invitational
Ryan Mirwald shot 5-over-par 76 and Austin Gaby 77 to lead the individual field, and Cale Rufenacht had an 80 to carry Verona to a score of 330 and an 11-stroke margin over runner-up Edgerton in the 12-team tournament at Stoughton Country Club.
Edgerton’s Joe Frosting also shot 80. Brian Semmann led third-place McFarland with an 82.
Madison Memorial Triangular
The Spartans’ Matthew Sorenson shot a 7-over-par 79 at Odana Hills to earn medalist honors and lead his Memorial team to a score of 351, topping Madison La Follette’s 389 and Janesville Craig’s 392 in a Big Eight Conference triangular.