Junior Nick Smith struck out 11 over six scoreless innings on Tuesday to power defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Waunakee to a 4-0 victory over host Portage in the Badger North Conference opener for both teams.
Senior Dane Luebke went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Waunakee (2-0 overall).
For Portage (0-1, 0-1), junior Colton Brandsma went 2-for-3 and senior pitcher Connor Allsage worked 3-2/3 innings, striking out five and giving up one run on three hits and a walk.
Reedsburg 10, Sauk Prairie 4
Senior Hayden Hahn went 3-for-4 and with three RBIs as the Beavers (1-0, 1-0 Badger North) overcame a 4-2 fourth-inning deficit to knock off the Eagles (2-1, 0-1) in the league opener for both teams.
Sauk Prairie senior Bryant Schaaf went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple.
Verona 6, Janesville Parker 1
Sophomore shortstop Ryan Taylor went 3-for-4 with a double as the Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 Big Eight) held off the Vikings (1-2, 0-1). Verona senior Reagan Klawiter got the win, striking out nine.
Middleton 6, Madison East 0
Matt Ballweg and Hunter Schram combined on a one-hit, six-strikeout shutout as the host Cardinals (2-1, 1-0 Big Eight) beat the Purgolders (0-2, 0-1). Adam Casali went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Middleton. East pitcher Zach Hanser worked three scoreless innings, striking out three.
Beaver Dam 1,
Baraboo 0
The visiting Golden Beavers (1-1, 1-0 Badger North) scored the game’s only run in the fourth inning, driven in by Max Klawitter, to edge the Thunderbirds (3-1, 0-1) in a game that saw both teams total four hits.
Neil Braker pitched a complete game for Beaver Dam, getting four strikeouts. Baraboo got a single and double from Payton Steiner and two hits from Caden Blum.
Madison West 5,
Madison La Follette 2
Alden Burgess gave up one hit and struck out seven in six innings as the Regents beat the host Lancers. John Frehner doubled for Madison West.
Madison Memorial 5,
Sun Prairie 3
Kyle Yu knocked in two runs and scored another to give the host Spartans an edge over the Cardinals. Sun Prairie’s Carson Fluno pitched three innings and struck out five.
Janesville Craig 17, Beloit Memorial 2
The visiting Cougars used a nine-run third inning to open a 13-0 lead and cruised past the Purple Knights behind the two-hit, nine-strikeout pitching performance of Mitchell Woelfle. Eric Hughes, Micah Overley and Ryan Herbst each had three hits for the winners.
Monona Grove 7, Stoughton 0
Brady Gerothanas and Rito Evans combined on a two-hit shutout as the host Silver Eagles (2-1, 1-0) defeated the Vikings (0-1, 0-1) in Badger South play. Gerothanas struck out seven. Michael Zande led the offense going 2-for-4. Stoughton got three shutout innings from Connor Kalinowski.
Milton 13, Madison Edgewood 3
Fletcher Terrill had a home run and five RBIs for the Red Hawks, who beat the Crusaders in five innings in Badger South play.
Fort Atkinson 10, Oregon 3
Dayne Sebranek led the Blackhawks at the plate and on the mound, finishing with a double and two RBIs as the winning pitcher for Fort Atkinson in Badger South action. Matt Rusch doubled twice and hit a home run for the Panthers.
Lakeside Lutheran 11, Marshall 1
Alex Ryan led the Warriors with two hits and an RBI, as Lakeside Lutheran capitalized on the Cardinals’ four errors to win the Capitol North Conference game.
Mineral Point 13, Southwestern 2
Junior Isaac Lindsey went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as the Pointers (4-0) overpowered the Wildcats (3-1). Mineral Point seniors Curtis Cox and Uriah Ottoway added three RBIs apiece.
Softball
Sun Prairie 2, Janesville Parker 1
After tying the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Grace Radlund hit into a fielder’s choice, with Sabrina Reuter scoring on a wild throw, to help the Cardinals beat the visiting Vikings (2-3, 1-2 Big Eight) in eight innings.
Maddie Gardner pitched a complete game for host Sun Prairie (4-0, 3-0), striking out 17 after a 19-strikeout outing against Madison Memorial on Monday. Grace Hilber went 2-for-4 for the Sun Prairie offense.
Parker was led by pitcher Chelsea Naber, who went 2-for-4 with a double and gave up five hits with eight strikeouts.
