Quinn Killerlain scored 20 points, leading a group of four double-figure scorers that carried the Marshall boys basketball team to a 76-69 victory over host Rio in non-conference play Monday night.
The Cardinals (7-5) also got 17 points from Joseph Cook, 14 from Cole Denniston and 10 from Gabe Stewart.
Rio (10-3) received 26 points from Jacob Rowe, 20 from Brandon Rowe and 18 from Nathan Rippl.
New Glarus 68, Cuba City 50
The visiting Glarner Knights (13-2) opened a 35-20 halftime lead and cruised past the Cubans (8-5) behind the 22-point performance of Mason Martinson and 18 points from Jaden Kreklow.
Brady Olson led Cuba City with 11 points.
Watertown Luther Prep 82,
Oakfield 56
Luke Schlomer scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half, going 3-for-3 from 3-point range, to help the host Phoenix (8-3) open a 49-28 halftime lead on their way to a victory over the Oaks (8-6). Joel Schewe scored 11 points for Luther Prep, which had 14 players score.
Oakfield got 18 points from Jaxson Hofman and 12 from Tyler Streeter.
Girls basketball
East Troy 61, Edgerton 30
Erin Rice scored 16 points and Grace Lomen had 10 to lead the Trojans (10-5, 8-4 Rock Valley Conference) past the Crimson Tide (1-14, 0-12). East Troy broke open a seven-point lead with a 38-14 run in the second half.
Edgerton got 14 points from Morgan Demrow.
Gymnastics
Verona/Edgewood 127.100,
Janesville Parker 106.450
Alyssa Fischer won the all-around with a score of 32.475 points, tying teammate Maggie Veak for first place on uneven bars (8.1), as the Wildcats swept the host Vikings in a Big Eight Conference dual. Veak also won vaulting (8.35).
Verona/Edgewood also got victories from Hailey Dohnal on balance beam (8.25) and Noelya Jamie Janaite in floor exercise (8.4).