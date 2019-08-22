Things looked bright when the Lake Mills football team opened a 10-7 halftime lead Thursday night.
But visiting Menomonie took full control of the teams’ non-conference season opener, scoring 27 unanswered points in the second half to take a 34-10 victory at Campus Field.
DeVauntae Parker ran for the Mustangs’ first two touchdowns.
Lake Mills junior quarterback Adam Moen connected with top receiver Hunter Buechel for a 5-yard touchdown with 3 minutes, 4 seconds left before halftime to give the L-Cats a 10-7 lead.
But Menomonie took over the momentum in the second half, and the defense produced Moen’s second and third interceptions of the game. Then, early in the fourth quarter, Moen was knocked out of the game with a blind-side hit on a sack.
Carson Lund made a field goal in the second quarter for Lake Mills.
Girls golf
Stoughton 173, Watertown 189
Myranda Kotlowski shot 3-under-par 32 and Caylie Kotlowski had a 1-over 36 to lead the Vikings to a 16-stroke victory at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton. Watertown’s Andrea Tietz shot 45.
Milton Best Ball
Playing without a partner, Milton freshman Hannah Dunk shot an 80 to lead the way as the Red Hawks Milton finished with a three-player team total of 260 to win the four-team event at Oak Ridge Golf Course.
Wildcat Invitational
Madison Memorial shot a four-player total of 355 to edge Janesville Craig by one stroke in the 10-team tournament at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus. Madison West finished third and Verona fourth. The host Wildcats’ Andrea Schleeper earned medalist honors with an 82. Memorial got an 83 from Ana Kielley and an 84 from Bridget McCarthy.
Middleton triangular
Kate Meier shot 4-over-par 76 at Pleasant View’s Prairie/Woods course to lead Middleton to a runaway victory in a Big Eight Conference triangular. Glenna Sanderson added a 78 and Ellie Frisch and Makenzie Hodson each shot 83. Janesville Parker shot 426 and Beloit Memorial had an incomplete lineup.
Girls tennis
Middleton 5, Verona 2
Three matches went to a third set, but the host Cardinals took two out of three and swept all three doubles matches for a Big Eight victory over the Wildcats.
Madison West 7, Madison East 0
Abby Bremel won at No. 1 singles and Camille Vadas and Sophia Knigge won at No. 1 doubles to lead the host Regents past the Purgolders in a Big Eight dual.
Madison Memorial 7, Madison La Follette 0
Grace Olson earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles, and Jessica Jiang and Janna Liu won at No. 1 doubles to lead the visiting Spartans past the Lancers.
Janesville Craig 7, Janesville Parker 0
The visiting Cougars went undefeated in all seven flights over the Vikings. Kerington Sauser did not lose a game to Parker’s Lucy Barnes at No. 1 singles.
Sun Prairie 7, Beloit Memorial 0
The Cardinals swept the host Purple Knights in Big Eight play. Lauren Hope Bruemmer led the way with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Beloit Memorial’s Isabella Moore in No. 1 singles.
Reedsburg 5, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 2
Alicen and Shelby Henke won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, to pace the Beavers in an early non-conference victory. Tomah then took a 5-2 victory over the Beavers.