Verona 4, Janesville Craig 3
Senior pitcher Meghan Anderson struck out 15 as the Wildcats (3-2, 2-0 Big Eight) narrowly held off the Cougars (1-5, 0-3). Senior Keeley Cox homered for Craig.
Madison Memorial 18, Madison East 4
The visiting Spartans scored 10 runs over the first two innings and cruised past the Purgolders. Anna Arnoldussen pitched all six innings for Memorial, allowing five hits.
Middleton 16, Madison West 0
Sam Williams homered, and Brynn Thayer and Ellie Buza combined to allow two hits against the host Regents.
Oregon 10, Fort Atkinson 0
Sam Mikkelson doubled twice for the Panthers, and Kenadee Nelson threw a two-hit complete game for Oregon in Badger South play.
DeForest 13, Mount Horeb 5
Taylor Von Behren went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and a home run and had five RBIs to lead the Norskies (2-0, 2-0 Badger North) to victory over the host Vikings (1-2, 1-2). Jordan Marty went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs. Marissa Rumler led Mount Horeb, going 3-for-3 with a double.
Waunakee 12, Portage 2
Ally Ronk pitched a three-hit complete game and Lexi Ripp singled four times to lead the host Warriors.
Wisconsin Dells 9, Marshall 3
Sophomore Gracie Walker went 2-for-3 with a trip and gave up no earned runs on one hit with five walks and 13 strikeouts in a complete game win as the host Chiefs (1-0) rolled past the Cardinals. Sophomore Kayla Gray and senior Grace Myklebust homered for the Dells. For Marshall (0-1), junior pitcher Hailey Erdmann struck out 10.
Poynette 11, Lakeside Lutheran 0
Junior Brianna Kowald went 3-for-3 with two doubles while catcher Zoe Ramberg added a double and a home run as the defending state champion Pumas (4-0, 1-0 Capitol North) handily defeated the Warriors (1-2, 0-1) in their opening conference game. Poynette pitcher Casey Fountain pitched a shutout and struck out 10 in five innings of work.
Girls soccer
Madison La Follette 4, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 0
A flurry of scoring in the second half by four players gave the Lancers a non-conference victory over the host Vanguards. Goalie McKenzie Jones stopped nine shots for the shutout.
McFarland 3, DeForest 0
Freshman Greta Blau had two goals to push the Spartans past the Norskies at MATC. Senior Lexi Hettiger scored the first goal after 22 minutes on an assist from Blau.
Columbus 3, Adams-Friendship 0
Abbi Olson and Abby Dixon scored first-half goals and Faith Baerwolf scored in the second half to lead the Cardinals past the Green Devils. Adams-Friendship had only one shot.
Track and field
Verona dual
The host Wildcats took a 94-56 victory over the Madison Memorial boys in a Big Eight Conference dual meet, and Memorial’s girls earned a 93-48 win. For the Verona boys, Jackson Acker won the shot put (48-6¾) and discus (155-1). For the Memorial girls, Grace Korger won the 100 (:13.20) and high jump (5-0) and Reette Thorns won the shot put (37-8¾) and dicsus (111-1).
Middleton dual
The defending conference champion Cardinals won the boys meet over Janesville Parker, 81-59, and the Middleton girls earned a 93-47 victory. Middleton swept the relays and won all but one of the running events. Parker’s Brody Lippens won the long jump (20-11) and 300 hurdles (42.6 seconds). Parker’s Ryann Porter won the 100 hurdles (:16.1), 300 hurdles (:49.7) and triple jump (35-11½).
Madison East dual
The host Purgolders took a 74-56 win over Beloit Memorial in the boys meet and a 79-34 win in the girls meet. Xavier Madden won the 100 (:11.4) and 200 (:23.6) for East’s boys, and the Purgolders swept all three relays.
In the girls meet, Parker Buske won the 100 (:12.9), 200 (:28.0) and long jump (15-9½). for East.
Sugar River Invitational
Oregon swept the boys and girls titles in the six-team meet. In the boys meet, Yordanos Zelinski won the 800 (2:15.83) and 1,600 (4:54.70). In the girls meet, host Belleville/New Glarus’ Kiara Donnell won the 100 (:13.03) and 200 (:27.69) and led off the winning 400 relay (:53.34).
Red Hawk Challenge
The Sun Prairie girls won the 16-team meet, as Skye Lindsey won the 800 (2:27.72) and the 1,600 relay won (4:15.18). Sun Prairie took third in the boys team chase, trailing Kimberly and Hortonville.
Johnson Creek Quad
Cambridge swept the boys and girls titles, with Deerfield second in both meets.