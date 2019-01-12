One day after losing a Big Eight Conference dual meet to the state’s top-ranked team, the Middleton boys swimming team got its revenge during Saturday’s Cardinal Relays.
Host Middleton, ranked second by the state coaches, scored 180 points to win the 13-team, all-relays meet. A short-handed Madison West team finished second with 168 points, followed by Madison Memorial (157) and Verona/Mount Horeb (156).
The Cardinals won four events and set a meet record in the 200-yard freestyle relay, with senior Archie Parkin and juniors Ben Collier, Calvin Roberts and Ben Lamers finishing in 1:27.73. Lamers swam on three winning relays.
Verona/Mount Horeb won three relays, with senior Shane Rozeboom swimming on all three of the teams. Madison West won two events and got a meet record in the 300 backstroke relay from junior Jack Barber, senior Jaden Weiss, freshman William Jin and senior Wes Jekel (2:34.15).
Manitowoc Invitational
Beloit Memorial swam to victory in five of 11 events to win its fourth consecutive team title in the seven-team meet with 481 points, topping runner-up Janesville Parker’s 421.
Beloit won the 200-yard medley relay (1:44.76) and 400 freestyle relay (3:25.97). Sophomore Ben Saladar won the 100 butterfly (:56.59) and the 100 backstroke (:58.62), and senior Nathan Sill won the 50 freestyle (:23.51). Both also swam on the winning relay teams.
Boys hockey
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells 4,
Waunakee 0
The visiting Cheavers (12-4-1, 6-0-0 Badger North Conference) opened a four-point lead in the league race with a shutout victory over the second-place Warriors (11-5-0, 4-2-0). Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells put the game away with a pair of goals in the final five minutes.
Girls hockey
Stoughton co-op 3,
Cedarburg co-op 2 (OT)
Izzy Newton scored the game-winning goal, her second of the day, six minutes into overtime to lift the Icebergs (6-11-0) over the Lakeshore Lightning (8-9-0).
Stoughton scored a goal with less than three minutes left in regulation to force overtime. Sydney Schipper had two assists for Stoughton. Cedarburg got 22 saves from freshman Maura Farrell.
Brookfield Central co-op 6,
Sun Prairie co-op 1
Senior Zoe Sternberg had four goals and an assist as the Glacier (3-14-0) overpowered the Cap City Cougars (6-5-3). Junior Hadley Malcolmson also scored two goals and had three assists. Junior Zephryn Jager scored the Cougars’ lone goal with an assist from Camille Baker.
Wrestling
Norski Invitational
DeForest scored 171.5 points to win its own tournament, getting individual championships from Chase Shortreed (19-6 on the season) at 106 pounds, Luke Beyer (20-9) at 126 and Brody Hemauer (20-7) at 138.
Jessie Tijerina (25-2) won at 132 for runner-up Portage. Monona Grove/McFarland got individual titles from Cole Weaver (15-8) at 120, Zachary Gunderson (21-3) at 145, Carlos Gatica (8-3) at 152, Connor Fraiser (10-10) at 195 and Kristian Schlicht (13-7) at 285.
Belmont/Platteville Invitational
Monroe edged the Cuba City co-op to win the 11-team tournament, as the Cheesemakers crowned three individual champions: Patrick Rielly (18-3) at 160, Alex Witt (29-5) at 182 and Bodie Minder (26-7) at 220. Madison Memorial’s Kaden Reetz (20-1) won at 152 pounds. Dodgeville earned four runner-up finishes and Lake Mills had two.
La Follette Multi Duals
Edward Pazdziora went 5-0 at 120 pounds to help the host Lancers take third in the five-team field. Whitnall went 5-0 and beat runner-up Darlington/Black Hawk 45-33.
Ithaca/Weston Invitational
Wisconsin Dells crowned four champions and finished second behind Viroqua in a 10-team field. Winning for the Chiefs were Gavin Kingsley (10-5) at 138, Marty Koenig (22-6) at 145, Hunter Stenson (18-6) at 170 and Langston Brown (17-4) at 182.
Badger Scramble
At Lake Geneva Badger, Middleton senior Kevin Meicher (18-0) won the championship at 160 pounds to help the Cardinals finished fourth in the 12-team event. Middleton got runner-up finishes from Joseph Hoffman at 145 and Ortez Lockett at 285. Oregon’s Robbie Ruth (25-3) finished second at 182.
North Fond du Lac Invitational
Waterloo took eighth place, and Lucas Sullivan won the 195-pound championship to lead Johnson Creek to a seventh-place finish. Marshall ended at eleventh place and produced two champions during the event, John Bartaszewicz at 170 pounds and Bryce Friday at 285 pounds.
Fox Valley Lutheran Invitational
Watertown Luther Prep finished seventh and Columbus ninth in the 10-team tournament. Luther Prep’s Kostia Skorenkyi took second at 170 pounds.
Gymnastics
Madison United Invitational
Freshman Thea Bender won the all-around (35.425) and took first in all events except floor exercise for Madison United, which placed third (119.025) in the Purple Division.
Waunakee/DeForest (133.375) took first overall with senior Tailyn Keller placing second in the all-around (34.675) and taking first in floor exercise (9.050). Verona/Madison Edgewood placed second (130.025) and Janesville Parker took fourth (106.025).
Madison Memorial (132.050) took first place in the Gold Division, with freshman Jaya Carlson placing first in floor exercise (9.000). Junior Tea Hellen tied for first in balance beam (8.500) with Waupun. Madison West placed third (127.725) and Janesville Craig took fourth (125.325).
McLellan Invitational
Monona Grove’s Payton Jenks-Recker scored 34.8 points to tie for second in the all-around, and won the vaulting competition with 9.275 points, in the eight-team afternoon session at Holmen.
Menomonee Falls/Germantown won the division title, and Viroqua won the morning division.